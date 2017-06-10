Late Summer is a time for many things, like last-minute sunny getaways, hurricanes named after the guy who voiced Chef, and preparing to root on professional sports teams, especially if you're a highly attractive/skilled female.
Hot on the heels of the Heat Dancer auditions comes this wonderfully extensive photo coverage of the Miami Dolphins cheerleader runway show, for which 40+ pom-pom-wielding ladies hit LIV Saturday to unveil their 2013 calendar by walking around in Dolphins bikinis, wings, non-Dolphins bikinis, and slightly smaller Dolphins bikinis. Yay, football!
The Dolphins Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Runway Show
