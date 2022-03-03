The Ultimate Guide to 2022 Music Festivals

Lollapalooza 2021 | Scott Legato/Getty Images Lollapalooza 2021 | Scott Legato/Getty Images

The return of live music in 2021 was rocky, particularly surrounding the confusion over whether large-scale music festivals that draw huge crowds were safe enough to attend. But considering how much the music industry was put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic—and how much music fans missed the experience of going to see shows—there was also plenty of eagerness for them to come back. Finally in late July 2021, Chicago's Lollapalooza went ahead with vaccinations and negative test requirements in place, proving that outdoor music events could go on with the right precautions, and officially marked the return of festival season with dozens of other fests returning in the following months. Now in 2022, festival season intends to go on as it normally does, moving back up to its late spring/summer block, rather than the September and October dates that many events rescheduled to last year. While many lineups can start to look similar, music festivals remain a tradition for devoted fans and one of the best ways to see a jam-packed day full of exciting up-and-coming and legacy acts. Below, we're rounding up all of the essential music festivals in 2022 with information on their dates, lineups, and potential entry requirements, so you know what to look out for this season. We'll also keep this story updated, as more information and different events gets announced.

Lollapalooza When: Friday, July 28–Sunday, July 31

Where: Chicago, Illinois

What to know: While it was unclear whether or not Lollapalooza was going to happen in 2021, the seminal Chicago event did, and even returned to its traditional late July weekend. There was some hesitancy about its return, but as it ended up being a success with its entry requirements and outdoor facilities, and it largely laid to grounds for other events to follow last summer and fall. It'll be back as one of the Windy City's biggest bashes yet again this year, but right now details surrounding the event are limited.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA Mo Pop When: Saturday, July 30–Sunday, July 31

Where: Detroit, Michigan

What to know: The Detroit festival Mo Pop had to hold off in 2020 and 2021, but this year it's back and amping things up. While it used to be held next to the riverfront, now it's moving into Downtown Detroit to take place in the middle of Hart Plaza. Although it's presented by major concert promoter AEG, Mo Pop tries to take on a more "boutique" vibe, being a bit smaller in scale and focusing on curating a unique experience with a lineup that's largely made up of up-and-comers and featuring events like a craft market and arcade. At this time, the event stresses ticket holders know they may have to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Headliners: Big Sean and Glass Animals

Other acts to check out: Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Wet Leg

Outside Lands When: Friday, August 5–Sunday, August 7

Where: San Francisco, California

What to know: Get ready to brace the San Francisco fog yet again. After being held in October last year, the Bay Area event is moving back to its usual August weekend, when attendees are known to experience the summertime fog on the festival grounds in Golden Gate Park. Regardless, the green setting from the center of the park couldn't be more gorgeous, and the festival always manages to curate one of the most eclectic lineups in the festival circuit. We'll have to wait to learn more about their plans for 2022, though.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA Primavera Sound Los Angeles When: Friday, September 16–Sunday, September 18

Where: Los Angeles, California

What to know: Many music fans who follow the festival circuit will tell you that Primavera Sound often has the best lineup of the bunch. The original iteration is actually a Spanish event, held in Barcelona, but it always curates an eclectic mix of rising, trending artists across all genres, and has long been committed to ensuring gender equality in its booking. The event has been trying to launch its first-ever stateside rendition since 2020, and 2022 is finally going to be the year—as expected, it looks like it's going to be cool as hell.

Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails

Other acts to check out: Arca, Faye Webster, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl

Life is Beautiful When: Friday, September 16–Sunday, September 18

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

What to know: There may be a lot of new festivals heading to Sin City this year, but Life is Beautiful has become a mainstay in its short life, having launched in 2013. It still has to announce its plans for 2022, but the event is typically centered around a massive lineup of pop and rap hitmakers, and also ventures into the comedy space with a roster of stand-up acts, as well. One thing is for certain, though: The event plans on releasing potential entry requirements closer to the date.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA Riot Fest When: Friday, September 16–Sunday, September 18

Where: Chicago, Illinois

What to know: Calling all punks, metal heads, and lifelong emo kids—Riot Fest is the festival for you. Although it's smaller than Chicago's Lollapalooza, it's one of the city's other festival staples, and always an exciting time for a rock fan. My Chemical Romance was supposed to headline back in 2020 and wasn't able to make it in 2021, but now Gerard Way and his boys will finally be gracing the main stage. More information about the full lineup should come soon, and the organizers urge anyone buying a ticket to know they agree to any COVID-19 entry policies that may be announced closer to the festival weekend.

Headliners: My Chemical Romance, Misfits, and TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Firefly When: Thursday, September 22–Sunday, September 25

Where: Dover, Delaware

What to know: Firefly is the East Coast's resident major festival with camping accommodations, so you can have that full, euphoric, somewhat grimy but nonetheless incredible experience. The festival curates its lineup with just about every kind of music fan in mind, with emerging names in rock, pop, and rap across the bill, and a slate of headliners that brings in a handful of big Top 40 names and some nostalgia acts. As for COVID-19 considerations, Firefly plans on monitoring the situation and make a decision on any regulations closer to the date.

Headliners: Dua Lipa, Green Day, Halsey, and My Chemical Romance

Other acts to check out: CHAI, Charli XCX, The Regrettes, and Wolf Alice

Austin City Limits Music Festival When: Friday, October 7–Sunday, October 9; Friday, October 14–Sunday, October 16

Where: Austin, Texas

What to know: Since Austin is one of the biggest music cities in the nation, it obviously needs a festival that lives up to the hype. ACL does exactly that, spanning over two weekends with a lineup that typically features more than 100 names of the trendiest acts in music. Since this one runs later in the season, expect to learn more soon.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA When We Were Young Festival When: Saturday, October 22–Sunday, October 23, and Saturday, October 29

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

What to know: Being emo was never a phase! When this new festival was announced in early 2022, it just about broke the internet. It's yet another nostalgia festival that's making its debut in 2022, leaning into the pop punk revival that's been taking over pop radio and millennials' nostalgia for their Myspace scene days with a lineup almost exclusively of '00s pop punk mainstays. Passes are already sold out and there's currently only a waitlist for additional tickets, so you better believe this is going to be one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. If you are going, get some hair dye, do up the eyeliner, and embrace all of the RAWR XD energy that you've suppressed since 2008 (and look out for health and safety guidelines at a later date).

Headliners: My Chemical Romance and Paramore

Other acts to check out: Alex G, Car Seat Headrest, The Linda Lindas, and The Maine

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience When: Friday, October 28–Sunday, October 30

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

What to know: If you've always wanted to have an absolutely unforgettable Halloween weekend, head on down to the bayou for Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. Fans of the spooky holiday and music lovers alike will find the fest to be one-of-a-kind, going down in the spirited city of New Orleans every year. Costumes are encouraged so you can rock out to the biggest names in indie while summoning friendly ghouls and goblins. The event wasn't able to commence in either 2020 or 2021 and little details are available right now, but it should be as grand of a Halloween celebration as ever.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA

Bumbershoot When: TBA

Where: Seattle, Washington

What to know: While many festivals returned as usual after behind held off for a year, Seattle's 50-plus-year-running Bumbershoot is coming back supposedly better than ever. In its hiatus since 2019, the event's venue Seattle Center sought out to find a new production partner, deciding on the Seattle-based arts and entertainment coalition New Rising Sun. Few plans have been announced so far, but their intention of remodeling the event was to bring it back to its intention of celebrating artistic and cultural diversity within the city. As the city's been eager for its beloved large-scale event to come back, it should be a welcomed return and revitalization.

Headliners: TBA

Other acts to check out: TBA