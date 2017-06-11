Lifestyle

Gilligans Island: The Musical

By Published On 06/06/2012 By Published On 06/06/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

Suck coconuts, drama snobs, because the Illusion Theater's finally dumbing down the art form enough for the rest of us with Gilligan's Island: The Musical, which premieres on Saturday and promises hurricanes, quicksand, an alien plot against the stranded three-hour tourers, and even you "singing in the aisles".

1. Gilligans Island: The Musical 528 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 (Downtown)

Suck coconuts, drama snobs, because the Illusion Theater's finally dumbing down the art form enough for the rest of us with Gilligan's Island: The Musical, which premieres on Saturday and promises hurricanes, quicksand, an alien plot against the stranded three-hour tourers, and even you "singing in the aisles".

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More