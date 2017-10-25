34 Actually Great Free Things to Do in Miami

For some Miamians, everything is free. Drinks. Club admission. Fancy dinners. Champagne on boats. And for those lucky few, the 2 million Instagram followers they bought were definitely a wise and sound investment. For the rest of us, however, keeping ourselves entertained in the Magic City and still paying the bills can be a challenge. But our constant sunshine and creative residents have combined to offer us a lot of fun things to do that are completely free. Here are our picks for the best 34.
1. Take a selfie at the beach
Miami Beach
There's 24/7/365 access to beach weather and at least a dozen white sand beaches, and that equals #blessed. Seriously, go already. Just watch out for these people.
2. Ride the Metromover
Downtown Miami
Explore Downtown from a different vantage point. Plus, it’s a good way to get out of the heat for a minute or two... or go on a bar crawl.
3. Visit the Florida Room at the Main Library
Downtown
Not only is the room beautiful, but it also houses some of the more rare items of Miami history. Pro tip: You'll have to ask for it because it’s under lock and key.
4. Check out Wynwood's murals on bike
Wynwood
BYOBike for a one-hour tour of Wynwood’s mural and graffiti art every Sunday afternoon. Sign up here.
5. Do yoga at Bayfront Park
Downtown Miami
De-stress after work with free yoga at the Tina Hills Pavilion on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm, and on Saturdays at 9am.
6. Hit up Big Night in Little Haiti
Little Haiti
The music and culture filled event happens on the third Friday of each month at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, and you’ll... Hait(i) yourself for not going. Thank you. I'm here every third Wednesday.
7. Art Deco DIY tour
Miami Beach
Brush up on Art Deco history, then download this map to explore on your own.
8. Eat tacos at Wood Tavern
Wynwood
From 6-9pm on Tuesdays, Wood Tavern serves up free tacos to any patrons of the bar. Though tipping the taco makers is highly recommended.
9. Biltmore Hotel tour
Coral Gables
Find out what really happened on the 13th floor and other unknown secrets. Tours depart from the lobby every Sunday at 1:30pm and 2:30pm.
10. Viernes Culturales/Cultural Fridays
Little Havana
Sure, Little Havana is fun during the day, but at night it takes on a whole new vibe, especially on the last Friday of the month when the streets come alive with domino games, cigar rollers, cafecitos, mojitos, dancing, and Cuban art.
11. Wynwood Art Walk
Wynwood
Second Saturdays resemble more of a party these days (it’s Miami, after all), but they're still a great way to see things you normally wouldn’t have access to.
12. Catch a SoundScape movie or WALLCAST Concert at New World
Miami Beach
The New World Symphony not only plays its concerts on the front wall of its sleek performance hall, but it also shows classic movies like The Princess Bride and Ghostbusters for anyone in the park to watch. For free. All you need is a blanket, some booze, snacks, and a friend.
13. Attend one of 700+ Books & Books events
Various locations throughout Miami
Miami’s signature local bookstore has an event nearly every night of the week -- from staged readings to celebrity author signings -- at any of its three locations.
14. Go fly a kite
Haulover Park
Kites are super cool, especially when they are 150 feet rainbows, 100 feet squids, and 30 feet fish, so do yourself a favor and check out Kite Festival.
15. Catch a game at Domino Park
Little Havana
Most will agree that dominoes are Miami’s favorite pastime. Domino Park is the place to learn from the best or just watch all the action.
16. Sneak into a hotel pool
Various locations throughout Miami
Pro tip: start with these.
17. Hang out at Canvas Miami
Arts & Entertainment District
They host some of the sweetest events in Miami including movies under the stars, lazy barbecue brunches, indie flea markets, and live music, all in a cool Downtown space.
18. Catch a comedy show
All around MIami
Stand-up comedy is still a thing, and plenty of places will let you come and watch it for free. The Yo Space and Gallery has its monthly Just the Tip Comedy Show the first Sunday of the month. 305 Brews has Miami Comedy Mondays every week. And Concrete Beach has a recurring Last Call Comedy Show at the brewery in Wynwood.
19. Listen to Sofar Sounds
Various locations throughout Miami
Sign up here and then wait for your FREE invite to a secret gig at a secret location.
20. Explore Miami's best hidden nature trail
Key Biscayne
In the north end of Crandon Park you’ll find the Bear Cut Nature Preserve, a preserved wetland with paved and dirt trails that run along the coastline and into the marshes. Hike or bike the 3.5 miles of trails and learn about the ecology that makes up South Florida.
21. Borrow from the Bookleggers Library
Bookleggers is a popular community mobile library that pops up all over town and provides attendees with one FREE book. You can also trade your own books for new ones.
22. Bike or walk the Old Cutler Trail
Coral Gables and Cutler Bay
Old Cutler is 11 miles of paved trail along Matheson Hammock Park, Biscayne Bay, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Pinecrest Gardens, and Deering Estate. It connects with Biscayne and Commodore trails on either end if you want to extend your trip.
23. Visit a museum for free
The MDC Museum of Art and Design downtown and the Institute of Contemporary Art in the Design District are always free. Or you can hit the Perez Art Museum the second Saturday and first Thursday of the month for free admission. Friday nights at the Wolfsonian are free from 6-9pm and include films, talks, and drinks specials.
24. Meet innovators at Venture Café
Overtown
Entrepreneurs, creative types, tech whiz kids, and other people looking to change the way Miami does business host a weekly gathering on Thursdays. Here, not only are ideas discussed, but free drinks are also poured to help loosen things up.
25. Listen to music in a pineapple
Little Havana
Ball & Chain -- the historic jazz club that has been restored into one of the best bars in Miami -- hosts over 80 hours a week of free concerts in its back patio bandshell. Which is constructed to look like half a cut-open pineapple.
26. Make after-hours great again
Downtown
Old house heads remember a time when free after-hours clubs were where the REAL Miami nightlife was. Heart Nightclub is trying to bring those days back with free admission after 5am, most of the time.
27. Discover new musical talent with a view
Arts and Entertainment District
The Filling Station Lofts put on a monthly Rooftop Unplugged program, where up-and-coming musical talent puts on free shows with spectacular views of the Miami skyline.
28. People watch on Lincoln Road
Miami Beach
Everyone from European tourists to regular old tourists, locals walking their dogs, model restaurant hostesses, and streets performers, you’ve got the day or night cut out for you.
29. Watch a game of jai alai
Miami Springs
The “world's fastest game" is on for free to watch/heckle Thursday-Sunday, and you can wager on the games for as little as two dollars. Now, as for the rules of the game? We’re still trying to figure that out, too.
30. Ride a bike under the moonlight
Everglades
The Shark Valley bike trails are effectively South Florida’s only extended bike routes through nature, and riding them any time is a great way to experience the landscape that once was. But doing it under a full moon, lit only by the light from the sky, is a simultaneously terrifying and beautiful experience every Miamian must try.
31. Check out Downtown's public art
Downtown Miami
This one may require a little bit of research and some time, but there’s plenty of hidden and not-so-hidden public art all around Downtown, from Bayfront Park to the Dropped Bowl with Scattered Slices and Peels.
32. Take in Miami's best views at South Pointe Park
Miami Beach
Located on the southern tip of the island, South Pointe Park offers priceless views of cruise ships leaving the Port of Miami and the Atlantic Ocean. Plus, parts of the park are open until 2am.
33. Walk, run, or bike Bill Sadowski Park
Palmetto Bay
... which includes 30 acres of pineland and tropical hardwood hammocks, an aquarium, a live animal exhibit, a nature trail, and tons of bird-watching. Fun fact: the park is home to the Southern Cross Astronomical Society, which has a large telescope for stargazing and planet searching.
34. Enjoy jazz at MOCA
North Miami
The Museum of Contemporary Art has monthly outdoor jazz concerts that are free rain or shine.
Sign up here for our daily Miami email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.