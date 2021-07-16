Miami Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympics in Miami One nation. One team. Many, many bars.

Miami’s late closing times really lend themselves well to watching the Olympics—especially when they’re being played on the other side of the globe. So if you’re the kind of sports junkie who needs to watch everything in real time, well, the games taking place in Tokyo won’t even matter. Jonesing for a little 3 am track and field? Can’t miss that 4 am USWNT kick off? There’ll be a bar open and showing it for at least another two hours. Maybe even three, if you tip well. But even those who like watching the Olympics at normal human hours will have some awesome options around South Florida, from our best sports bars to other spots doing special stuff to usher in this year’s games. Read on for the best places in Miami to watch the 2020 (AKA 2021) Tokyo Olympics, late at night, early in the morning, or whenever you just need to watch Team USA get their slalom kayak on.

CMX Stone Bar Brickell

If you’re not watching the Olympics on the biggest LED screen in Florida, are you really even watching the Olympics? Go big or go home at CMX’s upscale sports bar, where you can catch all the action on that, or any, of its multi-story viewing screens. There’ll also be Stone Bar’s full menu of craft cocktails and gourmet bar food, and the option to go catch a movie next door if early-round shuttlecock fodder isn’t quite doing it for you.

How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating.

Grails Wynwood

The ultimate indoor-outdoor Olympic viewing will be going down at Grails this year. Head inside to watch athletes achieve incomprehensible speeds, surrounded by the shoes that help them do it. Or pop outside where it’s all fun and games, with dozens of hanging flatscreens screening the events to an audience of picnic tables, colorful murals, and shady trees. You can even drink out of a sneaker if you’re so inclined, and the food’s gold medal worthy, too, with the cheeseburger dumplings ranking among our top new innovations in bar bites.

How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.

Batch Gastropub Brickell

Brickell’s home for all things sports continues its athletic-spectating dominance during the Olympics, with a veritable arena of televisions around the bar, a projection screen in back, and more TVs on the patio. Mix and match your 5-for-$25 beer buckets with all varieties of macro bottled brews, or enjoy $5 Bud Light drafts and Barn Burner shots. If you’re planning to stick around for a while, indulge in some of Miami’s best mac and cheese, or anything else from Batch's phenomenal gastropub menu.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Duffy’s Sports Grill Multiple Locations

No big surprise that the restaurant that brought the mega-sports bar to South Florida is a top spot to watch the Olympics. At Duffy’s North Miami location, you’ll take in the show on their breezy patio by the Intracoastal while enjoying 2-for-1, all-day, every-day specials alongside one of the best hamburgers in Miami. It’s also a prime opportunity to rack up those sweet, sweet MVP points, so you can look forward to all kinds of free stuff coming your way once (American) football season rolls around.

How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating.

Cervecería La Tropical | Photo courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical

Cervecería La Tropical Wynwood

Yes, watching the Olympics at this massive, indoor-outdoor Cuban brewery is going to be a fantastic time, what with La Tropical’s full lineup of classic Cuban beers and Cindy Hutson-created food. But it’ll also be the one venue hosting “athletic” competitions of its own when it kicks off the Troplympics on August 5th. What are Troplympics? Glad you asked. Expects a daylong competition of keg curls, malt bag races, 6-pack side to sides, giant jenga, and something called “eating shenanigans” between teams representing different local breweries. What could go wrong?

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Sports Grill Multiple locations

Just in case you were wondering, yes, the wing kings of Miami will have the Olympics on at all of their neighborhood-staple locations. And if you’ve ever watched a sporting event here, you know seats will be hard to come by, as will water refills when those Dale wings hit the table. If you’re new to Miami and haven’t yet caught a game at Sports Grill, the Olympics provide the perfect opportunity for you to get a little local cred while enjoying hands-down the best wings in the city.

How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating.

EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen | Photo courtesy of EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen Brickell

Miami’s—and dare we say America’s—best brewery located inside a mall is shaping up to be one of the top spots to watch the Olympics, too. The Thai barbecue and beer palace will have the games playing on their outdoor TVs, where you can belly up to the bar for an extended Olympic-era happy hour with $5 craft beers and $8 liquor drinks. You’ll also be able to order up stuff like spicy crispy wings, chicken satay, and mushroom spring rolls, all for $10 or less.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Casa Sensei Las Olas

By the time you’ve driven to Ft. Lauderdale, you may as well have just flown to Tokyo, right? Casa Sensei understands this, and will reward you with a free beer when you say “Summer Olympics” so you can decompress from your arduous journey. They’ll also be getting you in the Japanese spirit with a full sushi menu alongside all the games broadcast on their big bar televisions.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Black Market Downtown & Bayside

Both Black Market locations are stellar places to watch the Olympics, where you can immerse yourself in ‘80s Miami nostalgia at the downtown original while viewing the games on one of their 30 TVs. You can also go to Bayside for the first time since High School and check out Black Market’s latest location, which boasts 40 flat screens and a 1,200-square-foot patio with views of the marina. Both locales will offer 2-for-1 drinks Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 pm along with other specials during the games.

How to book: Call 305-400-8023 or reserve online.

American Social Brickell

Picture it: You’re enjoying a typical Miami boat day, but rather than posting with a rose bottle on the bow, one person in your seafaring crew is adamant about watching competitive judo. Cruise over to AmSo, where you can tie up outside and let those seeking Olympic action wander up and catch the games on one of dozens of TVs at the bar or patio while the rest of the group rages on. Or, at least, waits for someone to bring back an order of the ropa vieja tacos to soak up all that rose.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

TimeOut Market South Beach

If you’re trying to recapture a little of that Copa America communal viewing experience during the Olympics, hit up Time Out Market, where the cavernous food hall plans to project the games onto its giant back wall. You’ll join hundreds of South Beach denizens feasting on everything from newcomer Hapa Kitchen’s Hawaiian to fried chicken from Chick’n Jones. Head over early for the Opening Ceremonies primetime rebroadcast and you’ll score $5 beers, $7 wines, and $8 cocktails from 4 to 7 pm, then hang around for the same deal from 9 to 11 pm.

How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating.

