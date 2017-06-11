Lifestyle

Meet our beer-guzzling soccer hooligan

By Published On 06/26/2012 By Published On 06/26/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Did you know that NSC, home of the Minnesota Stars, just got a brand-new beer garden? Minnesota has a pro soccer team, and they're called the Stars? Well, we do, and by the way, they just got a new beer garden

There are three awesome things you need to know about this beer garden: 1) it's so close, it's essentially on the field; 2) most beers there are just $2; and 3) you will inevitably crush one of said beers with Dave aka "Nessie", a rotund Scottish party animal dressed up in a giant Loch Ness Monster suit. To prepare yourself, check out our photo spread detailing a game-day in the life of this unofficial mascot, full of the highest highs (goals! chugging!) and the lowest lows (trying to pee in a giant Loch Ness Monster suit).

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More