Everything Fun Happening This Winter in Miami

By Updated On 12/21/2017 at 06:02PM EST By Updated On 12/21/2017 at 06:02PM EST
Bayfront Fireworks
Bayfront Fireworks

Soak it up, South Florida. These are the glory days where we get to incessantly post those ubiquitous weather maps where the whole country is blue, save for our little orange blob at the bottom. It's also when the best events, concerts, and general fun times make their way to the place where summer goes for winter. The traffic might be a little worse, and the crowds might be a little more intense, but the season from Christmas to spring break is still why we all live here. To make the most of it, here are the best things to do in South Florida this winter, from feeding yourself into oblivion to witnessing murder during sex.

December
Cirque Du Soleil
Cirque Du Soleil

December

Friday - Saturday
Dec 22-Feb 4
Find your free with Cirque du Soleil
Hard Rock Stadium
The big top returns to the Hard Rock parking lot with Volta, Cirque du Soleil’s latest show that’s part Hunger Games, part 1980s music video, part X-Games BMX freestyle challenge. The story revolves around a famous game show host who has a midlife crisis and rediscovers who he is through acrobats and stunt masters. Probably. Cirque plots aren’t exactly straightforward.
Cost: Tix start at $40
Friday
Dec 22
Enjoy dinner and The Santa Clause next to the ocean
The Coastal
The Atlantic Hotel’s new restaurant offers up a relaxing night of family fun ahead of the holiday madness with a special screening of The Santa Clause. For $19.95 per adult and $9.95 per kid, you’ll get a burger or hot dog, chips, popcorn, free valet, and access to the pool if Tim Allen’s schtick gets old. Tickets are available here.
Cost: $19.95 for adults; $9.95 for children
Saturday
Dec 23
Wear your ugly sweater to a brewery party
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
If you haven’t hit up the Biscayne Bay brewery, now’s your chance to make a bang-up first impression by donning your ugliest Christmas sweater for their annual party. There’ll be happy hour pricing in effect from 3pm-7pm and prizes (we’re guessing beer) for the ugliest sweater.
Cost: Free, but beers will cost you
Sunday
Dec 24
Mash up Jewish and Chinese food for Christmas
Beaker and Gray
One of the great holiday traditions in America involves Jewish families having Chinese food on Christmas. Beaker & Gray’s Brian Nasajon pays tribute with a special Jewish/Chinese menu featuring stuff like potato latkes, kung pao chicken, and pork congee with sweet soy and chili paste.
Cost: Depends on what you order, and reservations are recommended
Saturday
Dec 30
Witness the return of The U
Hard Rock Stadium
There was nothing more symbolic of the 2017 college football season than the Cuban link masterpiece known as the Turnover Chain. See how many times the Canes can bust it out when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl. If you can't make it to the actual stadium, hit up any one of these excellent sports bars.
Cost: Tix start at $100
Sunday
Dec 31
Strut with King Mango
Coconut Grove
The most local of the local New Year’s events winds its way through Coconut Grove, starting with a happy hour at Berries at 7pm. The satirical parade that brought us the League of Dead Voters has a lot of material to work with this year, so this might be the best strut yet.
Cost: As always, totally free
Sunday
Dec 31
Spend NYE with the Village People
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
You’ve done that zany YMCA dance like a billion times at sporting events and Bar Mitzvahs; now see it sung live by the group who recorded it. The Village People featuring Victor Willis will perform a special New Year’s show at the Pavilion at 11pm, and for a scant $95 you can see them in all their costumed glory, plus get two drinks, Champagne, and party favors.
Cost: $95
Sunday
Dec 31
Flip into 2018 at Nikki Beach
Nikki Beach
Catching the fireworks outside from Miami’s best beach drinking den is always one of the best ways to ring in the new year. This year they’ve added acrobats, aerialist, fire-eaters, and the legally-required live DJ to accompany the only private fireworks show in Miami Beach.
Cost: GA tix are $100
Sunday
Dec 31
Eat endless food from Stephen Starr
W Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking to put on a few extra pounds before you dive into your New Year’s resolution, you’ll find no better place to do it than the W Ft. Lauderdale. Stephen Starr curated the buffet at its NYE party, with Manhattan strip steak and Mediterranean grouper leading the way. There’ll also be drinks and dancing -- if you can get out of your seat.  
Cost: $170
Sunday
Dec 31
Party by the pool with Demi Lovato and Kygo
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The most billboard-worthy show of NYE 2017 is undoubtedly the one going down poolside at the Fontainebleau, where Demi Lovato is joined by EDM sensation Kygo for a party that’s sure to be jam-packed with in-the-know-locals. Both artists will be playing full sets out on the hotel’s iconic pool deck, and this is easily the best pool party you can go to this New Year’s Eve.
Cost: $275
January
American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena

January

Sunday
Jan 1
Start 2018 with a chair to the back
American Airlines Arena
Any year that starts with a full night of pro wrestling is going to be the best year of your life. This year you need go no further than the AAA to make it happen, with a New Year’s edition of WWE RAW. Catch superstars like Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Sheamus starting at 7:30pm.
Cost: Tix start at $24
Wednesday
Jan 4
Smoke cigars, eat steak, and drink fine Scotch
NYY Steak
Celebrate that massive tax break you just got (or pretend to live like someone who did) with a masterful combination of Arturo Fuente cigars, Macallan Gold whiskey, and fine steaks at this indulgent dinner from 7pm-9pm. Tickets are $150 a person, and you’ll get a gift bag filled with Scotch and cigars to take home.
Cost: $150
Thursday - Monday
Jan 5-9
Trip out and stare into space at Frost Science
Frost Museum of Science
One of the great science museum classics is back with live laser shows set to Pink Floyd and Daft punk every first and third Friday at the Frost Museum planetarium. Sit under the 67-foot dome and take in the spectacle. But maybe don't take that intro headline too literally.
Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for children
Thursday
Jan 5
Watch some polo on the beach
Miami Beach at 24th Street
See if you can spot all the real-life Richard Geres and Julia Roberts in the crowd when Miami’s biggest polo matches of the year return to the sands of Miami Beach. The sport is surprisingly exciting, especially when set against the turquoise waters of the Atlantic.
Cost: Free to watch from the beach; VIP tickets are invite only
Friday
Jan 6
Meditate in a mall of all places
Aventura Mall
Conquer your post-Christmas shopping mall PTSD with a calming meditation on the upper level of Aventura Mall with Shaman Dureck. The group session starts at 9am outside Zara where Modern ŌM will connect you to your highest intention.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Jan 8
Dine on Michelin-starred food for $60
Forte dei Marmi
Usually eating at any restaurant honored by a tire manufacturer costs more than an actual set of tires. But on Mondays, two-starred Michelin chef Antonio Mellino will showcase the newest creations to come out of his kitchen at a quite reasonable $60 for three courses. The menu changes weekly, and at that price it doesn’t even need to be a special occasion.
Cost: $60
Wednesday
Jan 11
Skydive with those with special needs
iFLY Fort Lauderdale
One of the coolest, most heartwarming events of the month is iFly’s All Abilities event, where the indoor skydiving facility devotes a night to people with physical and cognitive challenges. If someone you love falls into that category, the smiles they’ll have after realizing the dream of flying might be your highlight of 2018. And the most positive way to start off the new year.
Cost: $39.95
Wednesday - Wednesday
Jan 11-25
Channel your inner Jewish cinephile
Various locations
The 21st annual Miami Jewish Film Festival comes off its record-breaking attendance in 2017 with the largest festival in its history. Catch independent films with Jewish themes at venues throughout the city, as nearly 30,000 attendees are expected to converge on the largest cultural event of its kind in the southeast.
Cost: Varies by screening(s)
Thursday - Saturday
Jan 12-14
Witness murder during sex at the ballet
Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts
If you find it hard to stay awake through ballets, Miami City Ballet’s Program 2 will change that. The first act is a dancing trip through West Side Story, full of all the music and action you know from the classic musical. It continues with a circus-themed ballet, then moves on to The Cage, a ballet based on a ritual of murder during sex. Good luck sleeping through that.
Cost: Tix start at $25
Thursday - Friday
Jan 12-13
Find out if your hips don't lie with Shakira
American Airlines Arena
Witness their truth for yourself for two nights at the AAA. Her El Dorado World Tour makes its only Miami stop as the diminutive Colombian sensation will perform hits like "Whenever, Wherever," "Waka Waka," and undoubtedly something off the "new album” that’ll give you a chance to hit the bathroom.
Cost: Tix start at $74
Thursday - Monday
Jan 12-23
Indulge in a sticky bun donut
Salty Donut
Miami’s original gourmet donut shop has a heart-stopping new creation that blends all the sugary/greasy heaven of a donut with the sticky-sweet sinfulness of a sticky bun. It’ll be available for one week only, and there’s no limit on how many you can buy.
Cost: $6.50 per donut
February
Monkitail
Monkitail

February

Thursday - Saturday
Feb 9-11
Bring a lot of gum to the Garlic Festival
John Prince Park
The one-time Delray Beach Garlic Festival has shifted north to Lake Worth, but that doesn’t change the stinking good time one bit. This year you can freshen your breath with garlic-inspired foods like garlic-jerk chicken kebabs, garlic tater tots, gourmet garlic hot dogs, garlic fish tacos…you get the idea. Plus live performances from Hoobastank, Colin Axxxwell, and more.
Cost: Tix start at $10
Tuesday - Saturday
Feb 14-Mar 4
Defy Gravity at 'Wicked'
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
The massively popular backstory to the Wicked Witch of the West returns to South Florida with an 18-day run at the Broward Center. It’s a musical tale with a storyline just as captivating as the music, teaching us all an entertaining lesson about how history is written by the winners.
Cost: Tix start at $34.50
Wednesday - Sunday
Feb 15-19
Ogle boats you can't afford at the boat show
Miami Marine Stadium
See the boats all your favorite Instagram “models” will be posing on in 2018 -- and maybe meet the people who took all those pictures -- at the Miami International Boat Show. Even if you’re not in the market for a seabound vessel, the place will be filled with tons of people who are. Meaning you might make the most valuable of acquaintances: a friend with a boat.
Cost: $40
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 16-25
Get close to the pros at the Delray Beach Open
Delray Beach Stadium and Tennis Center
The intimate Delray Beach Stadium and Tennis Center never has you more than a few feet from the only ATP Champions and ATP World Tour Event of the year. This year John McEnroe and Mardy Fish lead team USA against a squad of international rivals on the Champions side while Nick Kyrgios headlines the World Tour lineup. Doubles legends the Bryan brothers will also be holding a tennis clinic during the event.
Cost: Tix start at $38
Tuesday - Saturday
Feb 21-25
Find your second and third stomachs at SOBEWFF
Various Locations
It’s that time of year again when the world’s best chefs descend on South Florida and offer up more samples of their fantastic food that you can't legitimately fit in one stomach. The highlights of this year’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival include the Heineken Burger Bash, Andrew Zimmern’s Lucky Chopsticks, Thrillist’s Midnight Munchies, and dinners hosted by names like Rocco DiSpirito, Ingrid Hoffman, and Stephanie Izzard.
Cost: Varies by event
Thursday - Friday
Feb 23-24
Find out what's the deal with airplane peanuts
Hard Rock Live
The world’s foremost observational comic Jerry Seinfeld brings his stand-up act to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel for two nights. Even if you’ve never seen an episode of Seinfeld, his live show is absolutely worth checking out, as his observations on modern life are a fresh departure from what we saw on TV.
Cost: Starting at $80
Friday
Feb 24
Outrun hunger
Hollywood Beach Boardwalk
Some people aren’t fortunate enough to have extra calories they need to burn off. You, however, probably do, and can work off last night’s dessert while raising money for Feeding South Florida at the 8th Annual Outrun Hunger 5K. It’s a quick jaunt up the beach that’ll raise money for over 700,000 people in our region.
Cost: $20

Matt Meltzer is a contributing writer to Thrillist who has seen Wicked 15 times from every possible angle. Follow him on Instagram @meltrez1.