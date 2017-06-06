It would be very rude to gossip about all the cute boys in your grade at O Cinema's Slumber Party Cinema Series, because people will be watching two movies while drinking "very cheap beer": Blood Simple, the Coen Bros' first film, plus "a secret surprise", which just might be -- and this is totes for real -- that Joey Thompson has a crush on Kimmie MacDougal even though Kimmie actually likes Sean Tucker because his dad just got a new boat, omg, omg, omg.
Previous Venue Next Venue Venue Description
1. O Cinema Wynwood 90 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127 (Wynwood)
A non-profit, independent local cinema that runs events featuring foreign, art, and family films. The peeeeerfect spot to show your totally hipster side to the lady.