The Top '10s: Celebrating the Decade's Weirdest, Wildest and Best Pop-Culture

T o see how much entertainment has changed since the calendar flipped to January 1, 2010, check out these three completely cherry-picked but extremely telling examples:
1 - Netflix was still primarily a DVD-by-mail business, and their first true streaming original, House of Cards, was still three years away from debuting; and neither Amazon Prime nor Hulu had debuted an original series yet; Blockbuster Video still had 6,500 stores worldwide.
2 - Disney, had released neither a Marvel nor Lucasfilm title yet, so it wasn't at all clear that the company would eventually own all but one of the top 13 highest-grossing movies of the decade (exception: Jurassic World) -- that doesn't count Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, sure to end Disney's epic decade with yet another of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
3 - Spotify had yet to launch in the United States.
Obviously, many other things have changed about how we consume and process entertainment, but that trio offers a pretty perfect snapshot of the seismic shifts that have taken place over the past ten years. With the Top '10s, we're looking back at the movies, TV shows, music, memes, and celebrities that helped guide us to where we are now.
Recommended Video
Fork Yeah
Tackle 7 Pounds of Seafood in One Sandwich
By Dan Jackson, Emma Stefansky & Esther Zuckerman
A hidden gem.
by Esther Zuckerman
Why 'Halt and Catch Fire' was the best TV show of the decade.