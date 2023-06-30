Let These Live Music Events in Miami Be the Soundtrack to Your Summer

It’s summertime in South Florida, and with it comes hot weather, random rainstorms, and a bunch of cool things to do (without worrying about battling tourists). One of the best ways to spend your summer is hanging out to the beat of the music—and while headliners like Beyonce, Blink 182, and other huge stars are on their way to Miami as we speak, sometimes we simply crave something more intimate.

So we’ve compiled some of the best shows and experiences in Miami this summer that you won’t want to miss. You’ll hear from newer artists that will quickly make their way on your Spotify Wrapped and visit sick venues that have stood the test of time or are just becoming hot spots.