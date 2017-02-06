Let's Figure Out Who the Mole Is on the New '24'

Fortunately, in the world of 24, there's a lot of villainy to go around, and it's often lurking right under our hero's nose. Almost always, a twist unfolds to out some antagonist hiding in plain sight, and the new series seems to be reading the same series bible. So who's really ordering the hits on Eric and his fellow former Army Rangers? And who's really scavenging Washington D.C. for Bin-Khalid's strong box, which we now know contains activation codes for sleeper cells scattered across the United States?

If history is a guide, the first place to look for a mole is in CTU. It's almost a guarantee that one of the analysts we've met is cut from the same duplicitous mold as Sarah Clarke's Nina Myers, Aisha Tyler's Marianne Taylor, or Katee Sackhoff's Dana Walsh -- so-called good guys working from the inside to take down the country. But who is it this time? The first hour introduces the main possibilities.