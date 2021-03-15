Here Are the Nominations for the 2021 Oscars
Everything that will be in the running at the Academy Awards.
At long last the 2021 Oscar nominations are here. It's been a strange, delayed awards season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Academy delaying the show by months and extending the eligibility cutoff for films, but Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas did the honors of announcing the nominees bright and early Monday morning. History was made when Chloé Zhao of Nomadland and Emerald Fennell of Promising Young Woman became the first two women ever nominated for Best Director at the same time. David Fincher's old Hollywood saga Mank was the most nominated film with 10 categories to its name, once again proving that there is nothing that the Academy loves more than movies about movies. However, there were surprises elsewhere, including strong shows from critically beloved independent films Sound of Metal and Minari. You can see the full list of nominees below to prepare for the April 25 socially distant ceremony.
Best PictureThe Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best DirectorThomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best ActorRiz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best ActressViola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting ActorSacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting ActressMaria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Original Song
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
EMMA.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and HairstylingEMMA.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
