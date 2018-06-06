Everything We Know About '13 Reasons Why' Season 3

The following post contains spoilers from 13 Reasons Why Seasons 1 and 2.
In a smashing debut, 13 Reasons Why became one of Netflix's most talked-about and watched shows of 2017. Though the series, and its portrayal of teen suicide, has received its fair share of criticism, many viewers began pleading for more.
With only one book of source material from which to draw inspiration, showrunner Brian Yorkey and his staff were left with the unruly task of having to whip together the kind of professional-grade fan fiction that would be both more responsible and engaging. The team answered with the recently released Season 2, a courtroom-centric follow-up that, despite earning more controversy, set the table for more. Will Hannah and Jessica ever get justice? What's going to happen with Justin and his step-dad? What about Chloe's baby?
Now that a third season is officially on the books to (hopefully) answer those questions and more, read on for everything we know so far about 13 Reasons Why Season 3.
Is there going to be a 13 Reasons Why Season 3?
Yes! Netflix wants more. Less than a month after releasing Season 2, the streaming service posted the above announcement, confirming another chapter of Liberty High drama. The news came after many key actors' calls for more. ("As long as there [are] real issues in real life then we will never run out of story to tell," Devin Druid, who plays Tyler, had told Hollywood Life. "Fingers crossed," added the actors behind Bryce, Monty, and probably everyone else.)
Though Season 3 wasn't necessarily a guarantee, the Season 2 finale, much like Season 1's, left many doors open, and blueprints for the future seemed to have been drawn up months ago. "Yorkey was reticent to come back for a second season until he could crack it. He didn't want to commit to it blindly until he knew how to find an entry point into these characters and their stories," Amy Powell, the president of Paramount TV, which produces the series, said at the start of 2018. "We're not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn't feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a Season 3 could be." Fittingly, the next installment will bring 13 more episodes.
When is 13 Reasons Why Season 3 coming out?
An official date hasn't been announced, but per Netflix and the locker combination seen in the announcement above, Season 3 should arrive sometime in 2019. If the production schedule follows the patterns of previous years, you can expect to see Clay & Co. back next May, or, if there are delays, perhaps closer to the end of summer.
What's going to happen in Season 3?
Many of the plot details are likely going to be ironed out in the writers' room in the months to come, but in a general sense, Season 3 sounds like it'll piggyback off Season 2 in a fairly logical, straightforward manner -- the same way Season 2 did after Season 1. "The themes [of Season 3] are sort of inherent in the action of Season 2," Yorkey explained at a recent Netflix FYC panel. In particular, the showrunner's comments call to mind sexual assault, teen pregnancy, school shootings, and broken homes, all topics that loomed in the backdrop of the Bakers' court case. "What happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story," Yorkey added. "The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today [learn] how to heal from the things that have hurt them."
Expect an even greater sense of community
As Clay and his peers tried their best to recover from the trauma of Season 1, near the end, they seemed to find strength in togetherness -- a theme Yorkey has hinted will crescendo going forward. "One of our big themes for the season was the progression from isolation to community," he told Entertainment Weekly. "We respond to people being there for each other, so I do hope that if the story does continue, we will continue to see that. I’m sure there will be new adversity, but I’m sure we also will see that there are bonds here that these characters didn’t have before."
There probably won't be anymore Hannah scenes
The show's star is officially saying goodbye. But what about more flashbacks... and paranormal visits? Not long after the release of Season 2, the actress who plays Hannah, Katherine Langford, confirmed her exit: "It was kind of like being in purgatory for Season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her," she told EW. "It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey." Though she's done, she said at a recent FYC panel that she's going to try to maintain her connection with the show’s fans -- "even if it's in a small capacity, on social media."
Who else is (or isn't) going to be in Season 3?
It seems likely that everyone else from the core cast who has reason to return could be in the mix. (Perhaps with the exception of Sosie Bacon's Skye Miller, who gave an emotional farewell to Dylan Minnette's Clay after revealing she'd be moving to a new city for a new beginning, and Kate Walsh's Olivia Baker, who hinted at a potential move of her own.) Behind the scenes, Yorkey will be back as showrunner, alongside Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin, and, of course, Selena Gomez. Word of new faces, as it did last year, could come closer to the end of summer.
The setting -- at least part of it -- will be the same
According to an April report from local Californian paper Sonoma West Times & News, "the West Sonoma County Union High School District board on April 11 approved a third licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures that allows the company to film scenes at the Sebastopol High School." Translation: The school you know as Liberty High has been rebooked for production. The Times & News added that shooting could start mid-June and end by mid-December.
Will Tyler become a more central figure?
Unclear as of now, but it would make sense! The trauma he endured, plus his school-shooting cliffhanger, make him a worthy candidate for another sizable storyline. Talking about a prospective Season 3 with Entertainment Tonight, actor Devin Druid drew parallels to Jessica's Season 2 arc. "I think it would be great to see Tyler have some recovery in there and see him find himself and have that support group around him," he said, adding that he'd absolutely be in for Season 3 if the writers concocted a story worth telling. "I think he has a lot of issues to work out. We see him go to a behavioral camp during the season that specifically targets his anger issues, but that doesn't necessarily mean that those are the only issues he's dealing with."
Bryce and Zach's rivalry could be just beginning
Season 2 saw the two star jocks put some distance between each other -- a development that looks like it has room to turn into a full-blown rivalry, as Bryce transfers schools and continues to dodge justice. Or, so the actors behind the characters hope. "I think there’s still more to explore," Justin Prentice, who plays Bryce, told EW after Season 2. "They’re setting up a new school year, there’s a little line to Dempsey -- 'I guess I'll see you on the football field' -- which could hint at more football."
