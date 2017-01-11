34 Things to Do & See in Montreal This Spring

Thu

33rd International Festival of Films on Art Artistic movies about art pretty much sums up the International Festival of Films on Art, which may sound a little meta and academic, and it kind of is, though any film lover will truly appreciate the wide array of movies to be screened. Even if you're not a film buff, the sheer amount of screenings and all of the various genres and nationalities will feature something you'll be interested in seeing.

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

33rd International Festival of Films on Art Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Artistic movies about art pretty much sums up the International Festival of Films on Art, which may sound a little meta and academic, and it kind of is, though any film lover will truly appreciate the wide array of movies to be screened. Even if you're not a film buff, the sheer amount of screenings and all of the various genres and nationalities will feature something you'll be interested in seeing.