16 Miami Events You Can't Miss This Spring

When people in Miami say, “Spring is in the air,” they generally mean that said air is filled with pulsating dance music, violently spilled vodka, and the crushing humidity that accompanies Spring Break, Winter Music Conference, and Ultra. Lucky for you, it also means there are at least 16 sweet things you need to do before summer (including the chance to win tickets to Miami sweetest EDM event)...
St. Paddy's Block Party Mary Brickell Village So what if it’s Tuesday? You live in Miami so it’s not like you’re working then anyway… so head out to Mary Brickell Village where there’ll be multiple beer gardens, Irish dancers, and that time-honored St. Paddy’s tradition: live DJs.
Buck’s Beer Garden Raleigh Hotel Get that perpetual sting of tourists out of your system with an event that’s about as local as it gets in South Beach: a new pop-up bonfire party on the first and third Thursday of each month, with eats from Miami’s own Michael Schwartz, a draft beer bar from rotating local breweries, ping pong, and cornhole.
Miami Beach 100 Hour Centennial Celebration Miami Beach is celebrating it's 100th birthday with 100 hours of events, including tennis clinics and a food truck fest. It all culminates in a concert on the beach with Gloria Estefan, Wyclef, and more.
Miami Beach 100 Hour Centennial Celebration Miami Beach Miami Beach is celebrating it's 100th birthday with 100 hours of events, including tennis clinics and a food truck fest. It all culminates in a concert on the beach with Gloria Estefan, Wyclef, and more.
The Tent on 11th St and Ocean Drive
Funkshion Fashion Week The Tent on 11th St and Ocean Drive Now that Miami Beach can finally get birthday shout outs on the Today Show it's gonna party like most 100-year-olds -- with nightly fashion shows on the beach, art installations, live music, and plenty of drinks, all in addition to the centennial bash above.
Uvaggio's One Year Anniversary Party Uvaggio If you haven’t experienced Heath Porter’s uncanny ability to perfectly pair wine with anything, the best time to do it is at his restaurant’s one-year anniversary party, where District Table & Bar in Stuart will be bringing down its smoker and making grilled meats to go with Heath’s wine selections, plus there'll be a live blues band and plenty of local beers.
Miami Open Tennis Crandon Park Tennis Center You may have known it as the Lipton, the Sony Open, the Ericsson Open, or one of many other corporate titles, but the biggest tennis tournament in the world that’s not a grand slam is now just the Miami Open, where Serena, Nadal, Djokovic, and more will be on the hardcourts for a fortnight.
SiriusXM's 808 Music Lounge W Hotel, South Beach If you're excited about seeing the top DJs in the world, but not so excited about seeing them with 200,000 other people at Ultra, you can check them out in this tiny space near Wall by the W pool. In past years Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Calvin Harris, and others have played sets in places smaller than your backyard. With an open bar. And YOU can win your way in by Tweeting out this calendar!
All Gone Pete Tong Pool Party Surfcomber Hotel Though Winter Music Conference has no shortage of outrageous pool parties, no others will be headlined by the guy you hear on 93.1FM every day, and who’s been the voice of EDM for the better part of 20 years. He’ll be spinning poolside with Andhim, Duke Dumont, Thomas Jack, and more.
Ultra Music Festival Bayfront Park Miami It’s that time of year again. Time when Biscayne gets shut down so these ladies can enjoy three days of EDM with sets from the likes of Avicii, Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, and more.
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, Islamorada You know how we do Easter in Florida? One guy in a giant bunny suit puts on scuba gear, dives down and hides Easter eggs next to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and people spend the morning on a two-tank dive trying to find them. Take THAT, White House Lawn!
Easter Brunch Harbor Beach Marriott, Ft. Lauderdale It’s Easter, so you know every restaurant in South Florida that’s even considered opening before 5pm will be doing something special. If you want to enjoy your Easter Brunch on a giant oceanfront terrace with salt crusted prime rib, maple bourbon ham, and bottomless Champagne and mimosas, this is your spot.
Marlins Opening Day Marlins Park Sure, you’ve been neglecting the Marlins since 2003 because, well, you couldn’t name anyone on the team. Except for those three months in 2012. Anyway they’ve got some big names in the off season like Ichiro. plus Giancarlo Stanton signed a contract worth the GDP of Fiji, so things are looking up. Find out if they’re for real when they take on the Atlanta Braves.
South Beach Comedy Festival The Fillmore Jackie Gleason Theater Just walking down the street in Miami is usually comedy enough, but for the 10th year The Fillmore hosts some of the top names in comedy. This year you can catch Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, Dave Chappelle, and more.
Tortuga Music Festival Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Sad because you know the Chili Cook-Off is almost a full year away? Well the best beachside country music festival in America returns to Lauderdale Beach with Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band, Jake Owen, and lots of girls in cutoff jean shorts with “flag” bikinis.
SunFest Downtown West Palm Beach The best music festival in South Florida returns to Downtown West Palm, and it not only gives you the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Kaskade and 311 simultaneously on Friday, but it also challenges you to make important decisions the rest of the weekend like, “Should I see Fall Out Boy or Boston?” Other acts include Lenny Kravitz, the Pixies, and Paramore.
Wings for Life World Run Sunrise, FL Getting chased through the Everglades by a strange car is usually not on one’s list of spring must-dos, but in this case you’re trying to run as far as you can until a “catcher car” passes you, starting at the exact same time as runners in 36 other locations worldwide.