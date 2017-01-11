Tech

The Weirdest Things You Can Get Siri to Say

By Published On 08/29/2015 By Published On 08/29/2015
iStock/dem10/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

We're so used to talking to Siri (and having her talk back! ) that we rarely stop to think just how sci-fi this particular innovation is. Sure, she's not yet as devious as HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey (not yet, anyway), but Siri is not quite as innocent as she seems.

Ask Siri about the plot of Blade Runner, and you'll find out she actually sympathizes with the killer robots in that movie. Ask for Siri's hand in marriage, and you'll get shut down like nerd in an '80s movie. And just look at what happens when you ask what Siri's favorite baseball team is. Eventually, Siri will be telling us what to do, but for now, these little Siri Easter eggs are hiding out in your phone, just waiting to be found.

Related

related

The 14 Definitive Rules of the Airport Charging Station

related

This Chinese sidewalk has a "cell phone lane"

related

Cellphone calls from airplanes? Hell, yes!

related

The 14 Definitive Rules of the Airport Charging Station
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist

related

We tested an alarm that makes bacon smells come from your phone

related

This Chinese sidewalk has a "cell phone lane"
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist

related

The 12 Best Beer Apps for iPhone and Android

related

Cellphone calls from airplanes? Hell, yes!
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist

related

5 Apps That Teenagers Love (and You've Never Heard of), Reviewed

related

We tested an alarm that makes bacon smells come from your phone
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist

related

3 travel apps you need to download right now

related

The 12 Best Beer Apps for iPhone and Android
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist
iStock/hocus-focus/Thrillist

And, of course, a HAL 9000 reference. Because that's not creepy at all.


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe Oliveto is a writer for Thrillist. Siri is a jerk. Follow him (Joe, not Siri) on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Insane Laptop Has 3 Goddamn Screens

related

READ MORE
Ex-Uber Employees Just Revealed Major Abuses With Your Data

related

READ MORE
What the Hell Are Cookies, and Why Should You Delete Them?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like