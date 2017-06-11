Soundset 2012

Hosted by Brother Ali, Mally, and J Pratt, the 2012 edition of Rhymesayers' Soundset drops a full day of hip-hop on Canterbury Park with the likes of Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon, Aesop Rock, I Self Devine, Prof, and P.O.S. on three stages. Prefer Ghostface's flow to that of Raekwon? Then sneak off when the latter starts his verse and catch skateboarding demos, a custom car show, a DJ tent, and a "live painting exhibition" -- if you thought that dude looked creepy in the "Lightning Crashes" video, just wait until you see him as an oil-on-canvas!
Hosted by Brother Ali, Mally, and J Pratt, the 2012 edition of Rhymesayers' Soundset drops a full day of hip-hop on Canterbury Park with the likes of Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon, Aesop Rock, I Self Devine, Prof, and P.O.S. on three stages. Prefer Ghostface's flow to that of Raekwon? Then sneak off when the latter starts his verse and catch skateboarding demos, a custom car show, a DJ tent, and a "live painting exhibition" -- if you thought that dude looked creepy in the "Lightning Crashes" video, just wait until you see him as an oil-on-canvas!