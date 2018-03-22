Netflix Addresses '13 Reasons Why' Suicide Controversy with True-Story Videos

When 13 Reasons Why became a hit last year, critics and mental health experts were quick to ding the show for romanticizing death. Netflix doesn't want repeat controversy. Ahead of Season 2, the streaming service is rolling out new viewing elements, including a warning video, to "support more meaningful conversations" around teen suicide.
"13 Reasons Why is a fictional series that tackles tough, real-world issues, taking a look at sexual assault, substance abuse, suicide, and more," cast members Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Justin Prentice, and Alisha Boe say in the vid (above). "If you're struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you, or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult. If you ever feel you need someone to talk with, reach out to a parent, a friend, a school counselor, or an adult you trust; call a local helpline; or go to 13reasonswhy.info. Because the minute you start talking about it, it gets easier."
Adapted from the YA novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why tells the story of Hannah Baker's suicide and its impact on her tight-knit high school community. While the show amassed a fan base in no time, it also prompted concerns. Season 1's "smarmy, disrespectfully pedagogical aesthetic" troubled The New Yorker, and the National Association of School Psychologists worried about the risk of suicide contagion.
In response, Netflix commissioned a study with Northwestern University to survey more than 5,000 teens, young adults, and parents to see how the show affected them and to learn what they would want to be changed. The results:
- Roughly 75% of teen and young-adult viewers found the show relatable.
- 58% of teens talked to their parents about the show and its issues.
- 51% of teens said they apologized to someone for how they'd treated them.
- 70% of parents and 77% of younger viewers wanted more informational resources.
Along with the warning video, Netflix plans to beef up its companion site, 13reasonswhy.info, with a "viewing guide to help parents and teens start these tough conversations," invest in an after show (à la last season's Beyond the Reasons), and work with viewers to share real-life stories. The company has already posted a handful of those stories on YouTube (see above) in anticipation of Season 2. While a premiere date hasn’t been announced, 13 Reasons Why is expected to return later this year.
