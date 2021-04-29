Entertainment The Ultimate Guide to 2021 Music Festivals Many major festivals are following CDC guidelines in order to throw safe live events this year.

Cardi B at Bonnaroo 2019 | Josh Brasted/WireImage/Getty Images Cardi B at Bonnaroo 2019 | Josh Brasted/WireImage/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic affected just about everything we love to enjoy in group settings, from dining at restaurants to watching movies in theaters. For music fans, the lack of live performances was a huge loss; nothing compares to the communal energy of seeing your favorite artists perform. Not only was it a bummer that you couldn't catch a gig at a beloved local spot on any given night, it meant venues were at risk of closing and artists were stripped of the majority of their income since so much of their livelihood depends on touring. It also meant for a year of no music festivals, which—for fans who are always down to brave the heat in exchange for a full day of exciting sets—made summer 2020 feel a lot less like summer. As the pandemic continues to improve with the rollout of the vaccine and the world begins to loosen its lockdown restrictions again, it's possible that the majority of music festivals could return in 2021 with safety precautions in place. Aside from the typical outrageous fashions, busy water bottle-filling stations, and conflicting set times, it's currently hard to say what the large-scale events will look like this year. Will vaccination cards and/or masks be required? Will there be on-site rapid testing and temperature checking? How will social distancing be enforced? A lot is up in the air right now, but many festivals are insistent on following CDC guidelines in order to put on a weekend of live music that protects the health and safety of staff, artists, and attendees. While some popular fests, like Coachella and Lollapalooza, have opted to reschedule until 2022 or have yet to even announce whether they plan on happening in the near future, the major festivals below are charging ahead with hopes of putting on an event somewhat near normal this year. Of course, everything is subject to change and we'll continue updating this list as more lineups and information becomes available—but should you be eager to dust off your flower crown, here's what to know about major music festivals in the US and abroad this year.

Mad Cool Festival | Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

Rolling Loud Where: Miami, FL

When: July 23-25

What to know: No festival celebrates rap and hip-hop as much as Rolling Loud. In fact, it's the biggest rap fest in the world. While there's several versions of the fest around the nation, Miami is its home base. The festival's gotten some flack for its lack of women artists on the bill, but those who were looking forward to what was supposed to be the lineup in 2020 should be pleased that many acts have carried over. This year's fest was originally scheduled for May before it landed on July dates, but few other COVID guidelines have been outlined thus far.

Headliners: A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone

Other acts to check out: You're in Miami, so basically it's a requirement to see local icons City Girls. The duo know how to bring the heat with their lively trap. Their collaborator Lakeyah is worth seeing too—the rising name from Milwaukee seamlessly transitions from R&B and a melodic delivery to aggressive rap.

Post Malone at Reading Festival 2019 | Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Reading and Leeds Festival Where: Reading and Leeds, England

When: August 27-29

What to know: The Brits have a long history of putting together dynamic festivals, and Reading and Leeds is one of them—Reading being the world's longest-running music fest to this day. The two events run simultaneously in the English cities Reading and Leeds and feature the same lineup, which is typically rock-focused. The fest was supposed to host Rage Against the Machine in their first UK show in a decade, but they unfortunately won't be headlining in 2021. Reading and Leeds plans to only go through with the event if the UK's Chief Medical Officer gives them the go-ahead, and it has announced vaccinations won't be required, but testing will be. Any travelers from the US have to test when flying into the UK regardless.

Headliners: Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Queens of the Stone Age, and Stormzy

Other acts to check out: There's no other pop star in the game as forward-thinking as Charli XCX with her glistening, PC Music-influenced sound. She's one you won't want to miss—and who knows, maybe she'll swing by 100 gecs' set for an appearance since they have a handful of collabs. Regardless, you'll want to catch the gecs too, if not because you're into their maximalist electro but for the sure-to-be-wild experience.

Summerfest Where: Milwaukee, WI

When: September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18

What to know: The Wisconsin festival set on Lake Michigan is known as the World's Biggest Music Festival, typically spanning across 11 days in the summer and drawing millions of attendees. The event with music ranging from alternative to country to pop plans on toning it down a bit this year, slating only nine days of live music, but they still plan on organizing just as many sets as they have in the past, totaling more than 1,000 performances. The event was intentionally pushed back to September, allowing more time for vaccine distribution, and right now, they are attempting to reschedule what were supposed to be the headlining shows set to play at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Bottlerock | Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Bottlerock Where: Napa Valley, CA

When: September 3-5

What to know: A lot of festivals curate mouth-watering food lineups, but do you ever wish your music festival experience had bougie bites? Let Bottlerock serve up the ultimate fest weekend for you then. The part-food fest, part-music fest hails from culinary destination Napa Valley for a summer weekend that has it all. Little information is available regarding this year's event, but it's known to invite artists of just about every genre, as well as big name chefs for cooking demos.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Bonnaroo Where: Manchester, TN

When: September 5-6

What to know: That's right, baby: The Roo is coming back. The major festival is one of the few large, mainstream events that has made the announcement that it plans to return. Little is known in terms of what changes may be in place due to the pandemic, but its quintessential experience of camping, music from some of the biggest names today, and sets into the very late hours of the night should still be in store.

Headliners: Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, and Tyler, the Creator

Other acts to check out: You've probably heard Flo Mili's viral hits like "In the Party" and "Beef FloMix" on TikTok, but the Alabama-bred rapper is no passing moment. She's one of the genre's latest ones-to-watch with her clever lyrics and cheeky delivery. Waxahatchee is another great artist who also happens to be from Alabama. Katie Crutchfield turns out gorgeous, introspective music with an Americana twang for her singer-songwriter project.

Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival | FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Life Is Beautiful Where: Las Vegas, NV

When: September 17-19

What to know: Held in Downtown Las Vegas, Life Is Beautiful is as lavish and glitzy as its home stomping grounds. The three-day event rallies not just popular names in electronic music, hip-hop, and pop for live sets spanning more than a dozen blocks of the city, but also brings in comedy acts, other speakers for the "Ideas" branch of the fest, and artists commissioned to install large pieces on the grounds. Sin City and many of its hotels and casinos have been open for much of the pandemic, but Life Is Beautiful plans to share a health and safety protocol with ticket holders closer to the event.

Headliners: A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion, HAIM, Illenium, Tame Impala, and Young Thug

Other acts to check out: California-bred Remi Wolf's take on funk-pop sounds like a hallucinogenic trip; her high, girlish voice in combination with jazzy, mind-melting production is pure euphoria. You can keep the party going at Yaeji's set, too. The Korean-American artist makes house music that has a vibe that's all its own.

Riot Fest Where: Chicago, IL

When: September 17-19

What to know: If you're searching for the punk as hell music festival, get yourself to Riot Fest. Mosh pits are no strangers here: The Chicago festival always touts a lineup of iconic and buzz-worthy artists primarily in indie rock, emo, punk, and hardcore. Emo legends My Chemical Romance were supposed to swing by Riot Fest to headline the show on a long-awaited reunion tour that was meant to happen in 2020—but that was unfortunately rescheduled for 2022. The fest intends to put together a very metal show regardless, though, and has already started outlining COVID-19 protocols, such as increased sanitation throughout the grounds and full compliance with whatever the state's mask and testing standards are come September.

Headliners: Pixies, Run the Jewels, The Smashing Pumpkins, and TBA

Other acts to check out: Riot Fest may be a lineup full of groups worthy of head-banging to, but few acts will get you as amped as the unadulterated Canadian pop punk band PUP. Seriously, let yourself lose your mind to their very cranky and very fun music. Plus, Beach Goons will infuse the afternoon with a bit of fast-paced surf rock, as the three-piece makes music that's both a product of their San Diego hometown and Mexican-American heritage.

Primavera Sound Barcelona | Xavi Torrent/WireImage/Getty Images

Primavera Sound Los Angeles Where: Los Angeles, CA

When: September 18-19

What to know: Many music fans who follow the festival circuit will tell you that Primavera Sound often has the best lineup of the bunch. The primary festival is actually a Spanish event, held in Barcelona, but always curates an eclectic mix of rising, trending artists across all genres with a commitment to gender equality. While the Barcelona version was canceled this year, Primavera Sound is still hoping to launch its first stateside fest in LA this fall after having to reschedule from summer 2020. Currently, other than the dates and the location of LA's State Historic Park, little information is known about the event.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Firefly Music Festival Where: Dover, DE

When: September 23-26

What to know: Festival fans along the East Coast looking for a big-scale fest and camping experience should make the trek to Firefly. The pop-focus fest goes down at the Woodland grounds at the Dover International Speedway and features mainstream and rising acts across EDM, pop, hip-hop, and indie rock. Last year, the fest was going to feature a bill headlined by three women artists—Billie Eilish, Halsey, and Maggie Rogers—after a history of having only one woman top-line the event since its inception in 2012, but it has yet to make any announcements of its plans for this year's events so far.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

The Governors Ball | Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Governors Ball Where: New York, NY

When: September 24-26

What to know: Typically, summertime doesn't start in NYC until The Governors Ball. The indie fest draws New Yorkers to Randall's Island where they often have to brave June storms—but it's still utterly blissful, given the stellar lineup the local team behind the event puts together. Gov Ball will obviously be more of a summer send-off this year, but given that 2021 is its 10th anniversary, it should be a fun one. (People were particularly excited about last year's lineup, which featured Missy Elliot, Solange, Stevie Nicks, and Vampire Weekend as headliners , so this year's could be even more thrilling). The event is very hopeful live music will return in the fall, as many experts project, and plans to work with the City and State to implement safety guidelines.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Austin City Limits Where: Austin, TX

When: October 1-3 and 8-10

What to know: Austin is one of the biggest music capitals in the nation, and ACL is one of the city's largest music celebrations. It might not be as expansive as SXSW, but the huge fest, which is thrown over two weekends from Zilker Park, always features a bill that's as massive as it is full of hitmakers with both indie upstarts and legacy acts filling it out. More details should come at a later date.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Outside Lands | FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Where: New Orleans, LA

When: October 29-31

What to know: If you've always wanted to have an absolutely unforgettable Halloween weekend, head on down to the bayou for Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. Fans of the spooky holiday and music lovers alike will find the fest to be one-of-a-kind, as it goes down in the pinnacle spirited city of New Orleans every year. Costumes are encouraged, so you can rock out to the biggest names in indie while summoning ghouls and goblins. Little is known about the fest's official plans, but maybe it's best to start brainstorming a Halloween look with a mask in mind.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Sadie Bell is the entertainment editorial assistant at Thrillist. She's on Twitter at @mssadiebell and low-key really wants to see Lana Del Rey at a fest this year.