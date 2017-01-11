13 Things You Must Do in Miami This March

Thu

Cadillac Championship at Doral In Miami there’re more to golf championships than just golf, so fore-go the country club food in favor of eats and drinks by Burger & Beer Joint, BCTacos, HipPOPs, and the Grey Goose 19th Hole Lounge. At night, hit up Cadillac Miami Nights where you can party like Tiger. Well, not exactly like him, hopefully.

Trump National Doral Miami

