Tomorrow's the big night people: it's
time for a fresh episode of Guys With Kids Halloween. On the off chance that you haven't had the time to prepare a sweet costume (hey -- fresh, topical comedy about the travails of parenthood isn't going to watch itself!), we've tapped DWITT -- the St. Paul-based artist behind the Zombie Pub Crawl's graphics (who also just dropped this book) -- to magic you up two printable, last-minute masks of monster-fied presidential candidates.
Zombie candidates to bring your Halloween back to life
