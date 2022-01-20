Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Oscars
The ceremony is coming back to the Dolby Theatre.
We've made it out of 2021, but we still have yet to celebrate the movies of 2021 with the 94th annual Academy Awards. To make way for the Winter Olympics, it's another late year for the Oscars, which means the campaigns will keep chugging along into the spring. While we await the nominations, which are set to be announced February 8, let's break down everything else we know about this year's big night for Hollywood.
When are the 2022 Oscars?
Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm ET.
How can I watch the Oscars?
ABC, per usual. The network has had the right to the ceremony since 1976. If you don't have a local ABC station hookup or cable, you can stream it with live TV add-ons through Hulu, YouTube TV, or Fubo.
Where are they taking place?
After last year's event, which scrapped the normal stage setup for a more intimate affair at Los Angeles' Union Station to make do during that height of COVID, the Oscars are planning a grand return to their usual home: The Dolby Theatre.
Who will host the 2022 Oscars?
In a surprise turn since going host-less following the Kevin Hart debacle in 2019, ABC president Craig Erwich announced at the Television Critics Association Press tour in January 2022 that there will indeed be an emcee for the 94th Oscars. We don't know who it will be yet, though one candidate that has been floated is Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. There has been constant speculation among Oscar watchers about how the ceremony will acknowledge the biggest box-office hit of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home—not exactly your typical Oscar fare—and one option that's popped up is to have Holland, a talented entertainer, take on hosting duties. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he's into the idea.
Who else is involved?
Glenn Weiss, a veteran of live awards shows and who famously proposed to his wife on the 2018 Emmys stage, is directing. Will Packer—whose credits include Girls Trip and Straight Outta Compton—is producing.
What will be nominated?
We won't know until Tuesday, February 8 when the official nominations are announced. In the meantime, you can read up on the shortlisted categories and our extremely good predictions for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Actor.