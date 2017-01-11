The 2016 Emmy Nominees: 'Game of Thrones' Stars Feel the Love

Writer and David Letterman-favorite Harvey Pekar said it best: "Awards don't mean anything. I mean, really. Forrest Gump won an award... and that's a piece of crap." He was correct, of course, but with him dead -- and American Splendor star Paul Giamatti snubbed for his television show Billions this year -- America lacks a curmudgeonly voice of reason to inveigh against them.
Nonetheless, the 2016 Emmy nominations have just been announced, and they've recognized our favorites The People v. O.J. Simpson, Game of Thrones, and The Americans. Here are this year's nominees for the biggest categories in the biggest awards show in television:
Best Drama Series
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Downton Abbey (PBS)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Homeland (Showtime)
House of Cards (Netflix)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Best Actor, Drama
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Best Supporting Actor, Drama
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Michael Kelly, House of Cards (HBO)
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Best Actress, Drama
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Supporting Actress, Drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey (PBS)
Maura Tierney, The Affair (Showtime)
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Constance Zimmer, UnREAL (Lifetime)
Best Comedy
Black-ish (ABC)
Master of None (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Transparent (Amazon)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Veep (HBO)
Best Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth
William H. Macy, Shameless
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)
Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele (Comedy Central)
Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)
Best Actress, Comedy
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Laurie Metcalf, Getting On
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy
Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent (Amazon)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Niecy Nash, Getting On (HBO)
Best Limited Series
American Crime (ABC)
Fargo (FX)
The Night Manager (AMC)
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Roots (History)
Best Actor, Limited Series/TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Idris Elba, Luther
Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actress, Limited Series/TV Movie
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Lili Taylor, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Let's just hope we get another moment like this one to celebrate the morning after...
