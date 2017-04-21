The Best Music Venues in Nashville

Good music and good food go together like Johnny and June. And if you're in Nashville, you're lucky to be in a town that has some of the best music, food, beer, and cocktails in the country. Here are of our favorite concert venues, plus some nearby eats and libations that make for one hell of a night out in Music City.
Ryman Auditorium
Downtown
"The Mother Church of Country Music" is where you can pack in the pews, throwing your hands in the air praising the almighty legends who play there. The walls of this venue hold something holy in order to get the inimitable sound that comes from within. Many artists have recorded live performances here, including Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Patty Griffin, and Jonny Lang.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Merchants Restaurant, Robert's Western World
Mercy Lounge
Downtown
Nationally renowned for both attracting top acts and introducing the next breaking bands to the city, the Mercy has hosted household names like John Fogerty and the White Stripes as well as up-and-comers like Sam Outlaw and Hurray for the Riff Raff. The building houses two different venues aside from the main lounge: the Cannery Ballroom on the first level with a 1K capacity and The High Watt, a smaller room ideal for catching local acts.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Flyte World Dining & Wine, Jackalope Brewing Company
The Basement
8th Ave
This Nashville rock venue, located below Grimey's New & Preloved Music record store, is beloved by both performers and attendees. Its intimate feel lends the perfect setting for everything from acoustic to metal shows and even "secret" shows. Metallica played before 175 people back in 2008 on the band's way to Bonnaroo, and Mumford & Sons ended their sold-out, three-night appearance at The Ryman with a show there.
Where to eat and drink nearby: The Smiling Elephant, M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers
The Station Inn
The Gulch
Since the '70s, the historic Station Inn has been the place to go to say you've heard bluegrass and roots music in Nashville. Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Ralph Stanley, ands Alison Krauss have all graced the stage, with local and touring acts performing every night.
Where to eat and drink nearby: The 404 Kitchen, Adele's
Bluebird Café
Green Hills
Sitting on the list of must-have experiences for all locals and visitors, the Bluebird is the only place to hear the crème de la crème of up-and-coming singer-songwriters with industry veterans who penned your favorite classics. Famous faces love to pop in regularly to catch a show or play the famed listening room themselves. Plus, you have to respect a place that will not only hush the loud talkers, but straight-up kick them out if they don't shut it.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Firefly Grille, Greenhouse Bar
3rd & Lindsley
Rutledge Hill
In 2011, 3rd & Lindsley underwent a complete renovation, building a new stage, modernizing its sound and light systems, and more than doubling the seating capacity. The newer look hasn't sacrificed its intimate, neighborhood feel as it continues hosting acts from local house faves The Wooten Brothers to household names like Sheryl Crow, Ed Sheeran, and Lady Antebellum.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Husk, Pinewood Social
Marathon Music Works
Marathon Village
Housed in the old Marathon Motor Works factory building, Marathon Music Works has a vibe like no other Nashville venue. At 1,500 capacity, it's also a great size, playing host to artists too big for the Cannery but not quite ready for their Ryman debut. Head to the venue early in the day and check out some of the other offerings in the small but bustling Marathon Village, like the American Pickers storefront and Garage Coffee Company.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria, William Collier's
The Basement East
Five Points
This offshoot of The Basement isn't actually in a basement, but it's an excellent space nonetheless. Known to locals as the Beast, the venue fits 400 people and is the perfect size for catching local artists and national acts. As a bonus, there's a separate bar and restaurant, the Beast Pub, that hosts its own events like trivia nights with a menu featuring sandwiches and appetizers.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Five Points Pizza, Smith & Lentz Brewing
Grand Ole Opry
Music Valley
The Grand Ole Opry house is a bit of a hike from Downtown Nashville, but it's worth the trip. Making an effort to catch an actual broadcast of the Opry itself is a must-do, but don't sleep on the other shows booked there, either -- in recent years, the storied venue has played host to non-country acts like Lorde and Sam Smith.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Nashville Palace
Exit/In
Elliston Place
The heart of the Elliston Place "Rock Block," Exit/In has played host to everyone from Johnny Cash to R.E.M. The mid-sized club books a healthy mix of big and local acts, with a straightforward atmosphere that puts all the focus on the music. The adjacent patio is a great place to catch a breather between sets, while a small balcony inside offers the best view in the house.
Where to eat and drink nearby: Cafe Coco, The Gold Rush
