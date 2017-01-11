Events

13 Things You Must Do in Miami This March

Touché Rooftop Lounge & Restaurant

One of the things you forget when you live in Miami -- in addition to all these things, obviously -- is that instead of starting in, like, September, spring doesn't actually start until March. Especially since while it's still winter in the rest of the country, we're hitting outdoor beer fests, wearing almost nothing to Ultra, and everything else on our list of 13 things you must do in Miami this March...

WGC-Cadillac Championship

Date

Event

Location

Feb 26-Mar 9

La Fonda Pop-Up Restaurant This month-long pop-up by nightlife vet Tatanka Guerrero, in a graffiti-outfitted space, is a little bit Chilean and a little bit Japanese and features tons of local chef collabs like Alex Chang and Jose Mendin. Open Wednesday-Sunday from 6-11pm; reservations are required: lafondasb@gmail.com or 305-788-8011.

The Marlin Hotel

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 5 Thu

Cadillac Championship at Doral In Miami there’re more to golf championships than just golf, so fore-go the country club food in favor of eats and drinks by Burger & Beer Joint, BCTacos, HipPOPs, and the Grey Goose 19th Hole Lounge. At night, hit up Cadillac Miami Nights where you can party like Tiger. Well, not exactly like him, hopefully.

Trump National Doral Miami

Add
Miami Dade College’s Miami International Film Festival

Date

Event

Location

Mar 6-15

Miami Dade College’s Miami International Film Festival The festival hits the Downtown Olympia Theater plus six other venues with 125 films over 10 days, including the world premiere of Billy Corben's Dawg Fight.

Various locations

Add
Sprung! Spring Beer Festival

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

Sprung! Spring Beer Festival Stouts and porters are great, but spring and summer brews are really more Miami-appropriate, and you can sample 200 lighter-style suds at the springy sister to Grovetoberfest. Even better: if you TWEET this calendar to @IGotSprung with #sprung, you could win two VIP tickets to the event.

Peacock Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 8 Sun

Grillin’ in the Grove It's cool if you, um, fall asleep after Sprung!, 'cause this sweet grilled meat event featuring BBQ style's from across the country is also in Peacock Park the next day. Pro tip: skip the grilling from your boss and ask for Monday off in advance.

Peacock Park

Add
Touché Rooftop Lounge & Restaurant

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Thu

Rooftop Sessions: Artofficial Music and cheap food never get old, especially when it comes with a view of Miami, as it does when you get in on this $16 Session Prix Fixe Menu that includes two dishes and one dessert.

Touché Rooftop Lounge and Restaurant

Add

New World Symphony

Date

Event

Location

Mar 13 Fri

PULSE: Late Night at the New World Symphony The symphony turns into a party every few months with the help of an acclaimed DJ, club lights, and trippy graphics. It’s general admission, so you can sit, or stand, or do both, wherever you please. Because you’re, like, cultural and stuff.

New World Center

Add
The Original Marathon Seafood Festival

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14-15

Original Marathon Seafood Festival Expect more than 12,000lbs of fresh seafood served beachside, including something called “konkwurst” sausage (basically a sausage made out of conch). Of course, there will also be burgers and hot dogs for the non-seafood lovers.

Marathon Community Park

Add
Mandy Baca/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Sun

Calle Ocho Festival 20+ blocks of Carnival-style fun includes the world’s longest conga line, mojitos, a domino tournament, Cuban food, and tons of scantily clad women. Plus, Pitbull will probably be around somewhere.

Little Havana

Add
BRIO Tuscane Grille

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Wed

National Ravioli Day at BRIO Tuscan Grille This pasta-based food holiday means you get 50% off select ravioli dishes like Ravioli Di Bello, Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli, and Ravioli alla Vodka as long as you eat 'em in the restaurant.

BRIO Tuscan Grille

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 24 Tue

Winter Music Conference Sure it's an industry event, but luckily WMC comes with tons of unofficial parties and poolside ragers. Or you could just hang out at the lobby of the Deauville (the event’s host hotel) and see what happens.

Various locations

Add

LUCIE FARIS/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Mar 27 Fri

Ultra Music Festival These ladies will be back for 32+ hours of sound from a who’s who of the EDM world, including Avicii, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Steve Aoki, and David Guetta, to name a few.

Bayfront Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

Delray Beach Bacon & Bourbon Fest The first of its kind, we hear it'll have eats like braised pork belly and bacon ice cream, as well as food seminars like the Food & Bourbon Pairings and a Pappy Van Winkle tasting.

Delray Beach Center for the Arts & Old School Square Park

Add

