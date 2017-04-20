The MSP Bucket List: 47 Things to Do Before You Die

Anytime you hear the phrase “bucket list” it seems a little bit morbid to think about the things you want to do before you die... right? Well, call it a bucket list, call it #goals, or call it whatever else you want... here’s a list of 47 things you really oughta check out in the Twin Cities:
1. Attend a concert at First Avenue
If it was good enough for Prince, it’s good enough for you.
2. Take a boat tour on the Mississippi
Choose between upscale or low-key adult cruises or hop on a historic paddleboat with the kiddos.
3. Viva la Big Island
The iconic Lake Minnetonka docking spot is perfect in the summer (with some tequila).
4. Cycle the Chain of Lakes
Rent a Nice Ride or bring your own two wheels to check out the most popular Minneapolis park destinations.
5. Chomp into a Jucy Lucy at Matt’s Bar
A “Jucy Lucy” is two hamburger patties with a slice of cheese in the middle, and it should be your last meal if you had to choose one.
6. People-watch at the State Fair
There’s no better place for sighting fanny packs and buttcracks than the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Obviously, the fair food is pretty good, too.
7. Check out the Wabasha Street Caves
Legit gangsters used to hide out here, and now you can swill cocktails while swing dancing below street level.
8. Travel back in time at the Renaissance Festival
Mingle with lords and ladies as you watch knights do battle in live jousting competitions.
9. Sip tiki drinks at Psycho Suzi's
Because nothing says summer like drinking a rum concoction out of a Shrunken Head on a patio.
10. Go to the races at Canterbury Park
Test your luck by betting on the ponies.
11. Wait for tacos worth their (Sea) Salt
This park eatery serves up the best fish tacos, hence the long line.
12. Take in a Twins game
They may be terrible lately, but Target Field is still a great place to catch a ballgame.
13. Appreciate art at MIA
You can appear classy and cultured without dropping a dime.
14. Laugh at Acme Comedy Club
The open mic night is the best place to heckle stand-up hopefuls, but they do get some really great talent in here.
15. Cheer Christmas at Holidazzle
The winter market, festival, and fireworks make it impossible to be a Scrooge.
16. Go green for St. Paddy’s Day
The sizable St. Paul parade has been going on for 50+ years and afterward, there’s corned beef and cabbage nearby at Liffey Irish Pub.
17. Behold the new U.S. Bank Stadium
Whether you’re going for a Vikings game or a special event, the site of Super Bowl LII does not disappoint.
18. Take a pedal pub ride
Because why not navigate a wooden multi-seat bike with a keg through busy Downtown streets?
19. Light the night at the Loppet
Experience Lake of the Isles in the winter darkness at this festival of lights.
20. Celebrate Oktoberfest at Gasthof’s
Polka like you’re in Germany at the Twin Cities’ largest Oktoberfest tent party.
21. Embrace the frigidness at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival
This festival celebrates all things winter in the Cities, and the ice sculptures alone are worth braving the cold.
22. Have a Grand Old Day
This Grand Ave street fair and parade kicks off summer and brings St. Paul neighbors together for old-fashioned food, fun, and music.
23. Eat a Jam Bun at Milkjam
Because one type of sugar isn’t enough, order the specialty: ice cream sandwiched between a Glam Doll donut.
24. Play around at the Guthrie
Performances are some of the best in the Midwest, and the Endless Bridge offers the most Instagram-worthy view of the Mississippi.
25. Tour the Basilica of St. Mary
Whether you’re religious or not, the French-inspired architecture is stunning to see.
26. Ski-U-Mah at the U
Wander campus and or take in a football or hockey game to see why The University of Minnesota is a beloved part of the city.
27. Be a "human on a stick"
A Segway tour along St. Anthony Main is the best way to see the riverfront, as long as you avoid biting it on the downhill portion.
28. Stop and smell the roses
With beautiful blooms of every color, the Lyndale Park Rose Garden along Lake Harriet is the sweetest spot in town.
29. Chill on a rooftop in Uptown
There’s nothing like a balmy Saturday night in Uptown on a patio mingling with the bros and the hipsters.
30. Whip up your own dinner at a Cooks Class
Classes are taught by local chefs from popular restaurants, and range from make-your-own sushi to pasta and pizza.
31. Shop local at the Mill City Market
Whether you’re searching for produce or one-of-a-kind gifts, the market at Mill City Museum is a must-visit.
32. Go wild at the Como Park Zoo
Where else can you see giraffes, tigers, and polar bears in Minnesota?
33. Hike Fort Snelling State Park
Not just for historical reenactments, Fort Snelling is also home to Pike Island, which makes for a scenic day trek.
34. Freak out at the Haunted Basement
The Soap Factory art gallery transforms into a house of horrors during Halloween that will scare even the most skeptical souls.
35. Rock the Garden
The Walker Art Center puts on a great show at this summer concert put on by popular local radio station The Current.
36. Pick your own fall fun
Whether you’re into apples or pumpkins, the options Afton Orchard are ripe for the... oh, you know.
37. Ride the Ferris wheel at Betty Danger’s
This kooky “country club” features a giant Ferris wheel overlooking northeast Minneapolis. Be sure to order one of their potent cocktails before you take a spin.
38. Walk to the base of Minnehaha Falls
There are 108 stairs, but the view and trails at the bottom are definitely worth the trek back up.
39. Cheer on TC Marathon runners
Make a sign, grab a noisemaker, and join the crowd pumping up hardcore runners as they take to the streets from Downtown Minneapolis to Downtown St. Paul.
40. Watch 4th of July fireworks on the Stone Arch
On the Fourth, there’s no better view in town than the Stone Arch bridge’s.
41. Light rail to Mall of America
Make fun of it all you want, the MOA has more than 500 stores that attract locals and tourists alike. Take the train to avoid traffic, and maybe hit up one of the Mall’s many bars after you’re done shopping.
42. Eat new foods at Midtown Global Market
Whether you pick up Somalian pastries or Mexican tortas, you’re guaranteed to find a food you’ve never tried at the international public market.
43. Take Pride in your city
Don your rainbow gear and check out the always-colorful parade and all the amazing floats.
44. Bowl your friends over at Brit’s
Lawn bowling at the popular British pub is a perfect summer pastime.
45. Watch Movies in the Park
Why sit indoors to catch a flick when you can pull up a lawn chair and watch outside in the summer for free?
46. Browse the Art-A-Whirl
Visit artists’ private spaces for an open studio weekend and pick up one-of-a-kind original pieces.
47. Take a leap of faith at Skydive Twin Cities
What better activity to cap off a bucket list than skydiving? Skydive Twin Cities offers two locations with amazing views from 13,000ft.
