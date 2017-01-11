10 MSP Events You Won't Want to Miss This Spring

One of the things Minnesotans have come to understand about winter is that is has to end sometime, right? Right?!? Right. That time is called spring, which is for going on pub crawls, grilling outdoors, drinking Bloody Marys, and everything else on our list of the 10 MSP events you can't miss...
Mar 15 Sun
Butcher & the Boar 3rd Anniversary Come and celebrate the third anniversary of one of the Twin Cities' best meateries. They’ll be featuring food and drink specials along with live music. Entry is free, so make sure you mark your calendar for this one ASAP!
Mar 19 Thu
Piccolo Wine Dinner Having just been recognized with another James Beard Award nomination, South Minneapolis’ best restaurant is jumping into the world of special monthly pre-fixe wine dinners. This is the first event, so make your reservations now, because if you like incredible food and wine, this will be a series you won’t want to miss out on.
Mar 21 Sat
Transmission Celebrates 14 Years Minneapolis’ best dance night is about to celebrate its 14th anniversary, and fans of this long running pop, glam, punk, and synth show know that this’ll be a great time. Featuring DJ Jake Rudh and his cauldron of music videos from the '70s, '80s, '90s, and beyond, this promises to be a dance-a-thon that’ll be worth remembering.
Mar 28 Sat
Twin Cities Progressive Brewpub Tour This tour features four of the best Twin Cities brewpubs and promises both a lot of beer and a lot of food. The tour starts at Northbound, but then you’ll head off to visit Great Waters Brewing, Town Hall, and Day Block. All in all, you’ll get to try at least 16 locally brewed craft beers along with a variety of food samples.
Various locations
Mar 29 Sun
Stevie Wonder -- Songs in the Key of Life You won’t want to miss out on a night featuring some of the greatest songs ever written, so get your tickets for this one now. Playing songs off of his über-famous record, Songs in the Key of Life, which features mega-hits like "Sir Duke," "I wish," and "Isn’t She Lovely," Stevie Wonder will be raining down his soulful brand of R&B hard in Minneapolis this March.
Apr 12 Sun
Whiskey on Ice Finally, an event for whiskey drinkers! Get your low-balls ready and head to Minneapolis for an afternoon featuring more than 100 distilleries from around the world. You’ll also have the opportunity to take part in up to four whiskey masterclass tasting seminars, so if you don’t know your stuff going into this event, you’ll certainly know it coming out, assuming that you’ll be able to remember everything the next day.
Apr 18 Sat
Bloody Mary Brunch Tour Taste the tomato! Come out to Stillwater for a late morning filled with everybody’s favorite breakfast beverage. Hosted by Food on Foot, you’ll go on a short walking tour of Stillwater while stopping and sampling a variety of delicious Bloody Marys.
Stillwater
May 16 Sat
Kids in the Hall One of the funniest comedy troupes of all time is headed back to Minneapolis for a night of sheer hilarity. Watch as they perform a variety of the zany skits that you know and love them for, but get on this now because tickets will likely sell faster than you can say, “I’m pinching faces!”
May 16 Sat
Minnesota Monthly GrillFest There’s no better celebration of spring than a dried up ice rink that’s been replaced by a bounty of grills cooking up delicious charred meat. There’ll be live music, beer, and of course incredible food prepared by some of the top culinary talent in the Twin Cities.
May 24 Sun
Soundset Music Festival The ultimate Midwest hip-hop festival is back with a lineup that boasts some of the genre's true masters. Hosted by local label Rhymesayers, this year’s event will not only feature the likes of Atmosphere, but also Ice Cube, Ludacris, Dilated Peoples, Brother Ali, and so many more.
