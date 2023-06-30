Let These Live Music Events in Miami Be the Soundtrack to Your Summer
See homegrown artists and festivals featuring the country’s biggest hitmakers.
It’s summertime in South Florida, and with it comes hot weather, random rainstorms, and a bunch of cool things to do (without worrying about battling tourists). One of the best ways to spend your summer is hanging out to the beat of the music—and while headliners like Beyonce, Blink 182, and other huge stars are on their way to Miami as we speak, sometimes we simply crave something more intimate.
So we’ve compiled some of the best shows and experiences in Miami this summer that you won’t want to miss. You’ll hear from newer artists that will quickly make their way on your Spotify Wrapped and visit sick venues that have stood the test of time or are just becoming hot spots.
Saturday, July 1
Heading to Florida Supercon? Bookend a weekend of festivities at the Cowboy Bebop live tribute at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The 90-minute show will bring 22 musicians onstage to perform scores from the original soundtrack including fan favorites like “Tank and Rain.” The sounds range from jazz, country, synth pop, and everything in-between, so whether you come decked out in Cowboy Bebop cosplay or are just along for the ride, you’ll find something to enjoy.
Cost: Tickets start at $66.95
Sunday, July 2
An upbeat celebration of Afro-Venezuelan sounds will take over Miami Beach Bandshell to kick off July. Gran Fiesta de San Juan de Venezuela will bring more than 100 musicians to the main stage, but the event will also feature dance, percussion, and music workshops for those eager to learn more about the craft behind the sounds. It wouldn’t be a celebration of Venezuelan culture without leaning into art, so expect artists and vendors on site at the open-air venue as well.
Cost: Tickets start at $25.75
Monday, July 3
Revolution Live is one of the smallest venues in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, one that brings in some of the best artists in the indie music scene, as well as dance parties and unique events. On July 3, the venue will welcome The Struts, an energetic British Rock band that has been touring since 2012. You won’t want to miss this chance to see lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies on a smaller stage.
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Friday, July 21
Club Space is the type of venue that lures you to the dance floor and can keep you until the wee hours of the morning. At the end of July, French DJ Tchami will team up with UK-born Martin Ikin to bring their electronic beats to the Club Space floor and the terrace, promising a show that’ll have revelers dancing until the sun comes up.
Cost: Tickets start at $19.06
Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23
A hip-hop lover’s dream is touching down in Miami. Every year the Rolling Loud Festival brings thousands of fans to Miami to discover new faves and get loud with their old ones. This year, Rolling Loud has expanded to include festivals in California in March and the Netherlands, Germany, and Portugal later this summer—but we’re lucky enough to see stars in our own backyard. The weekend-long festival will have Lil Yachty and Offset gracing the stage, as well as headliners like Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti.
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $199
Saturday, July 22
It might be time to pull out that dusty iPod shuffle. When Emo Night takes over the mid-sized stage on the first floor of Club Space (called The Ground), you’ll hear all your favorite bands from yesteryear like Dashboard Confessional, My Chemical Romance, and all those bands that make us feel nostalgic. Maybe you’ll bring back out an old band tee or a dose of heavy eyeliner, but either way be ready to rock out and sing old favorites at the top of your lungs.
Cost: Tickets start at $14.94
Saturday, August 5
Don’t wrap up summer without saluting local artists whose music has carried us through the sweltering hot days. Mustard Service, a Miami-born indie rock band, is pulling together a lineup of local artists for Zest Fest—and the day-long concert comes just days before their latest album will debut. This outdoor concert is all about celebrating your favorite homegrown artists and discovering some new ones, so kick back and take it all in.
Cost: Tickets start at $25.75
Saturday, September 16
Surely it’ll still feel like summer when September rolls around, so hang onto those final days and welcome in Hispanic Heritage Month at the Miami Beach Salsa Festival. This outdoor event will honor latin music and culture with live performances, dancing, and food and drink vendors on site. Even if you have two left feet, this event will bring sure joy as you sway along with the crowd.
Cost: The event is free, but RSVP online
Ongoing on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
Filled with theatrical drama and jaw-dropping performances, summer is the perfect time to see Allura Cabaret at the glitzy Faena Theater. Take advantage of this time when tourists clear out of town and snag a seat for the show led by Rocky Lanes, a New York City-based performer known for unique and immersive styles. The event promises a ride through parallel universes, mixed in with perfectly choreographed dance numbers and burlesque, all performed to the tune of ‘80s vibes and Latin sounds. Expect the unexpected, and come ready for the visual surprises in store that blend interactive data structures, body mapping, and powerful sound and lighting that will have you transported to a different and magical world.
Cost: Tickets start at $100