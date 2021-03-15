Here Are the Nominations for the 2021 Oscars

At long last the 2021 Oscar nominations are here. It's been a strange, delayed awards season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Academy delaying the show by months and extending the eligibility cutoff for films, but Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas did the honors of announcing the nominees bright and early Monday morning. History was made when Chloé Zhao of Nomadland and Emerald Fennell of Promising Young Woman became the first two women ever nominated for Best Director at the same time. David Fincher's old Hollywood saga Mank was the most nominated film with 10 categories to its name, once again proving that there is nothing that the Academy loves more than movies about movies. However, there were surprises elsewhere, including strong shows from critically beloved independent films Sound of Metal and Minari. You can see the full list of nominees below to prepare for the April 25 socially distant ceremony.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

EMMA.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

EMMA.Hillbilly ElegyMa Rainey's Black BottomMankPinocchio