Burning Questions We Have After Watching '13 Reasons Why' Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.
It's only been a few days since its arrival on Netflix, but if you're crazy enough, you've probably already charged through the emotional roller coaster that is Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why by now. You probably also have a million different thoughts going through your mind about what's next for the show -- especially after that explosive finale. Below you'll find a handful of lingering questions that were left unanswered after the Netflix series' sophomore season dropped.
What's next for Tyler?
Clay was able to talk Tyler out of going through with his act of violence at the Spring Fling during the final moments of the Season 2 finale, but that certainly doesn’t mean Tyler's story is over. After Tony appears outside the school to pick Tyler up, the two of them speed off into the night while those of us watching at home are left wondering where they’re going, what Clay is going to do with the assault rifle he just took out of Tyler’s hands, and how the school is going to handle the threat of an active shooter at the dance.
Will Clay and Tony get in trouble for protecting Tyler?
Clay was able to get Tyler off of school property without anyone getting hurt, but that doesn’t change the fact that his decision not to alert any school officials about Tyler's plan could have ended up being a terrible mistake. Hopefully, Clay will have put Tyler's gun down by the time the police arrive at the school, and even if that does happen, the police are obviously going to have a few questions about how the gun got there in the first place. Will he give Tyler up? If so, will he face any consequences for trying to protect him?
What's going to happen to Montgomery?
Montgomery and the baseball team were already in enough trouble after word got out about their secret "clubhouse," but he managed to make things worse by sexually assaulting Tyler in the bathroom at school. If Tyler’s situation at the Spring Fling manages to get resolved (a big if!), will he tell anyone about what happened to him? If he does, will he take legal action against Monty and his lackeys? That leads us to the next question...
Is Principal Bolan going to come under fire next?
Seconds after Mr. Porter, the school counselor, was let go for implying during his testimony that he and the school were partly responsible for Hannah's death, he left Principal Bolan a stack of files of students he should be the most concerned about; Tyler's file was at the top. It's obvious that Bolan wasn't as attentive to Tyler as he needed to be before and after sending him off to behavioral rehab. So now that a sexual assault and the threat of mass violence have both happened right under his nose, will he find himself in the hot seat?
What is Chloe going to do about her pregnancy?
While Clay and the gang are doing damage control with Tyler, Jessica bumps into Bryce's girlfriend, Chloe, in the bathroom, where she subsequently finds out that Chloe is pregnant. Bryce is more than likely the father, but given the dynamic of their relationship, she doesn't look too thrilled. With Bryce leaving Liberty and essentially starting over at a new school, how will he react to this news? More importantly, is Chloe going to keep the baby?
Will Justin and Jessica get back together?
Jessica and Alex accompanied each other to the Spring Fling as "people who date," but things got a little complicated when Jessica and Justin hooked up in the boys' locker room in the middle of the dance. It was obvious throughout the entire season that not being together was hurting both of them, so does this mean that they'll get back together? If so, how is Alex going to react to this? Also, Jessica's parents aren’t the biggest fans of Justin right now -- so if she does end up taking him back, what will her mom and dad have to say about her decision?
Speaking of Justin, how will the next season tackle his drug addiction?
Justin was able to stay clean long enough to testify for Jessica, but in the last half of the finale, he's shown doing drugs again. Now that he's officially been adopted by Clay’s parents, what will happen to him if they find out he's no longer clean? Will anyone close to him attempt to get him some help?
Is Hannah's story officially over?
The Season 2 finale set viewers up for what appears to be a Season 3 plot, should there be one. But the issue is that Season 2 also set us up to believe that Hannah's story is over, and that everyone personally affected by her death finally gained the closure that they needed after her funeral. As far as we know, Clay is no longer having visions of her ghost, and Hannah's mom revealed in the finale that she's moving to New York to honor Hannah's dream of one day journeying there on her own. So if 13 Reasons Why is actually picked up for a third season -- one that will more than likely be centered on the aftermath of Tyler's attempt at a mass shooting -- where will Hannah fit? It's too early to tell what'll happen next, but if Netflix decides to order Season 3, we can probably expect the story to go on without Hannah.
Will there even be a Season 3?
Perhaps the biggest question on everyone's mind right now is whether or not fans of the show can expect 13 Reasons Why to receive the green light for a Season 3. At this point, it can go both ways -- Hannah's story looks as though it's been put to rest, so the show could stand on its own as a two-season arc. But as we've seen, the finale left us with way too many unanswered questions and loose ends that only a third season would be able to tie up.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
