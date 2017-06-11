Lifestyle

The Uptown gets classed up

By Published On 09/17/2012 By Published On 09/17/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

While tears at the movies are normally the result of great filmmaking, tears at the iconic Uptown Theater were more often induced by rogue springs poking you in the butt. Thankfully, someone finally took notice that watching Ben Stiller squirm in Meet the Parents wasn't the only thing making audiences uncomfortable, then closed the place for a year and half and totally gutted it. Well, the area's last balcony-equipped, old-school movie house is back and better than ever, and you can see it in our photo tour. So check out the $2mil renovation's bigger & better screen, expanded concession area with "gourmet offerings", lounge with beer and wine service, and roomy leather seats & sofas, all meaning this place is way better, no butts involved.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More