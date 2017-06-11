Lifestyle

Zombie candidates to bring your Halloween back to life

Published On 10/30/2012

Tomorrow's the big night people: it's time for a fresh episode of Guys With Kids Halloween. On the off chance that you haven't had the time to prepare a sweet costume (hey -- fresh, topical comedy about the travails of parenthood isn't going to watch itself!), we've tapped DWITT -- the St. Paul-based artist behind the Zombie Pub Crawl's graphics (who also just dropped this book) -- to magic you up two printable, last-minute masks of monster-fied presidential candidates.

