The Best Free Things to Do in Nashville Right Now

There’s always something entertaining going on in Music City, but dang it can get expensive to have lots of fun. Sometimes you need to figure out how to party on the cheap -- or even better, gratis. Here’s a list of things that will tickle your fancy without draining your wallet of a single buck, if you play your cards right.

1. Party in the park at Musicians Corner

After a few years of pop-up status, Musicians Corner has finally earned a permanent location in the southwest corner of Centennial Park near West End. Families frolic while enjoying food and drink from tents and trucks as multiple bands perform on the center stage on Saturdays during the spring and summer. Bring a blanket and get comfortable.