NSC, home of the Minnesota Stars, just got a brand-new beer garden? Minnesota has a pro soccer team, and they're called the Stars? Well, we do, and by the way, they just got a new beer garden
There are three awesome things you need to know about this beer garden: 1) it's so close, it's essentially on the field; 2) most beers there are just $2; and 3) you will inevitably crush one of said beers with Dave aka "Nessie", a rotund Scottish party animal dressed up in a giant Loch Ness Monster suit. To prepare yourself, check out our photo spread detailing a game-day in the life of this unofficial mascot, full of the highest highs (goals! chugging!) and the lowest lows (trying to pee in a giant Loch Ness Monster suit).
Meet our beer-guzzling soccer hooligan
