You Need to Watch This Hilarious 2004 Rant About Olympic Badminton

While the Olympics provide ample opportunity to celebrate new talent, the Games also give us a chance to reflect on past glories. We lionize the triumphs of U.S. track legends Jesse Owens and Michael Johnson, and the feats of contemporary record-breakers like Michael Phelps. But one Olympic performance stands above all else: broadcaster Mary Carillo's hilarious rant about badminton during the 2004 Summer Games in Athens.

If you've never seen this nearly four-minute clip of the former tennis player warning viewers about the dangers of shuttlecocks getting lost in trees, you need to watch it right now. It's worth it just to hear her say "goose feathers" and "badminton is a water sport," but it also works as a surreal comedy routine. It's gone viral before; it will go viral again.