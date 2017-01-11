Events

9 Things You Absolutely Must Do in the Twin Cities This March

COCHON 555 US TOUR

Spring is almost here, which people from Minnesota know means that winter is just get started, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least try to get out of the house. To inspired you, we've rounded up nine things you must do in the Twin Cities this March...

COCHON 555 US TOUR

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1 Sun

Cochon 555 Get ready for the meatiest event to ever hit the Twin Cities as this traveling celebration of all things pork brings out the best talent MSP has to offer. Featuring chefs from Corner Table, Spoon and Stable, La Belle Vie, Tilia, Heyday, and the Meat Lab at the U of M, along with a whole lot of hogs, this promises to be an event of diabolically delicious proportions.

Loews Minneapolis Hotel

Ed Kowalczyk

Date

Event

Location

Mar 2 Mon

Ed Kowalczyk - Throwing Copper Unplugged Put your nostalgia hats on and get ready to be transported back to a darker time as Live front-man, Ed Kowalczyk, puts on a solo show in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the bands iconic Throwing Copper album.

The Cedar Cultural Center

Gianna Lucci

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Thu

Dine for Climate The folks over at Lucia’s have joined forces with the Will Steger Foundation to help promote the connections between climate change and our food system. A portion of the proceeds from this deliciously sustainable dinner will be donated to help support the foundation.

Lucia’s

St. Patrick's Association - St. Paul MN

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Sat

St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl You're in luck! Someone else has planned the perfect St. Paddy's day: meet up at Pourhouse to get things started and then venture around Downtown Minneapolis for a variety of drink specials while you participate in a photo hunt for the chance to win some fat cash and tickets to future pub crawls.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Tue

49th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Before you head out to pound down as many green beers as you possibly can, start the biggest party day of the year at the longest running St. Paddy’s Day parade in the Twin Cities.

St. Paul

Haley Bonar

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Wed

Haley Bonar After a stint on the road in an effort to grow her budding international fan-base, Bonar is returning to her home in the Twin Cities with her own special brand of indie-radio gold. Her alluring vocals and unique pop-rock mix are all the reasons you need to hit this very special homecoming event.

Ordway Concert Hall

Off With Their Heads

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Thu

Off with Their Heads Local punk-rock stalwarts Off with Their Heads are at it again, bringing their signature brand of high octane piss and vinegar to Minneapolis’ premiere punk club. Catch them as they rip into tracks from their Epitaph Records sophomore release, Home, and get thrust back to a time when things were much, much faster.

Triple Rock Social Club

Keane Amdahl/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Mar 21 Sat

Wings & Brew Fest Head South of the Cities for a a chance to indulge in a shton of craft beer and wings. Featured brewers include Badger Hill, Indeed, Fulton, and a gaggle of others paired with wings from Kelly’s Tap House, Philander’s Grill & Bar, and, of recent Food Network fame, Smally’s Caribbean Barbeque.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Joan's In The Park

Date

Event

Location

Mar 23 Mon

Chef’s Day Off Typically closed on Mondays, once a month Joan's opens for a small, intimate prix fixe menu featuring local foods that’re incredibly seasonal.

Joan’s in the Park

