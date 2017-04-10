Entertainment

The Best '13 Reasons Why' Memes You'll Need After Finishing the Show

By Published On 04/10/2017 By Published On 04/10/2017
13 reasons why on netflix
Netflix

Trending

related

Starbucks Just Added the Instagram-Famous 'Pink Drink' to Its Official Menu

related

The 10 Cities Where You Can Drink the Cheapest Beer in the World

related

These Quick-Pitching Tents Connect to Create Mini Camping Villages

related

People Are Shocked at This Video of a Man Forcibly Removed from an Overbooked Flight

If you've pressed play on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why recently, you might have forgotten what the world looks like without a film of tears covering your eyes. Understandable.

Brian Yorkey's adaptation of the popular Jay Asher novel tells the heartbreaking story of Hannah Baker, a girl who commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes behind to explain her rationale; the show covers other such heavy topics as rape and drunk driving along the way too. 

Thankfully, fans have rallied on the internet to console each other with the undeniably potent power of funny memes, pics, and tweets. Enjoy:

Clay's Hitch: gone, but not forgotten.

Definitely not forgotten.

Hear that? That's the sound of worlds colliding.

And then you melting into a Sadness Puddle, as an old meme gets a new spin.

Ah, yes, a nice serving of verklempt, now available at a restaurant near you.

True.

Good thing Clay never Helga'd him.

 

It's hard to find a guy like clay.

A post shared by ➳ ♡3/31/2017 ➵ Active ; (@tapelven)

tapelven/Instagram

Facts only: Gretzky was great at hockey. Clay was great at looking at Hannah.

Yes, for sure, but please be nice to offscreen human Justin Prentice.

And Michele Selene Ang.

https://tobemexxx.tumblr.com/post/159273142322/hannah-baker-a-bakers-dozen-is-thirteen-13
tobemexxx/Tumblr

Nice try, Jay, but we've figured you out, you sly dog. Now you owe us 13 trophies.

Click here, here, or here to see rare pictures of Clay in his truest forms.

tapelven/Instagram

But really. Clay's listening habits even peeve Jeff, patron saint of Being The Best.

And joke's on you, someone at my school!

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Louis C.K. Can't Keep It Together in This Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

related

READ MORE
Alec Baldwin Played Donald Trump *and* Bill O'Reilly on 'SNL'

related

READ MORE
The Latest 'Samurai Jack' Teases a Classic Character's Return

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More