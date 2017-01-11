9 Things You Absolutely Must Do in the Twin Cities This March

Sun

Cochon 555 Get ready for the meatiest event to ever hit the Twin Cities as this traveling celebration of all things pork brings out the best talent MSP has to offer. Featuring chefs from Corner Table, Spoon and Stable, La Belle Vie, Tilia, Heyday, and the Meat Lab at the U of M, along with a whole lot of hogs, this promises to be an event of diabolically delicious proportions.

Loews Minneapolis Hotel

