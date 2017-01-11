Entertainment

Finally, You'll Be Able to See Inside Prince's Purple Lair

prince
Prince at Coachella/Penner | flickr/scott penner

So we’re not sure just how purple Prince’s studios actually are (we’re assuming they’re fairly well-hued), but Prince fans and Twin Cities residents will soon get a chance to see for themselves. Paisley Park, the home and creative compound of the late pop icon, will open to the public in October.

Beginning Oct 6th, the 65,000sqft complex in Chanhassen, MN will offer daily tours of its main floor. Visitors can check out Prince’s production studios where the artist created some of his biggest hits, video editing suites, rehearsal rooms, his private music club, and the soundstage where Prince rehearsed and hosted private concerts.

Notoriously private, Prince only allowed only a few hundred people toever tour his digs. The Minneapolis native lived at Paisley Park since 1985.

“Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on," Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, said in the press release issued by the special administrator of the singer’s estate.

The tours will also feature thousands of artifacts from Prince’s personal archives, including iconic concert wardrobes, awards, musical instruments, artwork, rare recordings, concert memorabilia, cars, and motorcycles. “Most important, the museum will display Prince’s genius, honor his legacy, and carry forward his strong sense of family and community,” the release continued.

paisley park
Paisley Park in 2008 | Wikimedia/Nick Scribner

In April, Prince collapsed in an elevator at Paisley Park and died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. Prince’s death sent shockwaves around the world. Many saw him as a creative genius and musical enigma. His estate, including Paisley Park, is still in flux.

Plans to open Paisley Park must be approved by the Chanhassen City Council (a meeting is scheduled for Sept 20th), but tickets to visit the museum will go on sale on Aug 26th at 2pm Central Time. Tickets will cost $38.50 for a 70-minute tour, and VIP tours will also be offered.

Jessica Lipsky is a Cities Editor at Thrillist. If she had a little red Corvette, she'd drive it up to Paisley Park. 

