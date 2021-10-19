Where to Tailgate and Watch Football in Miami

There are a great many lifebloods running through South Florida, but local football fandom is not one of them. Not only because neither of our local teams has sniffed a championship since leaving the Orange Bowl, but also because any time we go out to watch a game, we’re inevitably outnumbered by fans from Philadelphia and New York who, er, really love spelling. And yet, while our skills may be mediocre, our parties never are—so if you can handle the opposing fans’ jawing and still enjoy a good weekend of debaucherous football, here are the 11 best places to tailgate or catch a game around Miami.