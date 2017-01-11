10 MSP Events You Won't Want to Miss This Spring

Sun

Whiskey on Ice The Depot Finally, an event for whiskey drinkers! Get your low-balls ready and head to Minneapolis for an afternoon featuring more than 100 distilleries from around the world. You’ll also have the opportunity to take part in up to four whiskey masterclass tasting seminars, so if you don’t know your stuff going into this event, you’ll certainly know it coming out, assuming that you’ll be able to remember everything the next day.