Entertainment

Netflix's First '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Trailer Promises New Mysteries

By Published On 05/08/2018 By Published On 05/08/2018
Netflix/YouTube

After months of speculation, we've finally got a real first trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 2. If you've been following Netflix's steady slow-drip of promotional teasers and posters for the new episodes over the last few weeks, then you won't be surprised to see that polaroids are playing a big role in the hit series, which will continue to explore the complicated aftermath of Hannah Baker's death. Tapes are out; photos are in.

And, judging from this intense clip, those photos are going to be causing a lot of stress for the returning cast and the new characters too. (Where's Jeff?)There's brooding, screaming, boxing, and even some ill-advised shirtless baseball field running. That's a great way to injure yourself! Anyway, prepare for more clues, more mysteries, and maybe even some answers when Season 2 debuts on May 18 on Netflix.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. He's on Twitter @danielvjackson.

Stuff You'll Like