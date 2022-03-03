The Ultimate Guide to 2022 Music Festivals
Music festivals are back, baby, and we're rounding up everything you need to know.
The return of live music in 2021 was rocky, particularly surrounding the confusion over whether large-scale music festivals that draw huge crowds were safe enough to attend. But considering how much the music industry was put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic—and how much music fans missed the experience of going to see shows—there was also plenty of eagerness for them to come back. Finally in late July 2021, Chicago's Lollapalooza went ahead with vaccinations and negative test requirements in place, proving that outdoor music events could go on with the right precautions, and officially marked the return of festival season with dozens of other fests returning in the following months.
Now in 2022, festival season intends to go on as it normally does, moving back up to its late spring/summer block, rather than the September and October dates that many events rescheduled to last year. While many lineups can start to look similar, music festivals remain a tradition for devoted fans and one of the best ways to see a jam-packed day full of exciting up-and-coming and legacy acts. Below, we're rounding up all of the essential music festivals in 2022 with information on their dates, lineups, and potential entry requirements, so you know what to look out for this season. We'll also keep this story updated, as more information and different events gets announced.
When: Friday, March 11-Sunday, March 20
Where: Austin, TX
What to know: You may remember in early March 2020 that SXSW was one of the first major events to cancel due to growing concern over COVID-19. Because the event—with all of its conferences, music, film, and comedy festivals—draws so many fans, artists, and industry professionals to Austin, it couldn't be a more exciting and economically uplifting for the city to see the event come back. The music iteration of SXSW kicks off on the 13th and runs until the end with showcases put on by different brands, labels, and venues throughout the musical city, and while it would be impossible to catch them all, you can expect 300 artists to take the stage. In order to maintain credentials throughout the event, you'll need to upload your vaccination records to the Clear Health Pass app, and if you choose to show proof of a negative test instead, you may need to get tested multiple times based on the days you attend, but free testing will be available at the Austin Convention Center. Masks will also be required at all conferences and exhibitions, and any venue that asks.
Acts to check out: Been Stellar, Gully Boys, SASAMI, and Shamir
When: Wednesday, March 23–Sunday, March 27
Where: Boise, Idaho
What to know: You may not have suspected it, but Boise is the destination for one of the coolest music festivals. Treefort is essentially the west coast's version of SXSW and an opportunity to highlight all of the incredible things that Boise's art and culture scene has to offer. This year is actually its 10th anniversary, and as always, the event invites hundreds of bands to perform at festival grounds and venues all around the city, as well as organizes a wide variety of different culinary, entertainment, and wellness "forts," from alefort and foodfort to dragfort and yogafort. The event will have the same requirements as it did in September 2021—so remember to bring your proof of vaccination or negative test, as well as a mask, which you'll be required to wear at most venues and "forst."
Headliners: Durand Jones & the Indications, Goth Babe, Kim Gordon, Osees, and Snail Mail
Other acts to check out: Field Medic, IAN SWEET, Magdalena Bay, and The Ophelias
When: Friday, April 15–Sunday, April 17; Friday, April 22–Sunday, April 24
Where: Indio, California
What to know: For the first time in three years, Coachella is coming back. That's a pretty big deal, as the festival is considered the major kickoff for mainstream festival season and has the reputation of being the quintessential fest (despite having turned into more of a luxury party over the years). The event was one of the first to shut down at the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020—at the time immediately rescheduling for October 2020 before the situation proved that wasn't a possibility and it was canceled yet again in June. Nevertheless, it's finally back with a new slate of A-list headliners (now, you'll have to wait until 2023 to see 2020 headliner Frank Ocean) and one of its most interesting lineups in recent memory, largely made up of names who blew up in the past couple of years. But buyer beware: It has no specific COVID-19 restrictions. Attendees will not be required to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination or a negative test, which the event organizers Golden Voice announced in February 2022, revoking its former entry standards.
Headliners: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Ye
Other acts to check out: Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy, Rina Sawayama, and Turnstile
When: Friday, April 29–Sunday, May 1
Where: Atlanta, Georgia
What to know: This one's for the rock fans. The Southern festival that goes down every year in ATL's Central Park is a rare contemporary event that's focused on all rock music. This year, it's also committed to sticking with a roster of legacy acts as its headliners and even a bit throughout the bill, as well. In order to get anywhere near the pit, though, you'll need proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Headliners: Green Day, My Morning Jacket, and Nine Inch Nails
Other acts to check out: Chastity Belt, HUNNY, Pretty Sick, and girlpuppy
When: Saturday, May 14–Sunday, May 15
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
What to know: Whether you're all for reveling in nostalgia, it makes you feel old, or you feel some anti-capitalist kind of way about everything you grew up on being re-commodified and sold back to you, we're in the age of the nostalgia festivals created with millennials in mind. Presented by Snoop Dogg and concert promoters Bobby Dee and Live Nation, Lovers and Friends is an all-new event that highlights '90s and '00s hip-hop and R&B mainstays. It was actually supposed to launch in 2020, so it's safe to say it's a highly anticipated event, but as of right now, there's no updates on what health and safety requirements might be in place. In the meantime, dig up your old iPod nano, get excited, and get ready to spend hours putting together the perfect festival fit now that Y2K is back in fashion.
Headliners: Ashanti, Ciara, Ja Rule, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, TLC, and Usher
Other acts to check out: Cassie, Eve, Lil' Kim, and Trina
When: Friday, May 27–Sunday, May 29
Where: Boston, Massachusetts
What to know: Like Coachella, Boston Calling was one of the music festivals that decided to sit 2021 out, rather than attempt to reschedule, so it's a big, exciting year for the fest with its long-awaited return. The Memorial Day event (which is actually always co-curated by Aaron Dessner of The National) tends to favor rock acts, but features a little bit of everything, making it one of Boston's biggest fests. Although nothing is clear in terms of COVID-19 measures at this time, Boston Calling does insist that attendees will have to abide by whatever protocols are in place.
Headliners: Foo Fighters, Metallica, and The Strokes
Other acts to check out: Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Orville Peck, and Pom Pom Squad
When: Friday, May 27–Sunday, May 29
Where: Napa Valley, California
What to know: If you consider yourself a foodie and drink connoisseur as much as a music fan, BottleRock remains the ideal festival for you. Set in the culinary destination of Napa Valley, the festival always been committed to being as much about food, wine, craft beer, and culinary demonstrations as it is about music. While the lineup does have something for everyone, the fest tends to book more folk-inspired artists than others and features a lot of pop acts. The festival plans on abiding by California state guidelines at the time of the event.
Headliners: The Black Crowes, Kygo, Luke Combs, Metallica, P!nk, and Twenty One Pilots
Other acts to check out: Aly & AJ, SAINt JHN, and Yola
When: Friday, May 20–Sunday, May 22
Where: Gulf Shores, Alabama
What to know: Not every music festival is also a giant beach party. Hangout Fest takes place on the beaches of the Gulf Shores, with waves crashing just behind the stages and opportunities to soak in the sun by playing volleyball, swimming, chilling out in the sand, or roller blading in between sets. The event also pulls a primarily pop lineup to make the vibes extra sunny. There's no word on the festival's COVID-19 requirements, as of yet, but it may announce vaccine or negative test requirements closer to the date.
Headliners: Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and Tame Impala
Other acts to check out: beabadoobee, Blu DeTiger, and ericdoa
When: Friday, June 10–Sunday, June 12
Where: New York, New York
What to know: After being pushed back to September in 2021, NYC's major music festival is back on the calendar for its typical early June slot and returning to its rightful place as the city's unofficial start to summer event. It won't be moving back to its former venue of Randall's Island, though; the event is sticking with last year's choice of being held on the grounds of Citi Field. It's sure to be just as exciting (and hopefully an area that's better suited for potential June rain), largely due to the diverse lineup that features big names in pop and rap as headliners and buzzy names throughout the bill from just about every genre. Currently, the event is planning on requesting proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry, per state requirements.
Headliners: Halsey, Kid Cudi, and J. Cole
Other acts to check out: Clairo, Duckwrth, 100 gecs, Samia, and Surf Curse
When: Thursday, June 16–Sunday, June 19
Where: Manchester, Tennessee
What to know: What would festival season be without the Roo? After going down in September in 2021, the beloved fest is moving back to its regular weekend in June. As always, it remains the event for festival devotees with its on-site campgrounds, expansive lineup, and sets that go into the wee hours of the night. Expect more details about any entry requirements to come at a later date.
Headliners: The Chicks, Flume, Gryffin, Illenium, J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Stevie Nicks, TOOL, and 21 Savage
Other acts to check out: Denzel Curry, Indigo De Souza, slowthai, Tierra Whack, and Tove Lo
When: Thursday, June 23–Saturday, June 25; Thursday, June 30–Saturday, July 2; and Thursday, July 7–Saturday, July 9
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
What to know: Running for three weekends and bringing hundreds of performers to the great Midwestern state of Wisconsin to play at 12 stages, Summerfest proudly calls itself the World's Largest Music Festival. Because of how the event operates, you're able to buy individual tickets to the main concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater (which also include admission to the rest of the festival on that given day), as well as multi-day or single-day passes that exclude amphitheater performances. As for artists you can expect to catch, it ranges from country and rock legacy acts to pop and indie rock upstarts.
Headliners: Abby Roberts, Cheap Trick, Gabby Barrett, Halsey, Harry Hudson, Jaden, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, The Marías, and Rod Stewart
Other acts to check out: TBA
When: Friday, July 28–Sunday, July 31
Where: Chicago, Illinois
What to know: While it was unclear whether or not Lollapalooza was going to happen in 2021, the seminal Chicago event did, and even returned to its traditional late July weekend. There was some hesitancy about its return, but as it ended up being a success with its entry requirements and outdoor facilities, and it largely laid to grounds for other events to follow last summer and fall. It'll be back as one of the Windy City's biggest bashes yet again this year, but right now details surrounding the event are limited.
Headliners: TBA
Other acts to check out: TBA
When: Saturday, July 30–Sunday, July 31
Where: Detroit, Michigan
What to know: The Detroit festival Mo Pop had to hold off in 2020 and 2021, but this year it's back and amping things up. While it used to be held next to the riverfront, now it's moving into Downtown Detroit to take place in the middle of Hart Plaza. Although it's presented by major concert promoter AEG, Mo Pop tries to take on a more "boutique" vibe, being a bit smaller in scale and focusing on curating a unique experience with a lineup that's largely made up of up-and-comers and featuring events like a craft market and arcade. At this time, the event stresses ticket holders know they may have to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Headliners: Big Sean and Glass Animals
Other acts to check out: Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Wet Leg
When: Friday, August 5–Sunday, August 7
Where: San Francisco, California
What to know: Get ready to brace the San Francisco fog yet again. After being held in October last year, the Bay Area event is moving back to its usual August weekend, when attendees are known to experience the summertime fog on the festival grounds in Golden Gate Park. Regardless, the green setting from the center of the park couldn't be more gorgeous, and the festival always manages to curate one of the most eclectic lineups in the festival circuit. We'll have to wait to learn more about their plans for 2022, though.
Headliners: TBA
Other acts to check out: TBA
When: Friday, September 16–Sunday, September 18
Where: Los Angeles, California
What to know: Many music fans who follow the festival circuit will tell you that Primavera Sound often has the best lineup of the bunch. The original iteration is actually a Spanish event, held in Barcelona, but it always curates an eclectic mix of rising, trending artists across all genres, and has long been committed to ensuring gender equality in its booking. The event has been trying to launch its first-ever stateside rendition since 2020, and 2022 is finally going to be the year—as expected, it looks like it's going to be cool as hell.
Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails
Other acts to check out: Arca, Faye Webster, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl
When: Friday, September 16–Sunday, September 18
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
What to know: There may be a lot of new festivals heading to Sin City this year, but Life is Beautiful has become a mainstay in its short life, having launched in 2013. It still has to announce its plans for 2022, but the event is typically centered around a massive lineup of pop and rap hitmakers, and also ventures into the comedy space with a roster of stand-up acts, as well. One thing is for certain, though: The event plans on releasing potential entry requirements closer to the date.
Headliners: TBA
Other acts to check out: TBA
When: Friday, September 16–Sunday, September 18
Where: Chicago, Illinois
What to know: Calling all punks, metal heads, and lifelong emo kids—Riot Fest is the festival for you. Although it's smaller than Chicago's Lollapalooza, it's one of the city's other festival staples, and always an exciting time for a rock fan. My Chemical Romance was supposed to headline back in 2020 and wasn't able to make it in 2021, but now Gerard Way and his boys will finally be gracing the main stage. More information about the full lineup should come soon, and the organizers urge anyone buying a ticket to know they agree to any COVID-19 entry policies that may be announced closer to the festival weekend.
Headliners: My Chemical Romance, Misfits, and TBA
Other acts to check out: TBA
When: Thursday, September 22–Sunday, September 25
Where: Dover, Delaware
What to know: Firefly is the East Coast's resident major festival with camping accommodations, so you can have that full, euphoric, somewhat grimy but nonetheless incredible experience. The festival curates its lineup with just about every kind of music fan in mind, with emerging names in rock, pop, and rap across the bill, and a slate of headliners that brings in a handful of big Top 40 names and some nostalgia acts. As for COVID-19 considerations, Firefly plans on monitoring the situation and make a decision on any regulations closer to the date.
Headliners: Dua Lipa, Green Day, Halsey, and My Chemical Romance
Other acts to check out: CHAI, Charli XCX, The Regrettes, and Wolf Alice
When: Friday, October 7–Sunday, October 9; Friday, October 14–Sunday, October 16
Where: Austin, Texas
What to know: Since Austin is one of the biggest music cities in the nation, it obviously needs a festival that lives up to the hype. ACL does exactly that, spanning over two weekends with a lineup that typically features more than 100 names of the trendiest acts in music. Since this one runs later in the season, expect to learn more soon.
Headliners: TBA
Other acts to check out: TBA
When: Saturday, October 22–Sunday, October 23, and Saturday, October 29
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
What to know: Being emo was never a phase! When this new festival was announced in early 2022, it just about broke the internet. It's yet another nostalgia festival that's making its debut in 2022, leaning into the pop punk revival that's been taking over pop radio and millennials' nostalgia for their Myspace scene days with a lineup almost exclusively of '00s pop punk mainstays. Passes are already sold out and there's currently only a waitlist for additional tickets, so you better believe this is going to be one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. If you are going, get some hair dye, do up the eyeliner, and embrace all of the RAWR XD energy that you've suppressed since 2008 (and look out for health and safety guidelines at a later date).
Headliners: My Chemical Romance and Paramore
Other acts to check out: Alex G, Car Seat Headrest, The Linda Lindas, and The Maine
When: Friday, October 28–Sunday, October 30
Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
What to know: If you've always wanted to have an absolutely unforgettable Halloween weekend, head on down to the bayou for Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. Fans of the spooky holiday and music lovers alike will find the fest to be one-of-a-kind, going down in the spirited city of New Orleans every year. Costumes are encouraged so you can rock out to the biggest names in indie while summoning friendly ghouls and goblins. The event wasn't able to commence in either 2020 or 2021 and little details are available right now, but it should be as grand of a Halloween celebration as ever.
Headliners: TBA
Other acts to check out: TBA
When: TBA
Where: Seattle, Washington
What to know: While many festivals returned as usual after behind held off for a year, Seattle's 50-plus-year-running Bumbershoot is coming back supposedly better than ever. In its hiatus since 2019, the event's venue Seattle Center sought out to find a new production partner, deciding on the Seattle-based arts and entertainment coalition New Rising Sun. Few plans have been announced so far, but their intention of remodeling the event was to bring it back to its intention of celebrating artistic and cultural diversity within the city. As the city's been eager for its beloved large-scale event to come back, it should be a welcomed return and revitalization.
Headliners: TBA
Other acts to check out: TBA