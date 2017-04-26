The Most Popular Quotes From '13 Reasons Why'

If social media is any indication, the 13 Reasons Why craze is still going strong. Very strong. Since premiering last month on Netflix, Brian Yorkey's YA adaptation has become 2017's most-tweeted-about show, according to Variety, and the most popular show in Netflix history, per audience insights firm Fizziology.
Questions, theories, and memes abound, but quotes from the show reign supreme when it comes to memorializing the students of Liberty High. In light of 13 Reasons Why's rise to dominance, here's a brief look at the lines making waves across social media.
(Warning: Minor plot spoilers follow.)
"Welcome to your tape."
The four words Hannah used to address her "reasons" have evolved into a recognizable and controversial refrain. You might find fans echoing "Welcome to your tape" as a simple reference, but you're more likely to stumble upon the phrase's increasingly popular meme -- the latter of which has received lots of flak.
"F.M.L."
In the book, when Hannah, Alex, and Jessica commiserate with each other at Monet's, they open their venting sessions with, "Olly-olly-oxen-free." Yorkey gave the trio's expression of frustration a more, um, hashtag-friendly upgrade, one that's come to represent a bond that ended too soon.
"Losing a good friend is never easy."
PREACH. RIP, Jessica and Hannah.
"It must be possible to swim in the ocean of the one you love without drowning."
You won't hear Hannah's "Soul Alone" in the TV adaptation. Instead, when Episode 8 unspools, you'll encounter Sarah Kay's potent (and now-ubiquitous) poem.
"Why didn't you say this to me when I was alive?"
When Clay finally listens to his tape, he pictures an alternate ending to his fateful hook-up, one in which he professes his love and pledges support. Imaginary Hannah's response? A swift, and memorable, kick in his heart.
"It has to get better."
From the Season 1 finale, when a near-hopeless Clay encourages Mr. Porter and viewers to be more aware of how they treat others. The line's a bit on-the-nose, but it underscores one of the story's most important messages.
"I cost a girl her life because I was afraid to love her."
Another sad truth bomb that Clay drops all over Mr. Porter, earlier in the finale. "We don't know what was in [Hannah's] mind or in her heart. There's no way to know why she did what she did," the teary-eyed guidance counselor says. (Well, we'll see.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.