Hosted by Brother Ali, Mally, and J Pratt, the 2012 edition of Rhymesayers' Soundset drops a full day of hip-hop on Canterbury Park with the likes of Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon, Aesop Rock, I Self Devine, Prof, and P.O.S. on three stages. Prefer Ghostface's flow to that of Raekwon? Then sneak off when the latter starts his verse and catch skateboarding demos, a custom car show, a DJ tent, and a "live painting exhibition" -- if you thought that dude looked creepy in the "Lightning Crashes" video, just wait until you see him as an oil-on-canvas!

1. Soundset 2012 1100 Canterbury Road S, Shakopee, MN

