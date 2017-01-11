We're so used to talking to Siri (and having her talk back! ) that we rarely stop to think just how sci-fi this particular innovation is. Sure, she's not yet as devious as HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey (not yet, anyway), but Siri is not quite as innocent as she seems.

Ask Siri about the plot of Blade Runner, and you'll find out she actually sympathizes with the killer robots in that movie. Ask for Siri's hand in marriage, and you'll get shut down like nerd in an '80s movie. And just look at what happens when you ask what Siri's favorite baseball team is. Eventually, Siri will be telling us what to do, but for now, these little Siri Easter eggs are hiding out in your phone, just waiting to be found.