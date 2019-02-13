Every Major Album Coming Your Way in 2019

In 2018, we were treated to a ton of great new albums and songs, and 2019's shaping up to deliver plenty of gems as well. We're tracking all the notable scheduled, probable and rumored releases here, along with our choices for the five albums you will be hearing the most about. Check back all year, as we'll be updating this article frequently, and also check out our guide to 2019's major music festivals.
The Five Albums We Want to Hear Most
Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell (March 29)
Peak Lana Del Rey is when the LA-by-way-of-NY, Old Hollywood-obsessed maven leans into her love of the pastiche. But even then the alternative singer-songwriter is so uniquely her own: extremely American, holding onto even flawed ideals, and crafting lyrics of witty, literary caliber. Based on the two singles already out -- "Mariner's Apartment Complex" and "Venice Bitch," her next collection (with a title appropriate for nobody but her) already feels like an amalgamation of who she is and where she's been, and with an eye toward revisiting the rockist inside her. Over the course of nine minutes, "Venice Bitch," for one, turns into a '70s-inspired psych-rock odyssey as she announces, "I'm your little Venice bitch," and sways in and out of romanticism like she's saying to the world, "I will be the idea you've created of me; this is me." Lana, herself, is an idol like the ones she adores, and this record feels as if it will cement her musical caliber even more than she has already.
The 1975, Notes on a Conditional Form (date TBD)
The 1975 knows there is no other contemporary band on the same level as them. And since the British pop-minded rock group is in a league of their own, it's no surprise that they are releasing another record less than a year after their insane third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The band’s frontman Matty Healy has said that A Brief Inquiry… and the forthcoming album belong to the Music for Cars era of the band -- a nod to the title of their third EP and its atmospheric, electronic sounds. If both albums are to occupy the same sonic space, drummer/producer George Daniels' mind-boggling, modern production fit for the internet age may be what makes up what they've been working on and ties them together. But, then again, who is to say with the most unpredictable, blissed out group in music today? Healy just can't get off a creative kick, and thank goodness for that.
Rihanna (title and date TBD)
Do not pressure Rihanna for new music; good things come to those who wait. And fans of the R&B recording artist turned fashion designer/beauty business mogul/actress/philanthropist realize she takes sweet time with each and every project she's working on, but the payoff is always great. As it has been nearly three years since the release of Anti -- which catapulted her songwriting into a more vulnerable space and solidified her dominance to perform any genre -- her followers have been begging for new music details on social media. Finally, in December 2018 in response to the Instagram comment, "But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?" [sic], she offered the simple answer, "2019." It's rumored that the album embraces the singer's Barbados roots, featuring reggae-heavy sounds and dancehall rhythms, which seriously sounds like the pop star at her best. Like I said, good things come to those who wait.
Sky Ferreira, Masochism (date TBD)
It's been a long road to the release of alternative artist Sky Ferreira's sophomore album Masochism, following up her 2013 full-length debut Night Time, My Time. Although Ferreira has been busy starring in fashion campaigns and delving into acting, with roles in Baby Driver, Twin Peaks: The Return, and the upcoming Lords of Chaos, her new record has been on hold due to more than just creative endeavors. While hints about the album have trickled out in the five years since Night Time, she shared a statement in summer 2018 clarifying that she is, in fact, busy with Masochism and that its release has been held back for reasons beyond her control. Luckily, 2019 really will be the year we'll get to hear what is likely to be a beautifully dark, new-wave-infused record, powered by the songwriter's growth and possibly some satisfaction that her art has finally found its way out to the world.
Vampire Weekend, Mitsubishi Macchiato (date TBD)
Fans of Vampire Weekend have been clamoring for a new album for more than five years, and this one (tentatively titled Mitsubishi Macchiato) has been on the horizon for over a year now. As the record will be the band's first release following the departure of founding member and producer Rostam Batmanglij, it may carry a new sound. It's been just over a decade since the group made their debut as the unofficial soundtrack to the collegiate art school experience, and frontman Ezra Koenig's gone on to collaborate with big names, like Beyoncé, since 2013's Modern Vampire of the City, so the literary indie rock purveyors may well attempt an entirely new direction with the forthcoming release.
Scheduled major releases
January 18
Future, The WIZRD
James Blake, Assume Form
Maggie Rogers, Heard It In A Past Life
Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow
Toro y Moi, Outer Peace
January 25
Backstreet Boys, DNA
Boogie, Everything’s for Sale
FIDLAR, Almost Free
Meghan Trainor, Treat Myself
February 1
Beirut, Gallipoli
Broods, Don’t Feed The Pop Monster
Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed & Ready
Girlpool, What Chaos Is Imaginary
February 8
Panda Bear, Buoys
February 15
Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water
Florida Georgia Line, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country
Homeshake, Helium
SWMRS, Berkeley’s On Fire
March 1
The Japanese House, Good at Falling
Royal Trux, White Stuff
Weezer, Weezer (The Black Album)
March 8
The Coathangers, The Devil You Know
SASAMI, SASAMI
March 22
American Football, American Football
March 29
Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell
April 5
Priests, The Seduction of Kansas
April 13
The Flaming Lips, King's Mouth
April 19
Jade Bird, Jade Bird
Ryan Adams, Big Colors
April 26
SOAK, Grim Town
Unscheduled major releases
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Azealia Banks, Fantasea II: The Second Wave
Bon Iver
Bruce Springsteen
Carly Rae Jepsen
The Cure
Grimes
Jenny Lewis, On the Line
Kanye West, Yandhi
Marina and the Diamonds
Miley Cyrus
Missy Elliot
My Bloody Valentine
The 1975, Notes on a Conditional Form
The Raconteurs
Rihanna
Run the Jewels, RTJ4
Ryan Adams, Wednesdays
Sky Ferreira, Masochism
Sleater-Kinney
Solange
The Strokes
Tame Impala
The Weeknd, Chapter 6
Vampire Weekend, Mitsubishi Macchiato
