Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Oscars

We've made it out of 2021, but we still have yet to celebrate the movies of 2021 with the 94th annual Academy Awards. To make way for the Winter Olympics, it's another late year for the Oscars, which means the campaigns will keep chugging along into the spring. While we await the nominations, which are set to be announced February 8, let's break down everything else we know about this year's big night for Hollywood.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm ET.

How can I watch the Oscars?

ABC, per usual. The network has had the right to the ceremony since 1976. If you don't have a local ABC station hookup or cable, you can stream it with live TV add-ons through Hulu, YouTube TV, or Fubo.

Where are they taking place?

After last year's event, which scrapped the normal stage setup for a more intimate affair at Los Angeles' Union Station to make do during that height of COVID, the Oscars are planning a grand return to their usual home: The Dolby Theatre.