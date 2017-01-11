The 2016 Emmy Nominees: 'Game of Thrones' Stars Feel the Love

Writer and David Letterman-favorite Harvey Pekar said it best: "Awards don't mean anything. I mean, really. Forrest Gump won an award... and that's a piece of crap." He was correct, of course, but with him dead -- and American Splendor star Paul Giamatti snubbed for his television show Billions this year -- America lacks a curmudgeonly voice of reason to inveigh against them.

Nonetheless, the 2016 Emmy nominations have just been announced, and they've recognized our favorites The People v. O.J. Simpson, Game of Thrones, and The Americans. Here are this year's nominees for the biggest categories in the biggest awards show in television: