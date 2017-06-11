The lights are actually on, and there's a ton of music and booze

-
Does underground music continue to be underground music if it's above ground, and then a bear poops on that ground? Obviously you'll never know the answer, because it's an ancient zen koan, silly, but you should ponder it at the first-ever Lights Out Festival: a one-day-only, "audio-visual playground" showcasing 30+, often-underground electronic artists prepared to beat the crap out of the beat at Wynwood's Soho Studios all day and night, as you beat up plenty of food and booze. There are at least a hundred gazillion words to say about this thing, but luckily this cheat sheet was edited:
- The 70k-sqft lot's housing two stages: the indoor one with more "prominent" acts, and an outdoor one for the "local, climbing acts", those hard-working bands who don't get to Everest. Woo!
- Said acts include Felix Da Housecat, Run DMT, Crizzly, Helicopter Showdown, Seven Lions, The Digital Breed, RJD2, and Lucky Date, so clearly not the one the monkey ate in Raiders of the Lost Ark.
- The floor, the floor, the floor is on fire! Not really, but it might periodically appear so, considering the entire thing's lit up with LEDs that'll flash crazy visuals.
- There's also a massive al fresco space that's being transformed into a market featuring local vendors like Faded Clothing Co., KottonZoo, and Time-Peace, plus two full bars and a food court, which it seems like that bear hit, given his recent embarrassing actions.
