Every Special Airing During Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas

You might be familiar with Twelvetide -- you know, the 12 Days of Christmas. But what about the 25 Days of Christmas? With the busy holiday season in full swing, Freeform (the artist f.k.a. ABC Family) is unloading a busy slate of TV. As is tradition, the channel has another month-long block of holiday programming, set to run December 1 through Christmas Day. (Take that, Hallmark and friends.)
You'll have classics (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! The Nightmare Before Christmas!), specials (Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings!), and newbies (Angry Angel?) at your disposal as you bustle around, decorating your tree, wrapping and unwrapping presents, and then, ugh, complaining as you take down said tree. Soak in the full schedule -- times listed are Eastern Standard -- below.
There's a Stock Market-Themed Cocktail Bar in Hong Kong
December 1
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 7:30am
Cast: Julie Andrews, Christine Baranski, Jeffrey Tambor
The gist: Kay Thompson's storied 6-year-old Manhattanite tries to stop a shady marriage from happening at the Plaza Hotel.
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 11am
Cast: David Gallagher, Eugene Levy
The gist: The richest kid in the world wishes he doesn't exist after a sleigh ride goes awry.
Jack Frost
Time: 1pm
Cast: Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse
The gist: The 1979 stop-motion classic that has Jack Frost turn human and lose his crush to some dumb knight in golden armor. Brutal.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 2pm
Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara
The gist: Tim Burton's beloved musical sends Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, to a totally different world for a series of disastrous holiday mix-ups.
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 3:35pm
Cast: Shirley Booth, Mickey Rooney
The gist: That one time Santa got sad and skipped Christmas, and Mickey Rooney was involved.
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Time: 4:35pm
Cast: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum
The gist: The '70s (read: best) adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical adventure, in which a boy got everything he ever dreamed.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:05pm
Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis
The gist: Clark Griswold encounters a few bumps during his quest for the perfect family Christmas.
Elf
Time: 9:15pm
Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel
The gist: A very tall cotton-headed ninny muggins, raised in the North Pole, goes to New York in search of his biological father.
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 11:25pm
Cast: Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth
The gist: Robert Zemeckis's take on the Charles Dickens tale has Carrey voicing an absurd amount of characters.
December 2
Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Time: 1:30am
Cast: Andy Griffith, Shelley Winters
The gist: The kids build Frosty a snowwoman! Frosty gets married! And that traffic cop swallows his whistle again!
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 7am
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 9am
Cast: Alan Young, Wayne Allwine, Hal Smith
The gist: A Christmas Carol, but with Mickey Mouse.
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 9:30am
Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Wayne Allwine, Russi Taylor
The gist: A three-part anthology that includes a Christmas-y spin on Groundhog Day, Goofy's attempt to prove Santa's real, and Mickey and Minnie's version of The Gift of the Magi.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Time: 11am
The gist: Julianne and Derek Hough host this two-hour special, set at the Walt Disney World Resort and featuring the talents of Ciara, Fifth Harmony, and Lea Michele.
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 1:05pm
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 3:10pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 4:50pm
Elf
Time: 7pm
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 9:10pm
Cast: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen
The gist: The live-action version, with that super-traumatizing shaving scene.
The Polar Express
Time: 11:50pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Leslie Zemeckis
The gist: After being told Santa's sleigh is B.S., a lucky kid takes a magical train ride to the North Pole.
December 3
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 7am
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 7:30am
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: 9am
Cast: Maxwell Perry Cotton, Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher
The gist: A Christmas Carol, but with Dennis the Menace.
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Time: 11:05am
Cast: Cheryl Ladd, Danny Woodburn, and a bunch of very good pups
The gist: If you haven't seen the first one, it's OK -- just expect to be cuted to death.
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 1:10pm
Cast: Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney
The gist: Santa's kooky origin story, as told by Astaire's kooky mailman, and Mickey Rooney is involved again.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 2:15pm
The Polar Express
Time: 3:55pm
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 6:05pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 8:45pm
Cast: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson
The gist: LEAVE SANTA'S CLOTHES ALONE -- that's what Allen learns after he accidentally scares the real deal away, touches his stuff, and accepts the "Santa clause," thus turning himself into old St. Nick.
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 10:50pm
Cast: Tim Allen, Martin Short
The gist: Buckle up, because Freeform's going straight from one to three, where fake Santa's tasked with fighting Jack Frost.
December 4
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 12:55am
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Time: 7:30am
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Time: 11am
Cast: Wayne Allwine, Tony Anselmo, Jeff Bennett
The gist: Like the first anthology, but with almost twice as many stories: an ice-skating competition; a Mission: Impossible-esque ploy to get Huey, Dewey, and Louie off the naughty list; an older Max and Goofy tale; a grinchy Donald's return to grace; and a Pluto-North Pole mishap among them.
Arthur Christmas
Time: 12:30pm
Cast: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Jim Broadbent
The gist: Santa's son tackles a high-stakes mission in this military-inspired Christmas tale.
The Santa Clause
Time: 2:30pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 4:35pm
Elf
Time: 6:40pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm
December 5
Four Christmases
Time: Midnight
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Vince Vaughn
The gist: A festive rom-com that sends a couple dashing to all four of their divorced parents' homes.
The Mistle-Tones
Time: 7:30am
Cast: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Tori Spelling
The gist: Like the Hallmark version of Pitch Perfect.
Four Christmases
Time: 12:30pm
Angry Angel
Time: 2:30pm
Cast: Brenda Song, Jason Biggs, King Bach
The gist: Billed as It's a Wonderful Life for the Snapchat generation, this brand-new Freeform movie tells the story of a woman-turned-angel who's stuck on earth and struggling to get into heaven.
Elf
Time: 4:35pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 6:45pm
The Polar Express
Time: 8:55pm
December 6
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: Midnight
Snowglobe
Time: 7:30am
Cast: Christina Milian
The gist: A Christmas fanatic gets trapped inside a magic -- wait for it -- boot. Yeah, no, it's the snowglobe.
Angry Angel
Time: Noon
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 2:05pm
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Time: 4:15pm
The Polar Express
Time: 6:45pm
Elf
Time: 8:50pm
December 7
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: Midnight
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Time: 7am
Snow Day
Time: 11am
Cast: Chevy Chase, Chris Elliott
The gist: Kids in upstate New York make sure school stays snowed in by stealing the plow.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 1pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 2:35pm
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 4:45pm
Elf
Time: 6:50pm
Toy Story
Time: 9pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
The gist: What really happens when Andy gets a sick new toy? This Pixar classic, in which jealousy leads his favorite action figures, Buzz and Woody, on a life-or-death adventure.
December 8
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: Midnight
The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 7am
Cast: Greer Garson, Teddy Eccles, José Ferrer
The gist: The '60s stop-motion TV special based on the song of the same name.
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: 7:30am
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 11am
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 12:40pm
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 2:45pm
Toy Story
Time: 4:50pm
Toy Story 2
Time: 6:50pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack
The gist: Buzz and Co. venture to save Woody after he's swiped by some idiot toy collector.
Toy Story 3
Time: 9pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack
The gist: This heart-wrenching installment has Andy and the toys facing the daunting reality of college.
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Time: 11:30pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Kristen Schaal
The gist: The gang tries to play nicely with a group of Battlesaurs.
December 9
Arthur Christmas
Time: Midnight
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Time: 7am
Cast: Red Buttons, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney
The gist: Frosty, Rudolph, and friends band together to stop Winterbolt, a very grumpy snow wizard.
Eloise in Christmas
Time: 9:05am
Arthur Christmas
Time: 11:10am
Toy Story 2
Time: 1:15pm
Toy Story 3
Time: 3:25pm
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Time: 5:55pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 6:25pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 8:35pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 10:45pm
December 10
Jack Frost
Time: 12:55am
Jack Frost
Time: 7am
Snow Day
Time: 8am
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 10:05am
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 12:10pm
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 2:15pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 4:20pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 6:30pm
Elf
Time: 8:40pm
Four Christmases
Time: 10:50pm
December 11
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 1am
The Bells of Fraggle Rock
Time: 7am
Cast: Steve Whitmire
The gist: A Muppet tale of renewed holiday spirit.
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 7:30am
The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 11am
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 11:30am
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 1:35pm
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 2:40pm
Four Christmases
Time: 3:40pm
Elf
Time: 5:50pm
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Time: 8pm
Cast: Hosted by Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The gist: A behind-the-scenes look at weddings and engagements at Disney destinations around the world.
The Polar Express
Time: 9pm
December 12
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: Midnight
Nestor, the Long-eared Christmas Donkey
Time: 7am
Cast: Roger Miller, Paul Frees
The gist: Basically, a donkey with huge ears helps Mary give birth to Jesus.
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 7:30am
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 11am
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 12:10pm
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 2:20pm
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 4pm
Cast: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter
The gist: Burton's 2005 take on the Dahl (and Gene Wilder) classic stars Depp as a darker, wackier Wonka.
The Polar Express
Time: 6:40pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 8:50pm
December 13
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Time: Midnight
'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Time: 7am
Cast: Joel Grey, Tammy Grimes, John McGiver
The gist: After Santa receives a letter stating nobody believes he's real, a clockmaker and a mouse try to make things right.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:30am
Rudolph's Shiny New Year
Time: 11am
Cast: Red Skelton, Paul Frees
The gist: The heroic reindeer must track down Baby New Year, who's run away from Father Time, before it stays December 31 forever.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 12:10pm
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 1:50pm
Elf
Time: 4:30pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 6:40pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 8:50pm
December 14
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: Midnight
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Time: 1am
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Time: 7am
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Time: 8:30am
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 11am
Christmas Cupid
Time: 11:30am
Cast: Christina Milian, Ashley Benson
The gist: A Christmas Carol, but with a workaholic publicist.
Elf
Time: 1:30pm
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 3:40pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 4:40pm
Four Christmases
Time: 6:45pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm
December 15
Angry Angel
Time: Midnight
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Time: 7am
The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 9am
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 11am
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 1pm
Angry Angel
Time: 3pm
Four Christmases
Time: 5pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:10pm
Elf
Time: 9:20pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 11:30pm
December 16
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 1:30am
The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 7am
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 7:30am
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 9:35am
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 10:05am
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Time: 11:35am
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 1:05pm
The Polar Express
Time: 2:45pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 4:55pm
Elf
Time: 7:05pm
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 9:15pm
Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 11:55pm
Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis
The gist: Did you know this comedy -- about one family's last-minute scramble after they try to skip Christmas -- was originally a John Grisham novel? (Yes, that John Grisham.)
December 17
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 7am
Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 8:30am
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 10:40am
The Polar Express
Time: 12:20pm
Prep and Landing
Time: 2:30pm
Cast: Dave Foley, Derek Richardson, Sarah Chalke
The gist: How does Santa deliver all those presents in one night? With the help of Wayne, Lanny, and the other Splinter Cell-esque elves of course.
Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Time: 3pm
Cast: Dave Foley, Derek Richardson, Sarah Chalke
The gist: Lanny and Wayne must reclaim prized North Pole tech from a grinchy hacker.
The Santa Clause
Time: 3:30pm
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 5:35pm
Frozen
Time: 8:15pm
Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel
The gist: You thought you could avoid Queen Elsa and "Let It Go"? Nice try.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 10:45pm
December 18
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 12:55am
The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 7am
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 7:30am
Four Christmases
Time: 8:35am
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 10:40am
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 12:50pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 3:25pm
Frozen
Time: 5:30pm
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 8pm
The gist: This one-hour special details how Disney transforms its parks and resort hotels for the holiday season.
Elf
Time: 9pm
December 19
Arthur Christmas
Time: Midnight
Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Time: 7am
Arthur Christmas
Time: 7:30am
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 9:40am
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 12:20pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 1:20pm
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 3:30pm
Elf
Time: 4:30pm
Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 6:40pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm
December 20
Angry Angel
Time: Midnight
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 7am
The Mistle-Tones
Time: 7:30am
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 9:30am
Angry Angel
Time: 10:30am
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 12:30pm
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 2:30pm
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 3:30pm
Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 4:35pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 6:40pm
Elf
Time: 8:50pm
December 21
Four Christmases
Time: Midnight
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Time: 7am
Cast: Elmo Shropshire, Michele Lee, Susan Blu
The gist: An animated adaptation of the novelty song of the same name. (P.S.: Protect your grandmas!)
Nestor, the Long-eared Christmas Donkey
Time: 8am
Jack Frost
Time: 8:30am
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 9:30am
Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 10:35am
Holiday in Handcuffs
Time: 12:35pm
Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 2:35pm
Four Christmases
Time: 4:35pm
Elf
Time: 6:40pm
The Polar Express
Time: 8:50pm
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 10:55pm
December 22
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Time: Midnight
Cast: Christian Martyn, Eddie Steeples, Jodelle Ferland
The gist: Yeah, they made another in 2012 -- this one about thieves after a family's prized painting.
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Time: 7am
Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 8am
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 10:05am
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 11:05am
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 1:15pm
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 2:20pm
Arthur Christmas
Time: 3:20pm
The Polar Express
Time: 5:25pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 7:30pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 9:40pm
Elf
Time: 11:50pm
December 23
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7am
Four Christmases
Time: 9:10am
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 11:15am
Elf
Time: 12:50pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 3pm
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 5:05pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:10pm
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 9:20pm
December 24
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: Midnight
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: 7am
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 9:05am
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 11:05am
Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 12:10pm
The Polar Express
Time: 2:15pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 4:25pm
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 6:35pm
Elf
Time: 9:15pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 11:25pm
December 25
'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Time: 1:30am
Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Time: 7am
Disney's Prep and Landing
Time: 7:30am
Disney's Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Time: 8am
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 8:30am
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 11am
The Polar Express
Time: 12:35pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 2:35pm
The Santa Clause
Time: 4:45pm
Elf
Time: 6:45pm
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm
December 26
Four Christmases
Time: Midnight
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.