Here Are the Nominations for the 2021 Oscars

Everything that will be in the running at the Academy Awards.

By Esther Zuckerman

Updated on 3/15/2021 at 9:03 AM

oscar statuette
Getty Images

At long last the 2021 Oscar nominations are here. It's been a strange, delayed awards season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Academy delaying the show by months and extending the eligibility cutoff for films, but Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas did the honors of announcing the nominees bright and early Monday morning. History was made when Chloé Zhao of Nomadland and Emerald Fennell of Promising Young Woman became the first two women ever nominated for Best Director at the same time. David Fincher's old Hollywood saga Mank was the most nominated film with 10 categories to its name, once again proving that there is nothing that the Academy loves more than movies about movies. However, there were surprises elsewhere, including strong shows from critically beloved independent films Sound of Metal and Minari. You can see the full list of nominees below to prepare for the April 25 socially distant ceremony. 

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank 
Minari 
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman 
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday 
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah 

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank 
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Best International Feature Film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida? 

Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Animated Feature

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

EMMA. 
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank 
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best Sound 

Greyhound
Mank 
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods 
Mank
Minari 
News of the World
Soul

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

EMMA.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank 
Pinocchio

