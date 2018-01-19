The 29 Best Winter Date Ideas in the Twin Cities

It’s winter in the Twin Cities, which means cuffing season is in full swing. And it always helps to have a wide variety of date options that are more exciting than just, "Let's grab drinks!" Fortunately, when you take a bar out of the equation (and the weather is 20 degrees below zero), there are still plenty of options for a good time. Here is the definitive guide to the best wintertime dates in the Twin Cities to help you along -- with or without the fortification of a cocktail.
See a spectacular frozen waterfall
Minnehaha Park
One of the most impressive urban bodies of water? The waterfall at Minnehaha Park is located in one of the largest parks in Minneapolis and a sight to behold at this time of year. When it’s cold enough, visitors can walk behind the frozen falls and get a glimpse of something most people never get to see.
Ice skate with a view of downtown Minneapolis
Loring Park
If you’re brave enough to explore the outdoors despite the cold temperatures, make sure to swing by the Wells Fargo Winterskate in Loring Park. You can always stop by one of the many ponds or lakes in the Twin Cities too, of course, but this location also features free skate rentals, a warming house, and a groomed rink, making it perfect even for the greenest skater.
Warm up at the Como Zoo Conservatory
Como
The Como Zoo is a popular summer attraction (a free zoo? Who wouldn’t go?), but why not head there in the wintertime? Rather than see animals, you can stop by the Como Zoo Conservatory which is a free, glass-enclosed building, filled with steamy tropical heat. In addition to the gorgeous gardens, visitors can attend a free weekly concert series in the conservatory. Nothing sets the mood like an abundance of flowers.
Pull your best Harry Houdini by playing the Escape Game
Bloomington
Intentionally locking yourself and a small group into an escape room for an hour might not sound like your idea of fun, but it is truly a blast. With themes from a Mars Mission to a museum heist, the Escape Game is the best group date out there for mystery and whodunit fans.
Stroll to a show on St. Paul’s only pedestrian-only street
Downtown St. Paul
Park Square Theatre is a hidden gem that’s produced some lively up-and-coming productions lately, including a Hamlet reinvented for 2017. The recently revamped theater has two floors, a cozy lobby, and faces St. Paul’s only cobblestone paved pedestrian area, providing a mini promenade on the way through the theater doors. The spring 2018 lineup includes performances of The Diary of Anne Frank, The Pirates of Penzance, and Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.
Get dinner and a show at the largest dinner theater
Chanhassen
If the idea of hopping between locations is just too exhausting for you, look no further than the Chanhassen Dinner Theater (CDT). The largest dinner theater in the country, CDT has a rotating schedule of spunky musicals, comedic shows, and musical theater that serves multi-course dinners along with the performance. Free parking and excellent customer service make this more than worth the drive.
Indulge your inner Al Capone
Wabasha
Learn about St. Paul’s mobster past and practice your swing dancing steps with a visit to the Wabasha Street Caves. With live swing bands and year-round historical tours, the Wabasha Caves will teach you everything you didn’t know about St. Paul’s dark, Prohibition-era past. It's cheap too; swing night tickets are less than $10.
See world-class exhibits for free
Whittier
In case you didn't know, the Minneapolis Institute of Art is free and boasts one of the best collections of Asian Art in the United States. Attend on a trendy Third Thursday of the month, where events like fashion shows from local designers or concerts by local bands are featured inside of the exhibit halls.
Consider some contemporary art
Loring Park
The Walker Art Center regularly makes national headlines with its collection of truly abstract, contemporary, mind-bending theater and art displays. Thursday evenings are free thanks to a Target sponsorship; special exhibits currently include a display of Cuban art that is sure to warm your frigid soul. If you’re extra daring, venture across the street for a stroll around the Walker’s world-renowned (but outdoor only) sculpture garden, which is open year-round.
See a free show about a new culture
Cedar Riverside
With their totally unique Radical Hospitality program, Mixed Blood Theatre gives you no excuse to avoid checking out our vibrant local theater community. Most of the performances are free charge, with a host of programming representative of many of the local immigrant groups in the Twin Cities, making Mixed Blood a must-visit destination any time of the year.
Visit a museum after closing
Downtown St. Paul
Geek out with a visit to the Science Museum of Minnesota, which regularly hosts adults-only events after-hours where you can enjoy the interactive exhibits kid-free. With tons of special events like Star Wars Day, Lego construction challenges, and Omnitheater screenings, there is no shortage of date night activities to be found here.
Take a selfie above the Minneapolis River
Downtown East
There’s a reason why people fly from all over the country to the Guthrie Theater. Aside from the gorgeously staged productions in three separate theaters, the facility itself is an architectural landmark that provides #instaworthy views of the beautiful Mississippi Riverfront from many angles. Combined with delicious on-site dining, this theatrical destination is a great one-stop date shop. Even better: Some performances go for as low as $15 a pop.
Expand your mind with an avant-garde show
Seven Corners
The Southern Theater is one of the busiest and most affordable theatrical venues in the Twin Cities and hosts a rotating schedule of shows from indie companies to one-man performances and student revues, meaning you're always guaranteed to see something unusual there. Come for a cheap ticket to an unknown theater company; stay for the hauntingly gorgeous historical interiors.
Get in the Olympics spirit with a country-themed date
South Minneapolis
The Museum of Russian Art is just the kind of specialized location that can make for an amazing themed date night. If you’re stumped on where to take a first date or are simply obsessed with the Olympics, consider pairing a visit here with a stop at one of the many excellent Russian restaurants around for a Russian-themed night that’s sure to stand out. Make a tour of other countries (a visit to the Hmong farmers market and a new pho restaurant, for example) to go truly international.
Indulge your inner art activist
Northeast Minneapolis
If you and your date consider yourselves part of the #resistance, look no further than the Public Functionary gallery, which routinely hosts politically charged work by diverse artists that are sure to trigger your political touchpoints. Their recent exhibit "Blacker the Berry" (yes, titled after the Kendrick Lamar song) showcased a stunning range of modern photography that still has people talking.
St. Paul Winter Carnival
Downtown St. Paul
If your date is more of a party/festival type, get thee to the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Running for two weeks at the end of January and the beginning of February, the St. Paul Winter Carnival has everything from skating rinks to a treasure hunt to a cat show (yes, a cat show), and even an urban ice castle.
Take a leisurely stroll around the lake
Literally everywhere
One of the best parts of living in the Twin Cities is our abundance of urban bodies of water. Don’t let the weather scare you off; parks are still open, and many have planned seasonally appropriate activities (like the gorgeous annual nighttime Luminary Loppet that kicks off in February) that are unique and a whole lot of fun.
Putt through some indoor mini-golf
Hamline-Midway
For those who are going fully stir crazy, Can Can Wonderland is a terrific option to check out. While the main attraction is an elaborate indoor mini-golf course, there are lots of other active options, from pinball machines to variety shows to an indoor beach boardwalk, to keep you occupied.
Take a sleigh ride in the sky
Northeast
Some may have expected Betty Danger’s Country Club to shut down their ferris wheel once the snowy weather hit, but they would be oh so very mistaken. Never one to tread the conventional path, the folks at Betty Danger’s are offering ferris wheel rides throughout January that provide a gorgeous wintertime aerial view of the beautiful Minneapolis skyline.
Those who climb together, stay together
Bloomington, Minneapolis, or St. Paul
Prepare for warmer, better, barer days by getting some training in at Vertical Endeavors, the Twin Cities’ resident rock climbing society. Options are available for all skill levels, giving anyone the chance to get sweaty in more ways than one.
Drive through the Mall of America -- literally
Bloomington
Forgo the typical mall shopping experience at the Mall of America and immerse yourself in a world of full-body virtual reality games and -- wait for it -- a full-size indoor go-kart racing track. Smaaash has 40,000 square feet of entertainment that includes a multi-level racetrack. Say no more.
Please a big group at Punch Bowl Social
St. Louis Park
Another great spot for group dates, Punch Bowl Social has something to please everyone. There are bowling lanes, arcade games, karaoke, and table games, so if Punch Bowl Social can’t keep your crew engaged, nothing can.
Catch a movie in a unique theater
Columbia Heights, Edina, St. Anthony Main
Movie dates are one of the oldest (and least original) ideas you can have, but they’re a crowd pleaser for a reason. Spice up your cinema card by taking your date to a unique theater like the historically renovated Heights Theater, avant-garde and international films at Edina Cinema, or an eclectic mix of blockbuster and independent films at the cobblestone-paved St. Anthony Main Theatre.
Pick up some new reading material
Uptown
Think of Magers and Quinn as Minnesota’s version of The Strand. With an expertly curated roster of books (including troves published by the Twin Cities’ many award-winning indie presses) and a full calendar of literary events, there’s something here to please every bibliophile.
Indulge your inner Ice Queen at an ice castle in Stillwater
Stillwater
Speaking of ice castles, if you are up for a short road trip you have no alternative but to head to Stillwater for their magical display of ice castles, which are constructed and refreshed daily. If you’re impressed by the formal castle constructed at the St. Paul Winter Carnival, you’re bound to be blown away by these luminescent natural beauties.
Get hands on at The Loft
Downtown East
If browsing a bookstore isn’t bookish enough for you, you’re in luck: Minneapolis hosts The Loft Literary Center, a temple to all things paper. There are meeting rooms, a coffee shop, and a bookstore (as might be expected), but look a little deeper and you’ll find a plethora of unique activities to partake in. From writing classes to hands-on activities like making chapbooks or letterpress, The Loft is a must for lovers of the written word.
Practice your best Patrick Swayze pottery at Fired Up Studios
Are you a secret 1990’s film aficionado? You wouldn’t be alone. If you’ve waited all your life to pull off your best Demi and Patrick in Ghost, look no further than Fired Up Studios, a local pottery studio that -- no joke -- offers "clay dates" for couples.
Use your noodle with Trivia Mafia
Many local watering holes host trivia nights, but for the safest bet for a great trivia experience, you should attend one led by Trivia Mafia. Hosted at locations throughout the Twin Cities, Trivia Mafia provides excellent bar trivia as well as drunken spelling bees, bingo, and live radio trivia available any time you want to quiz yourself (or vet your date’s IQ).
Free your inner Che Guevara
Seward
Revolutionaries and anarchists will feel right at home at Boneshaker Books, which is the truest embodiment of an indie bookstore. Run solely by volunteer power, Boneshaker hosts a litany of queer and radical reading clubs, promotes social justice and movements, offers an extensive list of hard-to-find books and zines, and will even deliver your books by bicycle if it’s just too cold to get them yourself.
