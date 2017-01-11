16 Miami Events You Can't Miss This Spring

Wed

SiriusXM's 808 Music Lounge If you're excited about seeing the top DJs in the world, but not so excited about seeing them with 200,000 other people at Ultra, you can check them out in this tiny space near Wall by the W pool. In past years Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Calvin Harris, and others have played sets in places smaller than your backyard. With an open bar. And YOU can win your way in by Tweeting out this calendar!

W Hotel, South Beach

