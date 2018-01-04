Everything We Know About '13 Reasons Why' Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers from 13 Reasons Why Season 1.
There was never a doubt about 13 Reasons Why getting a second season. Less than a month after its March 2017 release, Twitter saw more than 11 million tweets about the social phenom. Adapted from Jay Asher's beloved YA novel of the same name, the story of Hannah Baker's tragic suicide and its impact on her tight-knit high school community continued to fascinate viewers for the rest of the year, clocking in as Twitter's second most-tweeted-about TV show and finishing as the year's top-trending show on Google.
Fans (re)fell in love with the characters (especially Jeff), and in May, Netflix answered by saying, "Their story isn't over," officially ordering 13 more hour-long episodes. For one of the year's most popular shows, this was inevitable. But, considering the source material starts and ends with the same book, what are 13 more episodes going to look like? Here's everything we know about Season 2 so far -- a compendium we'll update as more information becomes available.
When is 13 Reasons Why Season 2 coming out?
Netflix hasn't announced the premiere date, but with production wrapped, it looks like things are on track for a spring or summer 2018 release.
Who's coming back for Season 2?
You can expect the core 13 Reasons Why group -- the actors behind Clay, Zach, Tony, Olivia, Justin, Jessica, Bryce, Alex, and Courtney -- to return for Season 2. (Even Katherine Langford will be back as "a very different" Hannah, likely in the form of more flashbacks.) "This year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming," wrote executive producer Selena Gomez, sharing a pic of familiar faces on Instagram. "To every person on this project, thank you for coming back. Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change." Gomez herself will likely stay behind the camera, but some think there's a chance she'll cameo (because "you never know").
Last summer, BuzzFeed reported seven newcomers: Bryce Cass (who will play a mischievous kid named Cyrus); Chelsea Alden (Cyrus' artsy sister, Mackenzie); Allison Miller (the tenacious litigator, Sonya); Samantha Logan (the track star, Nina); Anne Winters (the new head cheerleader, Chloe); Kelli O'Hara (the advocate for bully victims, Jackie); and Ben Lawson (the beloved high school coach, Rick). And Deadline notes that Jake Weber (who will play Bryce's dad, Barry Walker), Brenda Strong (Bryce's mom and Barry's wife, Nora), Meredith Monroe (Alex's mom, Carolyn) and R.J. Brown (Tony's boxing trainer, Caleb) will also be in the mix.
What will 13 Reasons Why Season 2 be about?
The show will pick "up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death," according to Netflix, "and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery." That's very vague and open-ended, but the good news is we have some ideas on what all that could look like, and those involved with the show haven't been shy about speculating either. Said Brian d'Arcy James, Hannah's onscreen dad: "There's certainly a lot more road to be traveled in terms of where the Bakers go from here... in terms of having to deal with that loss, deal with that grief, and channel it and try to make peace with it -- or not." In light of the Sonya casting development above, it seems safe to bet on a new legal subplot expanding.
Yorkey has hinted we could see different perspectives of past storylines. "There are other people who might want to tell [Hannah's story] differently or who are players in that story who might have a different perspective on some of those events," he said at a recent Emmys "For Your Consideration" panel. "Season 2 will see us look at a lot of the events that we think we know how they went down and maybe learn they're more complicated than first we thought, and that Hannah herself is even more complicated than we saw in Season 1."
And a number of present-day cliffhangers need to be resolved: Mr. Porter, the school counselor who had a chance to save Hannah on the last day of her life; Jessica, Hannah's ex-best friend who's recovering from her rape; Bryce, the jock whose confession of assault looks poised to ruin him; Justin and Tyler, both of whom leave the screen with guns; Sheri, who dodges the consequences of her actions; Clay, who rekindles his friendship with Skye; and, most importantly, Alex, who's fighting for his life.
"They’re all related, so I would very much like to explore where they all go," Yorkey told EW. "I think what we’re going to discover is, as they begin to emerge from this very dark time, there’s hope and there is some light to be found."
Will there be more tapes in Season 2?
The tapes will be on viewers' minds, according to Yorkey, but a different piece of old-school analog technology will take center stage. "The cassette tapes aren't at the center of it" anymore, he's said. "Those two boxes of tapes are still hanging around and matter to people -- but there will be a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google."
Wait, what about justice for Jeff?!
I don't know, guys. When we asked actor Brandon Larracuente if he'd be returning, he told us he had his "toes crossed." Same. If not for Clay, for the Jeff memes.
