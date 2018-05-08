Netflix's First '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Trailer Promises New Mysteries

After months of speculation, we've finally got a real first trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 2. If you've been following Netflix's steady slow-drip of promotional teasers and posters for the new episodes over the last few weeks, then you won't be surprised to see that polaroids are playing a big role in the hit series, which will continue to explore the complicated aftermath of Hannah Baker's death. Tapes are out; photos are in.
And, judging from this intense clip, those photos are going to be causing a lot of stress for the returning cast and the new characters too. (Where's Jeff?)There's brooding, screaming, boxing, and even some ill-advised shirtless baseball field running. That's a great way to injure yourself! Anyway, prepare for more clues, more mysteries, and maybe even some answers when Season 2 debuts on May 18 on Netflix.
