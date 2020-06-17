The Sex-Filled Netflix Trash '365 Days' Is Almost Certainly Getting a Sequel

365 Days, a.k.a. 365 dni, is based on the first of a series of Polish romance novels by Blanka Lipińska. The movie plays like Fifty Shades of Grey meets Beauty and the Beast meets The Room meets softcore pornography. The whiff of a plot -- which is mostly just there to get to the sex scenes -- finds a Silician mobster named Massimo (Michele Morrone) taking a young Polish woman Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) prisoner while she's on vacation and giving her 365 days to fall in love with him. This isn't a random act of kidnapping: Massimo was spying on Laura five years earlier, on the day his father was murdered, and has been obsessed with her ever since.

The number one piece of content on Netflix, at least based on the streaming service's internal top 10 list , is not Spike Lee's brilliant Da 5 Bloods or even the final season of 13 Reasons Why . It's 365 Days, a Polish erotic romance that's corny as hell, objectionably sexist, and extremely explicit. It's also already getting a sequel, thanks to a cliffhanger ending that attempts to leave the audience guessing as to whether the heroine survives. (Spoiler: She almost definitely does.)

Laura develops Stockholm Syndrome pretty quickly, thanks to Massimo's desire to reform his dominant ways and his rock hard abs. Anyway, Massimo ties her up, makes her watch another woman give him a blow job, she's almost raped by another random gangster, and then she and Massimo have a bunch of sex on a boat. He calls her "baby girl" a lot with Tommy Wiseau-esque flourish. Eventually she gets pregnant and agrees to marry him, but before she can tell him about the baby there's an attack on her life. Her car drives into a tunnel. The next thing we know that tunnel is surrounded by cop cars.

The movie does not do a great job of making it clear who the "enemies" are in this situation. There's a jealous ex-lover of Massimo's and some other mobsters, but other than that, the antagonists remain vague. What's not vague is how 365 Days promotes the deeply fucked-up idea that if a man abuses a woman (both physically and mentally) enough, he can make her love him.

Still, chances are: You're getting more of this. According to a Polish report, a sequel is in the works but filming has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. As for what's to come? Well, if it's anything like the second novel in Lipińska's series, the title of which translates to This Day, it will involve a wedding, Massimo's twin brother, and Laura getting kidnapped again by a different mobster.