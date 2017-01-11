What It's Like to Be a Drag King in MSP

While drag is typically synonymous with the LGBT community, drag shows -- both kings and queens -- are becoming more of a melting pot when it comes to the crowd they attract. Kings can perform solo or as a member of a troupe, like Dragged Out. Monson explains that the drag king audience tends to skew heavily towards lesbian and trans fans, but a quick look around and you’ll notice plenty of men (both gay and straight), as well as curious straight folks who are interested in seeing the biggest, most impressive show in town.

Monson has been in the drag scene since she was 17 years old, and has watched the art form grow in the 10-plus years that she has performed. At first, being a drag king was more about passing for another gender.