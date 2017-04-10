The Best '13 Reasons Why' Memes You'll Need After Finishing the Show

If you've pressed play on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why recently, you might have forgotten what the world looks like without a film of tears covering your eyes. Understandable.
Brian Yorkey's adaptation of the popular Jay Asher novel tells the heartbreaking story of Hannah Baker, a girl who commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes behind to explain her rationale; the show covers other such heavy topics as rape and drunk driving along the way too.
Thankfully, fans have rallied on the internet to console each other with the undeniably potent power of funny memes, pics, and tweets. Enjoy:
Clay's Hitch: gone, but not forgotten.
Definitely not forgotten.
Hear that? That's the sound of worlds colliding.
And then you melting into a Sadness Puddle, as an old meme gets a new spin.
Ah, yes, a nice serving of verklempt, now available at a restaurant near you.
True.
Good thing Clay never Helga'd him.
Facts only: Gretzky was great at hockey. Clay was great at looking at Hannah.
Yes, for sure, but please be nice to offscreen human Justin Prentice.
And Michele Selene Ang.
Nice try, Jay, but we've figured you out, you sly dog. Now you owe us 13 trophies.
Click here, here, or here to see rare pictures of Clay in his truest forms.
But really. Clay's listening habits even peeve Jeff, patron saint of Being The Best.
And joke's on you, someone at my school!
