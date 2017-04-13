The Nashville Bucket List: 30 Things to Do Before You Die

Sorry, folks. You’re not going to live forever. We’re not saying you’re going to die anytime soon, but you still might want to have your ducks in a row when it comes to lifetime achievements. As Nashvillians, we’re fortunate enough to live in a city with no shortage of great things to do, see, and eat. So with that in mind, here are the definitive 30 things you need to do in Music City before you kick the bucket.
1. Admire the skyline from E.S. Rose Park
We used to enjoy Love Circle for a great view of Downtown, but John Rich’s gigantic mansion really ruined it for us. Check out this park near 12South instead.
2. Drink a Bushwacker
They’re frosty, they’re delicious and you need to have at least one in your life.
3. See a movie outdoors at Elmington Park
They play movies throughout the summer with a good mix of classics and new releases. As a bonus, it’s also a great opportunity to catch some of Nashville’s best food trucks.
4. Sit trackside at a Nashville Rollergirls game
Strong women on skates whaling on each other. What's not to love? Plus, all the home games will be in the intimate environs of the Fairgrounds so you can get close to the action.
5. Go to a Predators game
Strong guys on skates whaling on each other. What's not to love? For added excitement, join “The Cellblock” in Section 303 and chant along with the self-proclaimed “loudest fans” in the NHL.
6. Get drinks at The Patterson House
Short of a time machine, this is by far the best way to experience the '20s.
7. See a show at the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry
You absolutely don’t have to be into country music for this one, seriously.
8. Eat at the Loveless Cafe
9. Drink from the birthday bowl at the Villager Tavern
If you visit this Hillsboro Village stalwart on your birthday and show your ID, they’ll give you the privilege of drinking a beer out of a dog bowl. Considering how grungy the rest of the joint is, that might just be a hygienic improvement.
10. Go to either the CMA Music Festival and/or Bonnaroo
We have some of the nation's biggest music festivals right in our backyard. Enjoy them, dammit.
11. Sing karaoke at Wanna B’s
It’s tough to live in Nashville and not be a famous musician. Well, for three minutes, all that can change...
12. Go on a brewery tour of Nashville
Here’s a great place to start.
13. Go to the Nashville Zoo with a Backstage Pass
Even better, go during its annual Brew at the Zoo event for 100 craft beers plus cool, exotic animals.
14. Have a picnic at Arrington Vineyards
While not technically in Nashville, it’s the closest place to get great vino while enjoying a picnic outside on beautiful property. Also, it's a killer date spot.
15. Go to a Play Mates show at Play Dance Bar
Some of the best entertainment in town.
16. Hit Santa Rampage
No one should make it all the way through life without joining a herd (pack? flock?) of Santa Clauses rampaging through the city fueled by beer and candy canes.
17. Go to a Nashville Sounds game
As the AAA affiliate of the Oakland A’s, you’re bound to see some on-the-rise talent, or maybe a washed up major leaguer.
18. Drink a longneck in the dark at Brown’s Diner
One of the last bastions for friendly day drinkers and aging songwriters (and the notable cross section of those two groups), this converted trolley car boasts the oldest beer license in Nashville. Sip some history in the dim environs.
19. Walk the Shelby Bottom Greenway and search for the golden pheasant
A bit of a neighborhood legend and mascot, sightings of this beautiful exotic bird are always a delight.
20. Go on a full moon hike
Edwin Warner Park is a great place to go on a full moon hike. You can easily find groups of people doing this trek on a monthly basis, so you’re not venturing out into the woods alone.
21. Visit the Tennessee State Capitol
It’s the only state capitol in the country with a former US president buried on the grounds (that would be James K. Polk). There are also rotating exhibits at the museum and parties.
22. Run the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
Many people have “run a marathon” on their bucket list already, but the RnR is sooo much better than those lame, mainstream marathons in LA & NY.
23. Experience one insane night out on Lower Broad
If you need help knowing which places to hit and which to miss, we’ve got you covered.
24. Go to the Frist
Nashville doesn’t have very many museums, so you need to soak up all the art you can find.
25. Check out some of the classic Nashville festivals
The Pride Festival, the Tomato Arts Festival, the Hot Chicken Festival, the Renaissance Festival...
26. Have a favorite hot chicken joint
Hattie B’s, Pepperfire -- you gotta go to a few before you can make a choice.
27. Head down to Olive & Sinclair
For a mere $5 you get a tour of the chocolate factory, tons of free samples, and a complimentary hairnet.
28. Take a visit to Cheekwood
Go on a tour, enjoy the Botanical Gardens, and just enjoy the scenery.
29. Visit the Nashville Farmers' Market
Have a bite to eat or just take a stroll through. There are lots of great places to choose from including Greek, Mexican, crepes, sushi, Jamaican, Chinese, and a ton more.
30. Eat at Las Paletas
Because ice pops are NOT just for kids.
Sign up here for our daily Nashville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Music City has to offer.