Suck coconuts, drama snobs, because the Illusion Theater's finally dumbing down the art form enough for the rest of us with Gilligan's Island: The Musical, which premieres on Saturday and promises hurricanes, quicksand, an alien plot against the stranded three-hour tourers, and even you "singing in the aisles".
Previous Venue Next Venue Venue Description
1. Gilligans Island: The Musical 528 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 (Downtown)
Suck coconuts, drama snobs, because the Illusion Theater's finally dumbing down the art form enough for the rest of us with Gilligan's Island: The Musical, which premieres on Saturday and promises hurricanes, quicksand, an alien plot against the stranded three-hour tourers, and even you "singing in the aisles".