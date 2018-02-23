Everything Fun Happening This Winter in Miami

Keep soaking it up, South Florida. These are the glory days where we get to incessantly post those ubiquitous weather maps where the whole country is blue, save for our little orange blob at the bottom. It's also when the best events, concerts, and general fun times make their way to the place where summer goes for winter. The traffic might be a little worse, and the crowds might be a little more intense, but it's the season that runs to spring break, and that's why we all live here. To make the most of it, here are the best things to do in South Florida this winter.
Sunday
Feb 4
Kings Dining and Entertainment
If you can’t bring yourself to root for either the Pats or Eagles, opt instead to root for yourself while you bowl for free after 6pm on Super Bowl Sunday. Kings will let you bowl all you like for no charge during the game, with plenty of TVs and food/drink specials... if you actually want to watch the game too.
Cost: Free, but you should probably buy some drinks
Tuesday
Feb 6
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Sure, you could drop $150 a person on a romantic, three-course dinner at some fancy restaurant, but you’d be doubly impressive if you cook it yourself. Brimstone’s head chef, Julio Martinez, will teach you everything you need to know, plus throw in a free apron and a glass of wine to pair with each course. A tip you’re free to use to impress your date even further.
Cost: $75 per person; call the restaurant to reserve your spot
Thursday - Wednesday
Feb 8-14
Etaru
Watching a movie on the beach usually involves squinting at a phone and using up all your data in two hours. Not the case the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, when you can enjoy a tasting menu of Japanese robatayaki right on the sand, as well as Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, or other romantic classics on a projection screen at 7pm and 9:30pm.
Cost: $150 per couple
Friday
Feb 9
Frost Museum of Science
Our glimmering new science museum is hosting its first sleepover of 2018. The doors will be closed to the public, and guests will enjoy a private show in the planetarium, dinner, breakfast, and special access to all the exhibits. Plus everyone sleeps under the 100,000 gallon aquarium, where hammerhead sharks and stingrays act as your nightlight.
Cost: $80
Friday
Feb 9
Support the troops and get free Girl Scout cookies
Duffy's Sports Grill
Now when you polish off an entire box of Thin Mints in one sitting, you can feel a little less guilty by reminding yourself that you did it for the troops. Head to your neighborhood Duffy’s and buy a box of Girl Scout cookies for military service members between 5pm-9pm, and you’ll get one for yourself for free.
Cost: $5 a box
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-11
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Even if you’re a fan of the ballet, it ain’t exactly a yuck a minute. But this month Miami City Ballet performs The Concert (or The Perils of Everybody), a Jerome Robbins classic that’s actually been known to make audiences laugh out loud. Also on the program are Balanchine’s Theme and Variations and the world premiere of Brian Brooks’ One Line Drawn.
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Friday - Sunday
Feb 9-11
North Beach Bandshell
Snarky Puppy and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones Trio headline the second annual Ground Up Music Festival in North Beach, with a beer garden, hammocks, and festival food from Michelle Bernstein. If you’re not lucky enough to snag one of the 2,000 tickets available each day, you can hit the opening night event at Ball & Chain on Thursday, where Snarky Puppy’s Michael League will perform with the bar’s jazz trio.
Cost: Single-day tickets $85; three-day $225
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 9-11
John Prince Park
The one-time Delray Beach Garlic Festival has shifted north to Lake Worth, but that doesn’t change the stinking good time one bit. This year you can freshen your breath with garlic-inspired foods like garlic-jerk chicken kebabs, garlic tater tots, gourmet garlic hot dogs, garlic fish tacos…you get the idea. Plus live performances from Hoobastank, Colin Axxxwell, and more.
Cost: Tix start at $10
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 10-11
Fontainebleau
OK, so technically it’s not Valentine’s Day, but do you think your special someone could really be disappointed if you take them to an intimate show with Flo Rida at LIV with a two-hour open bar and a prix fixe dinner at Stripsteak? If so, maybe consider some changes.
Cost: $70 for the show; $99 per person with dinner
Saturday
Feb 10
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
Depending on who you talk to, Little Haiti is next on Miami’s list of colorful neighborhoods to be gentrified. Delve into this Caribbean enclave while you still can with a guided tour from HistoryMiami, where you’ll tour the Cultural Center’s art galleries, cruise the Caribbean marketplace, and hit Libreri Mapou bookstore, the gathering place for the island’s diaspora community.
Cost: $20 for museum members; $30 for non-members
Wednesday
Feb 14
Take your better half out for a seriously fun date
All over Miami
It’s Valentine’s Day, which means you could throw a bunch of money at a prix fixe menu and go through the motions… or you could change it up and do something creative, fun, and affordable. Check out our 25 Miami date ideas that are all perfect for winter.
Cost: Most are free or cheap!
Tuesday - Saturday
Feb 14-Mar 4
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
The massively popular backstory to the Wicked Witch of the West returns to South Florida with an 18-day run at the Broward Center. It’s a musical tale with a storyline just as captivating as the music, teaching us all an entertaining lesson about how history is written by the winners.
Cost: Tix start at $34.50
Wednesday - Sunday
Feb 15-19
Miami Marine Stadium
See the boats all your favorite Instagram “models” will be posing on in 2018 -- and maybe meet the people who took all those pictures -- at the Miami International Boat Show. Even if you’re not in the market for a seabound vessel, the place will be filled with tons of people who are. Meaning you might make the most valuable of acquaintances: a friend with a boat.
Cost: $40
Friday
Feb 16
Xtreme Action Park
Titan Fighting Championship 48 hits the arena at Xtreme Action Park, where after a full evening of go-karts, trampolines, bazooka blasting, and Hershey’s shakes, you can watch seven live MMA matches. The main event will see Jose Torres defending his flyweight title against Alberto Orellano.
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 16-25
Delray Beach Stadium and Tennis Center
The intimate Delray Beach Stadium and Tennis Center never has you more than a few feet from the only ATP Champions and ATP World Tour Event of the year. This year John McEnroe and Mardy Fish lead team USA against a squad of international rivals on the Champions side while Nick Kyrgios headlines the World Tour lineup. Doubles legends the Bryan brothers will also be holding a tennis clinic during the event.
Cost: Tix start at $38
Sunday
Feb 18
Calle Ocho
Not to be confused with the raging party of Pride, Gay8 is a cultural festival with stuff like independent movie screenings at the Tower Theater and a women’s tertulia -- or gathering of artists -- sponsored by Miami’s LGBT community. Also on the docket: A Burger Beast-curated sandwich contest with entrants like Latin House, Sergio’s, and Cuban Guys.
Cost: Free to attend, but some events are extra
Tuesday - Saturday
Feb 21-25
Various Locations
It’s that time of year again when the world’s best chefs descend on South Florida and offer up more samples of their fantastic food that you can't legitimately fit in one stomach. The highlights of this year’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival include the Heineken Burger Bash, Andrew Zimmern’s Lucky Chopsticks, Thrillist’s Midnight Munchies, and dinners hosted by names like Rocco DiSpirito, Ingrid Hoffman, and Stephanie Izzard.
Cost: Varies by event
Thursday - Friday
Feb 23-24
Hard Rock Live
The world’s foremost observational comic Jerry Seinfeld brings his stand-up act to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel for two nights. Even if you’ve never seen an episode of Seinfeld, his live show is absolutely worth checking out, as his observations on modern life are a fresh departure from what we saw on TV.
Cost: Starting at $80
Friday
Feb 24
Hollywood Beach Boardwalk
Some people aren’t fortunate enough to have extra calories they need to burn off. You, however, probably do, and can work off last night’s dessert while raising money for Feeding South Florida at the 8th Annual Outrun Hunger 5K. It’s a quick jaunt up the beach that’ll raise money for over 700,000 people in our region.
Cost: $20
