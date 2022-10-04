Photo courtesy of Magic Mike Live Tour

When you hear the first few notes drop on Ginuwine’s R&B classic “Pony,” I’m willing to bet one image probably comes to mind—Channing Tatum in Magic Mike gracing us with his chiseled abs, silky smooth shoulder shimmies, and what can only be described as a masterclass in the art of sexy yet graceful hip thrusting. One could argue that the only thing better than watching that signature one-legged jump and grind on your TV screen is experiencing it in person. At Magic Mike Live you can. After years of performing sold out shows in Las Vegas, London, and beyond, Magic Mike Live: The Tour is heading to Miami for a six-month run, with a spectacle that delivers much more than the movie’s all-male revue. “Ultimately, we chose Miami because of the richness and diversity of the community and the incredible energy that seems to emanate from the city on a nightly basis,” says Vincent Marini, executive producer of Magic Mike Live (MML). “We felt we could add to that energy and bring a little extra ‘Magic’ to the Magic City.” Debuting in Miami on October 13, Magic Mike Live immerses show-goers in a genre-defying performance with live music, aerial acts, acrobatics, and lots—I repeat lots—of sexy, often shirtless men dancing to some sensual yet playful choreography. But the stunning visuals go beyond the six-packs, starting with the venue itself. The set at Miami Marine Stadium has been specially designed and custom built for the North American tour of MML. The show will be held in the world’s largest spiegeltent (a traveling tent constructed mostly of wood and canvas), seating 600 people in a multi-story structure. “You’ll find nearly all of the same technologies and special touches that you can find at any of our non-touring, resident productions,” says Marini. “For example, the lighting grid above the main stage opens up so that a full drum kit can descend from the ceiling. We make it rain inside for one of the numbers. There’s a two-story bar that’s the center of attention for the Candy Shop scene [and] plexi-glass ledges along the upper level, where dancers can perform so that every seat can be in the middle of the action.”

Explore the the one of a kind Magic City production The South Florida crowd will also get its own surprises so repeat guests are guaranteed a different experience, including new cast members, dance numbers, and a new aerial routine, plus a remixed soundtrack with what Marini describes as “a bit of Latin flair.” “Magic Mike Live is constantly evolving and pushing boundaries for what’s possible,” says Josh Williams, a dancer and vocalist in the show. “The creative team takes things from each new show they create and makes them more exciting and fresh... We’ll definitely have a nod or two to the vibrant cultures of Miami and South Florida, all of the fan favorites, and a couple new tricks up our sleeves.” Other Miami-specific features include a new experience that invites VIP guests to an exclusive after-party in a custom VIP lounge, where they can meet the guys from the cast, enjoy some live music, and sip on cocktails specifically crafted for MML audiences. The MML team has also partnered with Meat N’ Bone to create Wildfire, the first-ever dining experience adjacent to an MML venue. There, guests can start or end their night with crafted cocktails and a variety of steaks and seafood, including specialty dishes like Japanese Wagyu Nigiri and Wildfire Tartare. “MML is so much more than I think people imagine,” says Marini. “It’s hot, it’s surprising, it’s literally the best time ever.”

Get the full package with hotel deals and more Whether it’s for a birthday, bachelorette, or just because, if you’re planning a trip to Miami, several hotels in the city are now offering special vacation packages that include tickets to Magic Mike Live. At the Shelborne South Beach, the party kicks off with a custom poolside cabana rental, stocked with heart-shaped pool floats, pink towels, fresh fruit kebabs, and an inflatable cooler filled with ice, seltzers, and rosé. Before heading to Magic Mike Live, groups can enjoy an in-room dinner, and if they’re nursing a hangover the next day, they’ll appreciate the delivery of recovery pastries and coffees from David’s Cafecito. To keep the party going, the hotel can also set up a prosecco pong tournament by the pool. For pals who want a bit of pampering, there’s the Final Fiesta package at The Gabriel South Beach, which welcomes them to Miami with a goodie bag full of body butters, face masks, and hair masks. The hotel can also arrange for a glam squad to make sure everyone is looking their best for the show and a pre-show mixology class to get the party started. Meanwhile, at The Gabriel Miami, the gang can be greeted with a fully decorated and festive room, complete with champagne, small bites, and desserts to prepare for a night out on the town. The next day, guests will find the perfect hangover cure with a carb-loaded, in-room breakfast, chilled coconut water, and Liquid IV packets, as well as a relaxing poolside setup with diamond ring-shaped floaties. At The Balfour Hotel, the Havana Honeys package immerses groups in Miami’s Cuban culture with floral headbands or fedoras upon arrival and a specially curated playlist of songs by Gloria Estefan, Camila Cabello, and Pitbull. The team at Mehzcla, the hotel’s Latin-inspired restaurant, also offers to help pregame the MML show with a mixology demo, where they’ll whip up traditional Cuban mojitos. And if you want to get in touch with your inner Magic Mike, there’s the vacation package at THesis Hotel Miami that starts with a glass of champagne and a Magic Mike-inspired dance class. You’ll also be treated to a poolside “bachelorette butler'' to take care of your every need and when it’s showtime, you’ll arrive in style on a shuttle arranged by the hotel. No matter which package you choose—or don’t choose—Miami is clearly ready to turn up the heat even more than it normally does.

Jessica Poitevien is a Thrillist contributor.