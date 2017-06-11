Drinking games based on kitschy '80s flicks are everywhere, but drinking games based on even kitschier theatrical versions of kitschy '80s flicks? That requires the real genius of local theater co. Shadow Horse, who're taking over Bryant Lake Bowl for a one night-only, rigidly enforced drinking game set to a live-reading of Back To The Future, so just make sure to bring a designated driver, because where you're going, you still need roads. The night's roadmap: 1.) You'll show up dressed like it's 1955 or 1985, because that's what they request of you... And, if you don't, DRINK! 2.) You'll grab some beers or cocktails at the bar, then sit down for the main event: a rehearsed script-reading by local actors, including -- wait for it --the guy who played Mr. Dewey in Saved by the Bell! 3.) You'll damn sure drink every time they utter one of the trigger "buzz words and phrases", which'll include "future", "gigowatts", "butthead", and "Great Scott!". 4.) You'll watch the actors'll start getting really into it, as they too have to drink each time their character's name is mentioned, suggesting that the road to fame also shouldn't driven on.
