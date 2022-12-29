Wynwood's Latest Museum is a Mind-Bending Exploration of the Human Brain

A mind-bending trip through the surreal

The Paradox Museum is a 90-minute journey through 70 exhibits filled with optical illusions, interactive sensory experiences, and plenty of photo ops. The permanent space (that’s right, it’s not a pop-up) is the third of its kind in the world and the first in the US, with other locations in Oslo and Stockholm. It comes to us from the people behind the Museum of Illusions in Orlando, though this space is far larger, and much more interactive.

The tour begins with a short video telling guests what they’re about to experience, along with a map of the U-shaped museum, so guests can get a sense of where they’re going. The museum’s de facto mascot, a man holding balloons, points you along the way, to make sure you don’t get lost in the sea of mirrors and illogical angles. Costumed guides are posted in every room, explaining how to interact with each exhibit, and giving you the skinny on why your eyes are playing tricks on you.

The first must-hit photo op is a mural of Miami Beach’s iconic lifeguard stands, where guests can take pictures of themselves standing “upside down” on top of one. That moves directly into the 180 Room, where visitors can snap shots while getting in an upside down workout or, if they really wanna fake out the internet, lifting inhuman amounts of weight.