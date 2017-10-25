Lifestyle

34 Actually Great Free Things to Do in Miami

Wynwood Murals
Wynwood Murals | Flickr/Phillip Pessar

For some Miamians, everything is free. Drinks. Club admission. Fancy dinners. Champagne on boats. And for those lucky few, the 2 million Instagram followers they bought were definitely a wise and sound investment. For the rest of us, however, keeping ourselves entertained in the Magic City and still paying the bills can be a challenge. But our constant sunshine and creative residents have combined to offer us a lot of fun things to do that are completely free. Here are our picks for the best 34.

selfie at the beach
Courtesy of Sarah Shake

1. Take a selfie at the beach

Miami Beach
There's 24/7/365 access to beach weather and at least a dozen white sand beaches, and that equals #blessed. Seriously, go already. Just watch out for these people.

metromover
Flickr/Hugh Millward

2. Ride the Metromover

Downtown Miami
Explore Downtown from a different vantage point. Plus, it’s a good way to get out of the heat for a minute or two... or go on a bar crawl.

3. Visit the Florida Room at the Main Library

Downtown
Not only is the room beautiful, but it also houses some of the more rare items of Miami history. Pro tip: You'll have to ask for it because it’s under lock and key.

wynwood murals
Flickr/Phillip Pessar

4. Check out Wynwood's murals on bike

Wynwood
BYOBike for a one-hour tour of Wynwood’s mural and graffiti art every Sunday afternoon. Sign up here.

5. Do yoga at Bayfront Park

Downtown Miami
De-stress after work with free yoga at the Tina Hills Pavilion on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm, and on Saturdays at 9am.

hip hop night
Flickr/Knight Foundation

6. Hit up Big Night in Little Haiti

Little Haiti
The music and culture filled event happens on the third Friday of each month at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, and you’ll... Hait(i) yourself for not going. Thank you. I'm here every third Wednesday. 

art deco miami
meunierd/Shutterstock.com

7. Art Deco DIY tour

Miami Beach
Brush up on Art Deco history, then download this map to explore on your own.

8. Eat tacos at Wood Tavern

Wynwood
From 6-9pm on Tuesdays, Wood Tavern serves up free tacos to any patrons of the bar. Though tipping the taco makers is highly recommended.

biltmore hotel
Galina Savina/Shutterstock

9. Biltmore Hotel tour

Coral Gables
Find out what really happened on the 13th floor and other unknown secrets. Tours depart from the lobby every Sunday at 1:30pm and 2:30pm.

little havana culture
Flickr/Joe Ross

10. Viernes Culturales/Cultural Fridays

Little Havana
Sure, Little Havana is fun during the day, but at night it takes on a whole new vibe, especially on the last Friday of the month when the streets come alive with domino games, cigar rollers, cafecitos, mojitos, dancing, and Cuban art.

11. Wynwood Art Walk

Wynwood
Second Saturdays resemble more of a party these days (it’s Miami, after all), but they're still a great way to see things you normally wouldn’t have access to.

soundscape movie
Courtesy of New World Center

12. Catch a SoundScape movie or WALLCAST Concert at New World

Miami Beach
The New World Symphony not only plays its concerts on the front wall of its sleek performance hall, but it also shows classic movies like The Princess Bride and Ghostbusters for anyone in the park to watch. For free. All you need is a blanket, some booze, snacks, and a friend.

books and books events
Flickr/ActuaLitté

13. Attend one of 700+ Books & Books events

Various locations throughout Miami
Miami’s signature local bookstore has an event nearly every night of the week -- from staged readings to celebrity author signings -- at any of its three locations.

14. Go fly a kite

Haulover Park
Kites are super cool, especially when they are 150 feet rainbows, 100 feet squids, and 30 feet fish, so do yourself a favor and check out Kite Festival.

domino park
Courtesy of Carlos Miller

15. Catch a game at Domino Park

Little Havana
Most will agree that dominoes are Miami’s favorite pastime. Domino Park is the place to learn from the best or just watch all the action.

sneak into a hotel pool
Skott Snider

16. Sneak into a hotel pool

Various locations throughout Miami
Pro tip: start with these.
 

17. Hang out at Canvas Miami

Arts & Entertainment District
They host some of the sweetest events in Miami including movies under the stars, lazy barbecue brunches, indie flea markets, and live music, all in a cool Downtown space.

catch a comedy show
Courtesy of Juxtaphotographer

18. Catch a comedy show

All around MIami
Stand-up comedy is still a thing, and plenty of places will let you come and watch it for free. The Yo Space and Gallery has its monthly Just the Tip Comedy Show the first Sunday of the month. 305 Brews has Miami Comedy Mondays every week. And Concrete Beach has a recurring Last Call Comedy Show at the brewery in Wynwood.

sofar sounds
Flickr/Mark Bonaparte

19. Listen to Sofar Sounds

Various locations throughout Miami
Sign up here and then wait for your FREE invite to a secret gig at a secret location.

bear cut nature preserve
Matt Tilghman/Shutterstock

20. Explore Miami's best hidden nature trail

Key Biscayne
In the north end of Crandon Park you’ll find the Bear Cut Nature Preserve, a preserved wetland with paved and dirt trails that run along the coastline and into the marshes. Hike or bike the 3.5 miles of trails and learn about the ecology that makes up South Florida.

21. Borrow from the Bookleggers Library

Bookleggers is a popular community mobile library that pops up all over town and provides attendees with one FREE book. You can also trade your own books for new ones.

old cutler trail
Flickr/Marcos COMUNE

22. Bike or walk the Old Cutler Trail

Coral Gables and Cutler Bay
Old Cutler is 11 miles of paved trail along Matheson Hammock Park, Biscayne Bay, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Pinecrest Gardens, and Deering Estate. It connects with Biscayne and Commodore trails on either end if you want to extend your trip.

visit a museum for free
Flickr/Dan Lundberg

23. Visit a museum for free

The MDC Museum of Art and Design downtown and the Institute of Contemporary Art in the Design District are always free. Or you can hit the Perez Art Museum the second Saturday and first Thursday of the month for free admission. Friday nights at the Wolfsonian are free from 6-9pm and include films, talks, and drinks specials.

Venture Cafe Miami
Venture Cafe Miami

24. Meet innovators at Venture Café

Overtown
Entrepreneurs, creative types, tech whiz kids, and other people looking to change the way Miami does business host a weekly gathering on Thursdays. Here, not only are ideas discussed, but free drinks are also poured to help loosen things up.

25. Listen to music in a pineapple

Little Havana
Ball & Chain -- the historic jazz club that has been restored into one of the best bars in Miami -- hosts over 80 hours a week of free concerts in its back patio bandshell. Which is constructed to look like half a cut-open pineapple.

Heart Nightclub
Heart Nightclub

26. Make after-hours great again

Downtown
Old house heads remember a time when free after-hours clubs were where the REAL Miami nightlife was. Heart Nightclub is trying to bring those days back with free admission after 5am, most of the time.

Arts + Entertainment District
Arts + Entertainment District

27. Discover new musical talent with a view

Arts and Entertainment District
The Filling Station Lofts put on a monthly Rooftop Unplugged program, where up-and-coming musical talent puts on free shows with spectacular views of the Miami skyline.

28. People watch on Lincoln Road

Miami Beach
Everyone from European tourists to regular old tourists, locals walking their dogs, model restaurant hostesses, and streets performers, you’ve got the day or night cut out for you.

jai alai
Ricardo Hernandez/Shutterstock

29. Watch a game of jai alai

Miami Springs
The “world's fastest game" is on for free to watch/heckle Thursday-Sunday, and you can wager on the games for as little as two dollars. Now, as for the rules of the game? We’re still trying to figure that out, too.

30. Ride a bike under the moonlight

Everglades
The Shark Valley bike trails are effectively South Florida’s only extended bike routes through nature, and riding them any time is a great way to experience the landscape that once was. But doing it under a full moon, lit only by the light from the sky, is a simultaneously terrifying and beautiful experience every Miamian must try.

downtown miami public art
Courtesy of Phillip Pessar

31. Check out Downtown's public art

Downtown Miami
This one may require a little bit of research and some time, but there’s plenty of hidden and not-so-hidden public art all around Downtown, from Bayfront Park to the Dropped Bowl with Scattered Slices and Peels.

south pointe park
Miami2you/Shutterstock

32. Take in Miami's best views at South Pointe Park

Miami Beach
Located on the southern tip of the island, South Pointe Park offers priceless views of cruise ships leaving the Port of Miami and the Atlantic Ocean. Plus, parts of the park are open until 2am.

33. Walk, run, or bike Bill Sadowski Park

Palmetto Bay
... which includes 30 acres of pineland and tropical hardwood hammocks, an aquarium, a live animal exhibit, a nature trail, and tons of bird-watching. Fun fact: the park is home to the Southern Cross Astronomical Society, which has a large telescope for stargazing and planet searching.

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

34. Enjoy jazz at MOCA

North Miami
The Museum of Contemporary Art has monthly outdoor jazz concerts that are free rain or shine.

