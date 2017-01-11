Finally, You'll Be Able to See Inside Prince's Purple Lair

So we’re not sure just how purple Prince’s studios actually are (we’re assuming they’re fairly well-hued), but Prince fans and Twin Cities residents will soon get a chance to see for themselves. Paisley Park, the home and creative compound of the late pop icon, will open to the public in October.

Beginning Oct 6th, the 65,000sqft complex in Chanhassen, MN will offer daily tours of its main floor. Visitors can check out Prince’s production studios where the artist created some of his biggest hits, video editing suites, rehearsal rooms, his private music club, and the soundstage where Prince rehearsed and hosted private concerts.