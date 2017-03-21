31 Free Things to Do in Milwaukee

This is better than it sounds. There’s a designated parking lot just for plane-watching on Layton Ave right next to one of the airport’s main runways. There’s also an FM radio station that broadcasts the control tower chatter so you can pretend you’re earning your wings. Good luck getting a spot in this lot during the Milwaukee Air and Water show, or while Air Force One is in town.



... And while you’re at the airport, head inside the main terminal to the Mitchell Gallery of Flight, a non-profit aviation museum. See stuff like artifacts from James Lovell and fighter pilot Major Dick Bong. Seriously, Dick Bong. He must’ve been a badass.

