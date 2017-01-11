Events

16 Miami Events You Can't Miss This Spring

By Published On 03/16/2015 By Published On 03/16/2015
SunFest

When people in Miami say, “Spring is in the air,” they generally mean that said air is filled with pulsating dance music, violently spilled vodka, and the crushing humidity that accompanies Spring Break, Winter Music Conference, and Ultra. Lucky for you, it also means there are at least 16 sweet things you need to do before summer (including the chance to win tickets to Miami sweetest EDM event)...

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant Miami

Mar 17 Tue

St. Paddy's Block Party So what if it’s Tuesday? You live in Miami so it’s not like you’re working then anyway… so head out to Mary Brickell Village where there’ll be multiple beer gardens, Irish dancers, and that time-honored St. Paddy’s tradition: live DJs.

Mary Brickell Village

Genuine Hospitality

Mar 19 Thu

Buck’s Beer Garden Get that perpetual sting of tourists out of your system with an event that’s about as local as it gets in South Beach: a new pop-up bonfire party on the first and third Thursday of each month, with eats from Miami’s own Michael Schwartz, a draft beer bar from rotating local breweries, ping pong, and cornhole.

Raleigh Hotel

Miami Beach 100

Mar 22-26

Miami Beach 100 Hour Centennial Celebration Miami Beach is celebrating it's 100th birthday with 100 hours of events, including tennis clinics and a food truck fest. It all culminates in a concert on the beach with Gloria Estefan, Wyclef, and more.

Miami Beach

Funkshion Fashion Week Miami Beach

Mar 22-26

Funkshion Fashion Week Now that Miami Beach can finally get birthday shout outs on the Today Show it's gonna party like most 100-year-olds -- with nightly fashion shows on the beach, art installations, live music, and plenty of drinks, all in addition to the centennial bash above.

The Tent on 11th St and Ocean Drive

Uvaggio

Mar 22 Sun

Uvaggio's One Year Anniversary Party If you haven’t experienced Heath Porter’s uncanny ability to perfectly pair wine with anything, the best time to do it is at his restaurant’s one-year anniversary party, where District Table & Bar in Stuart will be bringing down its smoker and making grilled meats to go with Heath’s wine selections, plus there'll be a live blues band and plenty of local beers.

Uvaggio

Flickr/Charlie Cowins

Mar 23 Mon

Miami Open Tennis You may have known it as the Lipton, the Sony Open, the Ericsson Open, or one of many other corporate titles, but the biggest tennis tournament in the world that’s not a grand slam is now just the Miami Open, where Serena, Nadal, Djokovic, and more will be on the hardcourts for a fortnight.

Crandon Park Tennis Center

BMF Media

Mar 25 Wed

SiriusXM's 808 Music Lounge If you're excited about seeing the top DJs in the world, but not so excited about seeing them with 200,000 other people at Ultra, you can check them out in this tiny space near Wall by the W pool. In past years Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Calvin Harris, and others have played sets in places smaller than your backyard. With an open bar. And YOU can win your way in by Tweeting out this calendar!

W Hotel, South Beach

Mar 26 Thu

All Gone Pete Tong Pool Party Though Winter Music Conference has no shortage of outrageous pool parties, no others will be headlined by the guy you hear on 93.1FM every day, and who’s been the voice of EDM for the better part of 20 years. He’ll be spinning poolside with Andhim, Duke Dumont, Thomas Jack, and more.

Surfcomber Hotel

LUCIE FARIS/THRILLIST

Mar 27 Fri

Ultra Music Festival It’s that time of year again. Time when Biscayne gets shut down so these ladies can enjoy three days of EDM with sets from the likes of Avicii, Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, and more.

Bayfront Park Miami

Apr 5 Sun

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt You know how we do Easter in Florida? One guy in a giant bunny suit puts on scuba gear, dives down and hides Easter eggs next to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and people spend the morning on a two-tank dive trying to find them. Take THAT, White House Lawn!

Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, Islamorada

Harbor Beach Marriott

Apr 5 Sun

Easter Brunch It’s Easter, so you know every restaurant in South Florida that’s even considered opening before 5pm will be doing something special. If you want to enjoy your Easter Brunch on a giant oceanfront terrace with salt crusted prime rib, maple bourbon ham, and bottomless Champagne and mimosas, this is your spot.

Harbor Beach Marriott, Ft. Lauderdale

Miami Marlins

Apr 6 Mon

Marlins Opening Day Sure, you’ve been neglecting the Marlins since 2003 because, well, you couldn’t name anyone on the team. Except for those three months in 2012. Anyway they’ve got some big names in the off season like Ichiro. plus Giancarlo Stanton signed a contract worth the GDP of Fiji, so things are looking up. Find out if they’re for real when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Marlins Park

Apr 8 Wed

South Beach Comedy Festival Just walking down the street in Miami is usually comedy enough, but for the 10th year The Fillmore hosts some of the top names in comedy. This year you can catch Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, Dave Chappelle, and more.

The Fillmore Jackie Gleason Theater

Tortuga Music Festival

Apr 11 Sat

Tortuga Music Festival Sad because you know the Chili Cook-Off is almost a full year away? Well the best beachside country music festival in America returns to Lauderdale Beach with Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band, Jake Owen, and lots of girls in cutoff jean shorts with “flag” bikinis.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Apr 29-May 3

SunFest The best music festival in South Florida returns to Downtown West Palm, and it not only gives you the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Kaskade and 311 simultaneously on Friday, but it also challenges you to make important decisions the rest of the weekend like, “Should I see Fall Out Boy or Boston?” Other acts include Lenny Kravitz, the Pixies, and Paramore.

Downtown West Palm Beach

Wings for Life World Run

May 3 Sun

Wings for Life World Run Getting chased through the Everglades by a strange car is usually not on one’s list of spring must-dos, but in this case you’re trying to run as far as you can until a “catcher car” passes you, starting at the exact same time as runners in 36 other locations worldwide.    

Sunrise, FL

