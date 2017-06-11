That's SO Raven

Putting Forrest Gump to shame, mainly because he's a real person, Miami Beach's running warrior Raven -- who's been jogging eight miles a day in the sand for 35+ years -- just hit his 110,000th mile. Since he's obviously totally normal, when not jogging he lives amongst piles and piles of stuff, from beach-buried shades to every New Balance sneaker he's ever run in. Since she's obviously also normal, a Miami Ad grad basically stalked him for two years, and she's putting on a one-night showcase of photos of all that awesome junk, and created a mini-doc in hopes of making a full deal.
