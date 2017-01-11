34 Things to Do & See in Montreal This Spring

Sure, we're not quite at the constant party that is summer festival season, but don't call spring a lame “transitional” season just yet. Because from the first day to the last, it's actually got a ton of great things to do. Check out some of the best below:
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18-21
Art Matters Festival 2015 Underrepped in the mainstream art world, student-created art is hard to come by in your standard gallery or exhibition. That's why the Art Matters Festival was originally created 15 years ago to showcase the wide array of artistic works created by Concordia students -- tons of events will be held on the Concordia campus and throughout the city.
Art Matters Festival 2015 Concordia University Underrepped in the mainstream art world, student-created art is hard to come by in your standard gallery or exhibition. That's why the Art Matters Festival was originally created 15 years ago to showcase the wide array of artistic works created by Concordia students -- tons of events will be held on the Concordia campus and throughout the city.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18-Apr 26
Butterflies Go Free The Botanical Garden's biggest greenhouse will literally be alive with vibrant colours during the Butterflies Go Free exhibition, with thousands of chrysalises on-site. This is date-spot gold.
Butterflies Go Free Botanical Garden The Botanical Garden's biggest greenhouse will literally be alive with vibrant colours during the Butterflies Go Free exhibition, with thousands of chrysalises on-site. This is date-spot gold.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Thu
33rd International Festival of Films on Art Artistic movies about art pretty much sums up the International Festival of Films on Art, which may sound a little meta and academic, and it kind of is, though any film lover will truly appreciate the wide array of movies to be screened. Even if you're not a film buff, the sheer amount of screenings and all of the various genres and nationalities will feature something you'll be interested in seeing.
33rd International Festival of Films on Art Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Artistic movies about art pretty much sums up the International Festival of Films on Art, which may sound a little meta and academic, and it kind of is, though any film lover will truly appreciate the wide array of movies to be screened. Even if you're not a film buff, the sheer amount of screenings and all of the various genres and nationalities will feature something you'll be interested in seeing.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 20 Fri
World's Largest Toga Party Help Montreal break a world record by doing what the city does best: partying. The Forum de Montreal will become the grounds for a potentially world record-breaking Toga Party, and other than the incentive of an open bar, this may be the only chance for you to attend a party wearing only a sheet.
World's Largest Toga Party Forum de Montreal Help Montreal break a world record by doing what the city does best: partying. The Forum de Montreal will become the grounds for a potentially world record-breaking Toga Party, and other than the incentive of an open bar, this may be the only chance for you to attend a party wearing only a sheet.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 20 Fri
Montreal Funk Soul Festival Vol #1 After a long and particularly grueling winter, the only way to break out of the seasonal slump is with some good ol' fashion funk. The first volume of Montreal's Funk & Soul Fest has you covered with the funkiest musical acts the city has to offer.
Montreal Funk Soul Festival Vol #1 La Sala Rossa After a long and particularly grueling winter, the only way to break out of the seasonal slump is with some good ol' fashion funk. The first volume of Montreal's Funk & Soul Fest has you covered with the funkiest musical acts the city has to offer.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 20-Apr 12
La Cabane Chez Jean Experience the gustatory gorge that the province's cabanes à sucre offer a little closer to home this season, as Parc Jean-Drapeau is opening its very own sugar shack this year, with plenty of traditional Quebec eats and maple-tastic delights without having to leave the city.
Beach Chalet of Parc Jean-Drapeau
La Cabane Chez Jean Beach Chalet of Parc Jean-Drapeau Experience the gustatory gorge that the province's cabanes à sucre offer a little closer to home this season, as Parc Jean-Drapeau is opening its very own sugar shack this year, with plenty of traditional Quebec eats and maple-tastic delights without having to leave the city.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 21 Sat
Rep Your Flag Festival What was originally a party designed for international students has become a full-blown festival inviting all of Montreal to partake in an evening of DJ sets, dancing, and national pride. The dress code is simple: dress in the colours of your native country, paint your face the same, and bring a giant national flag. Other than that, just have fun.
Rep Your Flag Festival Palais de Congres What was originally a party designed for international students has become a full-blown festival inviting all of Montreal to partake in an evening of DJ sets, dancing, and national pride. The dress code is simple: dress in the colours of your native country, paint your face the same, and bring a giant national flag. Other than that, just have fun.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 21-Jun 21
Montreal Digital Spring Digital arts and innovating technologies are getting their very own pseudo-festival with the first edition of Montreal's Digital Spring. A showcasing of new technologies under the theme of “light,” the event aims to connect digital creators and the public at large to promote a stronger digital culture through a vast array of installations and exhibitions.
Various venues
Montreal Digital Spring Various venues Digital arts and innovating technologies are getting their very own pseudo-festival with the first edition of Montreal's Digital Spring. A showcasing of new technologies under the theme of “light,” the event aims to connect digital creators and the public at large to promote a stronger digital culture through a vast array of installations and exhibitions.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22 Sun
Montreal's 192nd St. Patrick's Parade St. Patrick's Day may fall on a Tuesday this year, making a day of drinking a tad difficult, but don't fear, because the annual St. Patrick's Parade will reinvigorate the city with Irish energy and cheer, on the weekend.
Sainte Catherine St
Montreal's 192nd St. Patrick's Parade Sainte Catherine St St. Patrick's Day may fall on a Tuesday this year, making a day of drinking a tad difficult, but don't fear, because the annual St. Patrick's Parade will reinvigorate the city with Irish energy and cheer, on the weekend.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22-Apr 12
The Sunday Ball Sometimes the city holds such weird events that you can't really pass them up. The Sunday Ball (taking place on both March 22nd & April 12th) is a prime example, as it's basically just a mini dance party held in the underground section of Place des Arts. Strange? Yes. Awesome? Also yes.
The Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme
The Sunday Ball The Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme Sometimes the city holds such weird events that you can't really pass them up. The Sunday Ball (taking place on both March 22nd & April 12th) is a prime example, as it's basically just a mini dance party held in the underground section of Place des Arts. Strange? Yes. Awesome? Also yes.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28 Sat
taBURNak! 6 Montreal's answer to Burning Man is back for its sixth edition this spring, and taBURNak! definitely hasn't lost any of its energy. It's a creative community event where you're not just a party attendee, you're a part of an artistic collaboration involving everyone who's there. And also attending a party.
taBURNak! 6 Espace Reunion Montreal's answer to Burning Man is back for its sixth edition this spring, and taBURNak! definitely hasn't lost any of its energy. It's a creative community event where you're not just a party attendee, you're a part of an artistic collaboration involving everyone who's there. And also attending a party.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 29-Apr 5
World Irish Dancing Championships The Gaelic fun need not end on St. Pat's, because the World Irish Dancing Championships are taking over the Montreal Palais des Congrès.
Palais des Congrès de Montréal
World Irish Dancing Championships Palais des Congrès de Montréal The Gaelic fun need not end on St. Pat's, because the World Irish Dancing Championships are taking over the Montreal Palais des Congrès.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 5 Sun
Bal en Blanc Montreal's annual “white party” invades the Bell Centre this year for its 21st edition, and the venue will surely bring a new level of insanity to the already-renowned EDM all-nighter. Dress in white and go wild, just make sure to get your tickets early, because Bal en Blanc is known to sell out.
Bal en Blanc Bell Centre Montreal's annual “white party” invades the Bell Centre this year for its 21st edition, and the venue will surely bring a new level of insanity to the already-renowned EDM all-nighter. Dress in white and go wild, just make sure to get your tickets early, because Bal en Blanc is known to sell out.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Fri
The Harlem Globetrotters in Montreal You've seen them in movies, you've seen them on Futurama, but have you ever seen the famous Harlem Globetrotters in real life? Well, April 10th will be the day you'll be able to.
The Harlem Globetrotters in Montreal Bell Centre You've seen them in movies, you've seen them on Futurama, but have you ever seen the famous Harlem Globetrotters in real life? Well, April 10th will be the day you'll be able to.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Thu
Game On Finally, a Science Centre exhibition that will let you learn about things that matter, namely video game history. Ubisoft has partnered with the Montreal Science Centre to create an exhibit that tells the pixel-y tale, with 100 games on-site to play.
Game On Montreal Science Centre Finally, a Science Centre exhibition that will let you learn about things that matter, namely video game history. Ubisoft has partnered with the Montreal Science Centre to create an exhibit that tells the pixel-y tale, with 100 games on-site to play.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Thu
The Big Fashion Sale by Quebec Designers Otherwise known as "the Braderie," this giant fashion event/sale features the work of local Montreal and Quebec-based designers. The second-best place to score some new threads.
The Big Fashion Sale by Quebec Designers Marché Bonsecours Otherwise known as "the Braderie," this giant fashion event/sale features the work of local Montreal and Quebec-based designers. The second-best place to score some new threads.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 20 Mon
4/20 at Tam Tams The Tam Tams might already be in a park, but on 4/20, things get extra green. Already known as a hub for glaucoma-medication enthusiasts, if you see a cloud of fog by the George-Etienne Cartier Monument, don't assume it's the weather.
4/20 at Tam Tams Mount Royal Park The Tam Tams might already be in a park, but on 4/20, things get extra green. Already known as a hub for glaucoma-medication enthusiasts, if you see a cloud of fog by the George-Etienne Cartier Monument, don't assume it's the weather.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 20 Mon
Blue Metropolis Montreal International Literary Festival It's Montreal's largest literary festival, where authors and readers alike are gathered together to promote the simple love of reading and writing.
Blue Metropolis Montreal International Literary Festival Hotel 10 It's Montreal's largest literary festival, where authors and readers alike are gathered together to promote the simple love of reading and writing.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 21 Tue
Spa Week Treat yourself for a full seven days (you deserve it!) during the bi-annual wellness event known as Spa Week. All of Montreal's premiere spas will be offering full treatments at a base rate of just $50.
Various locations
Spa Week Various locations Treat yourself for a full seven days (you deserve it!) during the bi-annual wellness event known as Spa Week. All of Montreal's premiere spas will be offering full treatments at a base rate of just $50.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
Monster & FMX Spectacular Sometimes you just need to see some automotive destruction and high-flying stunts done on a motorized bike -- and that is what the Monster & FMX Spectacular is all about.
Monster & FMX Spectacular Olympic Stadium Sometimes you just need to see some automotive destruction and high-flying stunts done on a motorized bike -- and that is what the Monster & FMX Spectacular is all about.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
Montreal Record Convention Spring 2015 Vinyl is back in a huge way these days, and the spring 2015 Montreal Record Convention is proof. Go check out the biggest selection of records you'll see this year.
St-Enfant-Jésus church
Montreal Record Convention Spring 2015 St-Enfant-Jésus church Vinyl is back in a huge way these days, and the spring 2015 Montreal Record Convention is proof. Go check out the biggest selection of records you'll see this year.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 30-Sep 7
Aires Libres Each and every summer, a large section of St. Catherine St is closed off to cars and becomes a pedestrian zone filled to the brim with stuff to do. Sidewalk sales, the iconic pink balls of the Village, and public art installations are but some of the many features to check out at Aires Libres this year.
Sainte-Catherine St East
Aires Libres Sainte-Catherine St East Each and every summer, a large section of St. Catherine St is closed off to cars and becomes a pedestrian zone filled to the brim with stuff to do. Sidewalk sales, the iconic pink balls of the Village, and public art installations are but some of the many features to check out at Aires Libres this year.
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Sun
Montreal Toy & Comic Festival Let your geek-flag fly extra high during the Montreal Toy & Comic Festival, a veritable heaven on Earth for anyone into all forms of collectables. Held appropriately a day after Free Comic Book Day, the event is only $5 bucks to get in.
Palais des Congres de Montreal
Montreal Toy & Comic Festival Palais des Congres de Montreal Let your geek-flag fly extra high during the Montreal Toy & Comic Festival, a veritable heaven on Earth for anyone into all forms of collectables. Held appropriately a day after Free Comic Book Day, the event is only $5 bucks to get in.
Date
Event
Location
May 16 Sat
Restaurant Day Montreal For a single day, anyone in Montreal can create their very own restaurant, right in their own home, or wherever really. That's the premise behind Restaurant Day, a city-wide culinary event that invites anyone willing to open up a pop-up restaurant for the span of 12 hours and create a specially made menu to feed the hungry masses of Montreal.
Across Montreal
Restaurant Day Montreal Across Montreal For a single day, anyone in Montreal can create their very own restaurant, right in their own home, or wherever really. That's the premise behind Restaurant Day, a city-wide culinary event that invites anyone willing to open up a pop-up restaurant for the span of 12 hours and create a specially made menu to feed the hungry masses of Montreal.
Date
Event
Location
May 18-Sep 21
Piknic Electronik Piknic Electronik is pretty much everything you want in a mini music festival: tons of sun, beautiful people, on-site alcohol, and great DJ sets. The official program launches May 18th with events typically every Sunday following (or soon after) 'til mid-September.
Piknic Electronik Jean-Drapeau Park Piknic Electronik is pretty much everything you want in a mini music festival: tons of sun, beautiful people, on-site alcohol, and great DJ sets. The official program launches May 18th with events typically every Sunday following (or soon after) 'til mid-September.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Thu
Dancing Grandmothers at Festival TransAmériques Tons of cool shows and performances are going on during Festival TransAmériques, but Dancing Grandmothers gets a special mention, because, well, it sounds oddly amazing. A troupe of South Korean elderly ladies will grooving to 1960s tunes during this FTA opening performance, which may be your only chance to see a bunch of grannies dancing on stage.
Dancing Grandmothers at Festival TransAmériques Théâtre Jean-Duceppe Tons of cool shows and performances are going on during Festival TransAmériques, but Dancing Grandmothers gets a special mention, because, well, it sounds oddly amazing. A troupe of South Korean elderly ladies will grooving to 1960s tunes during this FTA opening performance, which may be your only chance to see a bunch of grannies dancing on stage.
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Sun
Montreal Museums Day 34 of Montreal's museums are joining forces for a whole day of special events, workshops, activities, and best of all, free admission. There will even be free shuttle buses offered between sites during Montreal Museums Day, letting you get a full year's worth of culture in one go.
Various locations
Montreal Museums Day Various locations 34 of Montreal's museums are joining forces for a whole day of special events, workshops, activities, and best of all, free admission. There will even be free shuttle buses offered between sites during Montreal Museums Day, letting you get a full year's worth of culture in one go.
Date
Event
Location
May 24 Sun
Go Bike Montreal Festival To promote cycling and celebrate bike culture in the city, Velo Quebec is throwing the week-long Go Bike Festival for both casual and serious cyclists. The Tour de l'Île de Montréal, Operation Bike-to-Work, and the Metropolitan Challenge are a few of the scheduled events during the eight days of cycling.
All over Montreal
Go Bike Montreal Festival All over Montreal To promote cycling and celebrate bike culture in the city, Velo Quebec is throwing the week-long Go Bike Festival for both casual and serious cyclists. The Tour de l'Île de Montréal, Operation Bike-to-Work, and the Metropolitan Challenge are a few of the scheduled events during the eight days of cycling.
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Wed
MUTEK Montreal Five days, a huge venue (among others), and the world's finest electronic-inspired musical performers make up MUTEK Montreal, an annual event now in its 16th year. So much is happening on each and every day of MUTEK, so no sweat if you can't make it out every single day, though those ambitious enough to party the full five days may want to invest in the MUTEK Passport.
Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal
MUTEK Montreal Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal Five days, a huge venue (among others), and the world's finest electronic-inspired musical performers make up MUTEK Montreal, an annual event now in its 16th year. So much is happening on each and every day of MUTEK, so no sweat if you can't make it out every single day, though those ambitious enough to party the full five days may want to invest in the MUTEK Passport.
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses - Master Quest Video games and symphony orchestras will combine during The LoZ: Symphony of the Goddesses concert, a mash-up of digital visuals with music spanning the entirety of the gaming franchise, including the latest release, A Link Between Worlds.
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses - Master Quest Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Video games and symphony orchestras will combine during The LoZ: Symphony of the Goddesses concert, a mash-up of digital visuals with music spanning the entirety of the gaming franchise, including the latest release, A Link Between Worlds.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Fri
Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada Festival season officially begins in Montreal with the dawn of the Grand Prix. Parties on parties will be going on all weekend, and if heading to the track isn't your thing, then just walk about Downtown where various streets will be closed off (St. Laurent, Peel, Crescent) for pedestrians, with tons of cool exhibitions and more.
Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve Festival season officially begins in Montreal with the dawn of the Grand Prix. Parties on parties will be going on all weekend, and if heading to the track isn't your thing, then just walk about Downtown where various streets will be closed off (St. Laurent, Peel, Crescent) for pedestrians, with tons of cool exhibitions and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Wed
2015 Mondial de la Biere festival There's little to say about Montreal Beer Fest that you can't already guess from the name. Prepare for suds, food, and fun.
Palais des Congrès de Montréal
2015 Mondial de la Biere festival Palais des Congrès de Montréal There's little to say about Montreal Beer Fest that you can't already guess from the name. Prepare for suds, food, and fun.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Les FrancoFolies de Montreal Discover a mix of local and international musical talent at the French-focused music festival that is FrancoFolies. Tons of concerts will be going on throughout the festival, with plenty of free outdoor performances for anyone looking to save a few dollars but still hear some new tunes.
Quartier des Spectacles
Les FrancoFolies de Montreal Quartier des Spectacles Discover a mix of local and international musical talent at the French-focused music festival that is FrancoFolies. Tons of concerts will be going on throughout the festival, with plenty of free outdoor performances for anyone looking to save a few dollars but still hear some new tunes.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
MURAL Festival Despite only being in its third year, MURAL Festival has quickly become a much-loved tradition on St. Laurent, where artists from around the world create new pieces of art on the urban walls of the boulevard. Be sure to check out the parking lot on St. Laurent/Prince Arthur where the festival is centered, stroll through the rest of the boulevard, and check out all of the after-parties and special events.
Saint-Laurent Blvd
MURAL Festival Saint-Laurent Blvd Despite only being in its third year, MURAL Festival has quickly become a much-loved tradition on St. Laurent, where artists from around the world create new pieces of art on the urban walls of the boulevard. Be sure to check out the parking lot on St. Laurent/Prince Arthur where the festival is centered, stroll through the rest of the boulevard, and check out all of the after-parties and special events.