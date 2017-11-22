Entertainment

Every Special Airing During Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas

By Published On 11/22/2017 By Published On 11/22/2017
the nightmare before christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney

Trending

related

Irish People Taste American Thanksgiving Food for the First Time

related

Dude Is Reunited With His Car After Forgetting Where It Was Parked for 20 Years

related

Uber Lost Information on 57 Million People to Hackers, Then Covered It Up

related

This New York Diner Hasn’t Changed Since 1938

Stuff You'll Like

related

An 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Horror Movie Is Coming

related

Weatherman Pops Balloons With His Butt for World Record but He's Terrible at It

related

Hurry Up, This Airline's 99% Off Flash Sale Is On Right Now

You might be familiar with Twelvetide -- you know, the 12 Days of Christmas. But what about the 25 Days of Christmas? With the busy holiday season in full swing, Freeform (the artist f.k.a. ABC Family) is unloading a busy slate of TV. As is tradition, the channel has another month-long block of holiday programming, set to run December 1 through Christmas Day. (Take that, Hallmark and friends.)

You'll have classics (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! The Nightmare Before Christmas!), specials (Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings!), and newbies (Angry Angel?) at your disposal as you bustle around, decorating your tree, wrapping and unwrapping presents, and then, ugh, complaining as you take down said tree. Soak in the full schedule -- times listed are Eastern Standard -- below.

related

The 13 Best Christmas-Themed TV Episodes You Can Watch Right Now
Jim Carey in Disney's Christmas Carol
Disney's The Christmas Carol | Walt Disney Pictures

December 1

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 7:30am
Cast: Julie Andrews, Christine Baranski, Jeffrey Tambor
The gist: Kay Thompson's storied 6-year-old Manhattanite tries to stop a shady marriage from happening at the Plaza Hotel.

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 11am
Cast: David Gallagher, Eugene Levy
The gist: The richest kid in the world wishes he doesn't exist after a sleigh ride goes awry.

Jack Frost
Time: 1pm
Cast: Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse
The gist: The 1979 stop-motion classic that has Jack Frost turn human and lose his crush to some dumb knight in golden armor. Brutal.

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 2pm
Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara
The gist: Tim Burton's beloved musical sends Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, to a totally different world for a series of disastrous holiday mix-ups.

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 3:35pm
Cast: Shirley Booth, Mickey Rooney
The gist: That one time Santa got sad and skipped Christmas, and Mickey Rooney was involved.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Time: 4:35pm
Cast: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum
The gist: The '70s (read: best) adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical adventure, in which a boy got everything he ever dreamed.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:05pm
Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis
The gist: Clark Griswold encounters a few bumps during his quest for the perfect family Christmas.

Elf
Time: 9:15pm
Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel
The gist: A very tall cotton-headed ninny muggins, raised in the North Pole, goes to New York in search of his biological father.

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 11:25pm
Cast: Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth
The gist: Robert Zemeckis's take on the Charles Dickens tale has Carrey voicing an absurd amount of characters.

national lampoon's christmas vacation
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | Warner Bros.

December 2

Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Time: 1:30am
Cast: Andy Griffith, Shelley Winters
The gist: The kids build Frosty a snowwoman! Frosty gets married! And that traffic cop swallows his whistle again!

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 7am

Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 9am
Cast: Alan Young, Wayne Allwine, Hal Smith
The gist: A Christmas Carol, but with Mickey Mouse.

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 9:30am
Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Wayne Allwine, Russi Taylor
The gist: A three-part anthology that includes a Christmas-y spin on Groundhog Day, Goofy's attempt to prove Santa's real, and Mickey and Minnie's version of The Gift of the Magi.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Time: 11am
The gist: Julianne and Derek Hough host this two-hour special, set at the Walt Disney World Resort and featuring the talents of Ciara, Fifth Harmony, and Lea Michele.

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 1:05pm

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 3:10pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 4:50pm

Elf
Time: 7pm

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 9:10pm
Cast: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen
The gist: The live-action version, with that super-traumatizing shaving scene.

The Polar Express
Time: 11:50pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Leslie Zemeckis
The gist: After being told Santa's sleigh is B.S., a lucky kid takes a magical train ride to the North Pole.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town | NBCUniversal

December 3

Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 7am

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 7:30am

A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: 9am
Cast: Maxwell Perry Cotton, Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher
The gist: A Christmas Carol, but with Dennis the Menace.

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Time: 11:05am
Cast: Cheryl Ladd, Danny Woodburn, and a bunch of very good pups
The gist: If you haven't seen the first one, it's OK -- just expect to be cuted to death.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 1:10pm
Cast: Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney
The gist: Santa's kooky origin story, as told by Astaire's kooky mailman, and Mickey Rooney is involved again.

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 2:15pm

The Polar Express
Time: 3:55pm

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 6:05pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 8:45pm
Cast: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson
The gist: LEAVE SANTA'S CLOTHES ALONE -- that's what Allen learns after he accidentally scares the real deal away, touches his stuff, and accepts the "Santa clause," thus turning himself into old St. Nick.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 10:50pm
Cast: Tim Allen, Martin Short
The gist: Buckle up, because Freeform's going straight from one to three, where fake Santa's tasked with fighting Jack Frost.

santa paws 2: the santa pups
Santa Paws 2 | Disney

December 4

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 12:55am

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Time: 7:30am

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Time: 11am
Cast: Wayne Allwine, Tony Anselmo, Jeff Bennett
The gist: Like the first anthology, but with almost twice as many stories: an ice-skating competition; a Mission: Impossible-esque ploy to get Huey, Dewey, and Louie off the naughty list; an older Max and Goofy tale; a grinchy Donald's return to grace; and a Pluto-North Pole mishap among them.

Arthur Christmas
Time: 12:30pm
Cast: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Jim Broadbent
The gist: Santa's son tackles a high-stakes mission in this military-inspired Christmas tale.

The Santa Clause
Time: 2:30pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 4:35pm

Elf
Time: 6:40pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm

related

15 Movies We Are Absolutely Seeing This Holiday Season

related

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Any TV or Movie Fan
four christmases
Four Christmases | New Line Cinema

December 5

Four Christmases
Time: Midnight
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Vince Vaughn
The gist: A festive rom-com that sends a couple dashing to all four of their divorced parents' homes.

The Mistle-Tones
Time: 7:30am
Cast: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Tori Spelling
The gist: Like the Hallmark version of Pitch Perfect.

Four Christmases
Time: 12:30pm

Angry Angel
Time: 2:30pm
Cast: Brenda Song, Jason Biggs, King Bach
The gist: Billed as It's a Wonderful Life for the Snapchat generation, this brand-new Freeform movie tells the story of a woman-turned-angel who's stuck on earth and struggling to get into heaven.

Elf
Time: 4:35pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 6:45pm

The Polar Express
Time: 8:55pm

elf movie will ferrell
elf | New Line Cinema

December 6

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: Midnight

Snowglobe
Time: 7:30am
Cast: Christina Milian
The gist: A Christmas fanatic gets trapped inside a magic -- wait for it -- boot. Yeah, no, it's the snowglobe.

Angry Angel
Time: Noon

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 2:05pm

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Time: 4:15pm

The Polar Express
Time: 6:45pm

Elf
Time: 8:50pm

snow day
Snow Day | Paramount Pictures

December 7

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: Midnight

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Time: 7am

Snow Day
Time: 11am
Cast: Chevy Chase, Chris Elliott
The gist: Kids in upstate New York make sure school stays snowed in by stealing the plow.

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 1pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 2:35pm

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 4:45pm

Elf
Time: 6:50pm

Toy Story
Time: 9pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
The gist: What really happens when Andy gets a sick new toy? This Pixar classic, in which jealousy leads his favorite action figures, Buzz and Woody, on a life-or-death adventure.

the little drummer boy movie
The Little Drummer Boy | NBC

December 8

A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: Midnight

The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 7am
Cast: Greer Garson, Teddy Eccles, José Ferrer
The gist: The '60s stop-motion TV special based on the song of the same name.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: 7:30am

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 11am

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 12:40pm

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 2:45pm

Toy Story
Time: 4:50pm

Toy Story 2
Time: 6:50pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack
The gist: Buzz and Co. venture to save Woody after he's swiped by some idiot toy collector.

Toy Story 3
Time: 9pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack
The gist: This heart-wrenching installment has Andy and the toys facing the daunting reality of college.

Toy Story That Time Forgot
Time: 11:30pm
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Kristen Schaal
The gist: The gang tries to play nicely with a group of Battlesaurs.

related

Every Hallmark Christmas Special Premiere Date You Need to Know

related

The Only Christmas Music Playlist You Need This Holiday Season
arthur christmas movie
Arthur Christmas | Columbia Pictures

December 9

Arthur Christmas
Time: Midnight

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Time: 7am
Cast: Red Buttons, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney
The gist: Frosty, Rudolph, and friends band together to stop Winterbolt, a very grumpy snow wizard.

Eloise in Christmas
Time: 9:05am

Arthur Christmas
Time: 11:10am

Toy Story 2
Time: 1:15pm

Toy Story 3
Time: 3:25pm

Toy Story That Time Forgot
Time: 5:55pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 6:25pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 8:35pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 10:45pm

the santa clause movie
The Santa Clause | Buena Vista Pictures

December 10

Jack Frost
Time: 12:55am

Jack Frost
Time: 7am

Snow Day
Time: 8am

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 10:05am

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 12:10pm

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 2:15pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 4:20pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 6:30pm

Elf
Time: 8:40pm

Four Christmases
Time: 10:50pm

the polar express movie
The Polar Express | Warner Bros.

December 11

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 1am

The Bells of Fraggle Rock
Time: 7am
Cast: Steve Whitmire
The gist: A Muppet tale of renewed holiday spirit.

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 7:30am

The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 11am

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 11:30am

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 1:35pm

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 2:40pm

Four Christmases
Time: 3:40pm

Elf
Time: 5:50pm

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Time: 8pm
Cast: Hosted by Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The gist: A behind-the-scenes look at weddings and engagements at Disney destinations around the world.

The Polar Express
Time: 9pm

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | Warner Bros.

December 12

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: Midnight

Nestor, the Long-eared Christmas Donkey
Time: 7am
Cast: Roger Miller, Paul Frees
The gist: Basically, a donkey with huge ears helps Mary give birth to Jesus.

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 7:30am

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 11am

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 12:10pm

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 2:20pm

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 4pm
Cast: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter
The gist: Burton's 2005 take on the Dahl (and Gene Wilder) classic stars Depp as a darker, wackier Wonka.

The Polar Express
Time: 6:40pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 8:50pm

related

Every Christmas TV Special Airing in 2017

related

15 Movies We Are Absolutely Seeing This Holiday Season
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July | Warner Bros. TV

December 13

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Time: Midnight

'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Time: 7am
Cast: Joel Grey, Tammy Grimes, John McGiver
The gist: After Santa receives a letter stating nobody believes he's real, a clockmaker and a mouse try to make things right.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:30am

Rudolph's Shiny New Year
Time: 11am
Cast: Red Skelton, Paul Frees
The gist: The heroic reindeer must track down Baby New Year, who's run away from Father Time, before it stays December 31 forever.

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 12:10pm

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 1:50pm

Elf
Time: 4:30pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 6:40pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 8:50pm

Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Christmas Carol | Buena Vista Distribution

December 14

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: Midnight

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Time: 1am

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Time: 7am

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Time: 8:30am

Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 11am

Christmas Cupid
Time: 11:30am
Cast: Christina Milian, Ashley Benson
The gist: A Christmas Carol, but with a workaholic publicist.

Elf
Time: 1:30pm

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 3:40pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 4:40pm

Four Christmases
Time: 6:45pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm

angry angel movie
Angry Angel | Freeform

December 15

Angry Angel
Time: Midnight

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Time: 7am

The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 9am

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 11am

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 1pm

Angry Angel
Time: 3pm

Four Christmases
Time: 5pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:10pm

Elf
Time: 9:20pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 11:30pm

christmas with the kranks movie
Christmas With the Kranks | Columbia Pictures

December 16

Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 1:30am

The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 7am

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 7:30am

Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 9:35am

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 10:05am

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Time: 11:35am

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 1:05pm

The Polar Express
Time: 2:45pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 4:55pm

Elf
Time: 7:05pm

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 9:15pm

Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 11:55pm
Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis
The gist: Did you know this comedy -- about one family's last-minute scramble after they try to skip Christmas -- was originally a John Grisham novel? (Yes, that John Grisham.)

related

Every Hallmark Christmas Special Premiere Date You Need to Know
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas | Universal Pictures

December 17

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Time: 7am

Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 8:30am

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 10:40am

The Polar Express
Time: 12:20pm

Prep and Landing
Time: 2:30pm
Cast: Dave Foley, Derek Richardson, Sarah Chalke
The gist: How does Santa deliver all those presents in one night? With the help of Wayne, Lanny, and the other Splinter Cell-esque elves of course.

Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Time: 3pm
Cast: Dave Foley, Derek Richardson, Sarah Chalke
The gist: Lanny and Wayne must reclaim prized North Pole tech from a grinchy hacker.

The Santa Clause
Time: 3:30pm

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 5:35pm

Frozen
Time: 8:15pm
Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel
The gist: You thought you could avoid Queen Elsa and "Let It Go"? Nice try.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 10:45pm

frozen movie
Frozen | Disney

December 18

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 12:55am

The Little Drummer Boy
Time: 7am

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 7:30am

Four Christmases
Time: 8:35am

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 10:40am

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 12:50pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 3:25pm

Frozen
Time: 5:30pm

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 8pm
The gist: This one-hour special details how Disney transforms its parks and resort hotels for the holiday season.

Elf
Time: 9pm

Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Frosty's Winter Wonderland | ABC

December 19

Arthur Christmas
Time: Midnight

Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Time: 7am

Arthur Christmas
Time: 7:30am

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Time: 9:40am

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 12:20pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 1:20pm

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 3:30pm

Elf
Time: 4:30pm

Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 6:40pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm

the mistle-tones movie
The Mistle-Tones | ABC Family

December 20

Angry Angel
Time: Midnight

Mickey's Christmas Carol
Time: 7am

The Mistle-Tones
Time: 7:30am

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 9:30am

Angry Angel
Time: 10:30am

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 12:30pm

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 2:30pm

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 3:30pm

Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 4:35pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 6:40pm

Elf
Time: 8:50pm

related

Every Christmas TV Special Airing in 2017
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer | The WB

December 21

Four Christmases
Time: Midnight

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Time: 7am
Cast: Elmo Shropshire, Michele Lee, Susan Blu
The gist: An animated adaptation of the novelty song of the same name. (P.S.: Protect your grandmas!)

Nestor, the Long-eared Christmas Donkey
Time: 8am

Jack Frost
Time: 8:30am

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 9:30am

Eloise at Christmastime
Time: 10:35am

Holiday in Handcuffs
Time: 12:35pm

Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 2:35pm

Four Christmases
Time: 4:35pm

Elf
Time: 6:40pm

The Polar Express
Time: 8:50pm

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 10:55pm

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist | ABC Family

December 22

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Time: Midnight
Cast: Christian Martyn, Eddie Steeples, Jodelle Ferland
The gist: Yeah, they made another in 2012 -- this one about thieves after a family's prized painting.

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Time: 7am

Christmas With the Kranks
Time: 8am

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Time: 10:05am

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 11:05am

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 1:15pm

The Year Without a Santa Claus
Time: 2:20pm

Arthur Christmas
Time: 3:20pm

The Polar Express
Time: 5:25pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 7:30pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 9:40pm

Elf
Time: 11:50pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause | Buena Vista Pictures

December 23

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7am

Four Christmases
Time: 9:10am

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 11:15am

Elf
Time: 12:50pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 3pm

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Time: 5:05pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 7:10pm

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 9:20pm

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish | Warner Home Video

December 24

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: Midnight

A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Time: 7am

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Time: 9:05am

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 11:05am

Disney's A Christmas Carol
Time: 12:10pm

The Polar Express
Time: 2:15pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 4:25pm

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Time: 6:35pm

Elf
Time: 9:15pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 11:25pm

disney's Prep & Landing special
Prep & Landing | Disney

December 25

'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Time: 1:30am

Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Time: 7am

Disney's Prep and Landing
Time: 7:30am

Disney's Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Time: 8am

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Time: 8:30am

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 11am

The Polar Express
Time: 12:35pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 2:35pm

The Santa Clause
Time: 4:45pm

Elf
Time: 6:45pm

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Time: 8:50pm

December 26

Four Christmases
Time: Midnight

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Stuff You'll Like